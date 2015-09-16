2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My wife and I went to Sutton after finding a used listing online. We were treated kindly and the experience was decent overall. Also, it was on a Saturday evening and the deal took us right up to closing time, so the staff staying late was kind. The salesman did try to get the paperwork signed before allowing us to see the vehicle history report. We asked a second time and he obliged. When we noted that it had been in two accidents, he did come down on the price, but only by about 4%. I feel we got an "okay" deal on the price, but it was nothing to write home about. The biggest concern we have had was that we discovered only just after purchasing that one of the rear shocks was apparently damaged in one of those previous accidents and was not fixed when the dealership took in the vehicle on trade. When I followed up with the salesman, manager, and service manager, they offered to cut the cost of the repair in half, stating that suspension components were not included in the warranty. I understand the value of honoring what is written and signed, and further I appreciate the gesture to reduce the cost, but considering I paid well within the retail range for a 20k vehicle, I would expect "free from defect" results or at least an exceptional effort to make it right. Not a bad experience entirely, yet I won't be back or recommending this place to anyone else. Read more