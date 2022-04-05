BMW of Macon
Customer Reviews of BMW of Macon
Awesome!
by 05/04/2022on
Always a great experience!
awesome customer service
by 05/04/2022on
great company with great people.
Excellent customer services
by 03/22/2022on
Bmw of Macon has top notch customer service from sales thru services. I have been doing business with this dealership since yearly 2000.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent
by 03/06/2022on
I recently purchased an X5. Omar, the sales manager, could not have been more pleasant and helpful. He was very responsive.
Bill Fortenberry
by 03/03/2022on
Great transaction.great people.
AWESOME EXPERIENCE
by 02/24/2022on
This was my 3rd purchase of a new BMW from the Macon dealership. I was introduced to Tyler Hill from the beginning on my first purchase and he and I have worked together since then. While he is a younger client advisor, he does a great job in following up and staying in touch. He shares information about the new products and updates on technology as well. Tyler has done a superb job and I will continue to reach out to him with questions and future new BMW vehicles.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nadia
by 01/26/2022on
Nadia is simply the best. Nadia went beyond to make sure I was happy! Everyone was so nice at this dealership and I will be sending everyone your way.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
BMW X3
by 01/04/2022on
Ed did a phenomenal job on working on my deal and overall Ecstatic about my car
Anthony was Great!
by 01/04/2022on
Purchased a high performance M SUV from Anthony. Great person and experience all-around.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
X7
by 01/01/2022on
Easy as pie.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Purchase
by 12/15/2021on
Great experience! Micah, Jason and Michael were all great!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Purchase X 7
by 12/03/2021on
My wife and I had the best experience we have ever had buying cars. We have purchased 14 in the past. This is our first BMW, and our first car from BMW of Macon. Ed, the sales agent was an absolute joy to work with. Fall of 2021 is a difficult time to purchase a vehicle, but we were able to order the exact car we wanted and it was delivered within the quoted time frame. Again, I can not say enough about the experience we had working with Ed. He kept us informed and guided us to order the car something I have never done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy
by 10/10/2021on
Glad to finally to be able to purchase my first BMW with the full package..If you ever purchase a BMW ask for Kwame Poku..He went all the way to make sure I had just what I asked for..His personality is far and beyond what I had expected..I had been looking online for weeks and came to Georgia to visit my niece and came home with my car..Love it..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Car experience
by 09/30/2021on
I had a great experience with Ahmad Cason and I will sending my family and friends to him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Buying Experience
by 09/15/2021on
Salesperson Nadia was great, no pressure sales is greatly appreciated. Once we chose the vehicle we wanted thebsales process was quick and painless. Good expeience and would recommend to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Exceptional service
by 09/01/2021on
Anthony had all documentation ready to go when I arrived, I was in and out in 30 min! Incredible service and very stress free experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
My new BMW
by 08/08/2021on
My sale person Curtis Harris, was very professional and informative. He guided me with patience through my BMW experience. He is a great representative of what a sales man should be.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Best car buying experience ever!
by 07/02/2021on
Mr. Anthony Lotardo, Greatest salesman ever besides my husband! lol My husband and I inquired about a car and instantly got a response, Test drove it and we loved it! Great price and when it came to paperwork it was very simple and what we agreed on!! All around best car buying experience and great customer service! Thank you for making this so easy for us!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Experience
by 04/01/2021on
Test drove numerous SUVs and nothing compared, drove or handled like the X3. All others felt cheap including the Mercedes Benz. Purchasing the vehicle was seamless. Dealer didn't have the one we wanted but found one coming from the factory. Process took about 2 weeks but we got the vehicle we desired. Well worth the wait. Final drive out price was better that expected. Great Deal...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Camry
by 03/11/2021on
The sales team were very supportive and professional. Offered clear, no hidden fees, information. Offered a no pressure environment. It is the way it should be to buy a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Ultimate Experience
by 03/11/2021on
My experience with BMW of Macon was amazing. This is my second purchase from the dealership and the quality of service is worth my consistency. Curtis Harris is an exceptional sales representative that is very knowledgeable about the BMW brand. A trusted brand speaks very high volume.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
