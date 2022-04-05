5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My wife and I had the best experience we have ever had buying cars. We have purchased 14 in the past. This is our first BMW, and our first car from BMW of Macon. Ed, the sales agent was an absolute joy to work with. Fall of 2021 is a difficult time to purchase a vehicle, but we were able to order the exact car we wanted and it was delivered within the quoted time frame. Again, I can not say enough about the experience we had working with Ed. He kept us informed and guided us to order the car something I have never done. Read more