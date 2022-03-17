5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Five stars isn't enough to describe the experience we had at Loganville Ford! This was the fourth Ford dealership my wife and I had visited over the past few months while looking for an Expedition. Even though this was the fourth dealership we had visited, it was the first dealership that made us feel appreciated and treated us like family. When we would visit other dealerships, I felt like I knew more about the vehicle and its features than the person showing me the car. For me personally, this totally erodes any confidence I might have had in the process and causes me to question the validity of everything that person says from then on out. Not exactly how I like to feel when spending this much money. I was amazed by how different this experience was. From the time we arrived, Richard Price put us with the vehicle we were looking to purchase and walked us through EVERY detail and feature on the vehicle. After we purchased the vehicle, he then took time to customize the vehicle based on what we liked and wanted as well as connected my wife's phone. I normally dread the car buying process, especially when it involves a trade-in. The folks at Loganville Ford have totally changed how I now view the car buying experience. They were very competitive with my trade-in and gave me the best deal out of everyone else I had visited. We drove an hour and a half to get to Loganville Ford and I would gladly drive an additional hour and a half to do business with them again. Thank you Lance, Todd and Richard for making this such an easy and enjoyable experience! Read more