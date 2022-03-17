Customer Reviews of Loganville Ford
Loganville GA Ford Dealership
03/17/2022
We recently purchased a Ford Bronco Sport and the dealership was very accommodating. Max Sayer our salesperson was excellent. He spent time explaining the features on the vehicle with patience and humor. It was a good car buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Satisfied Customer
05/05/2022
Loganville Ford is where we have our Ford Explorer serviced ever since we purchased it from them back in 2012. We appreciate staff for their service and feedback.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
03/17/2022
Serviced 2014 Ford Escape
02/17/2022
We drive sixteen miles to have our Ford serviced at Loganville Ford even though we have a Ford Dealership in our town. Loganville's Service is above all others. The service and quality is GREAT.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service & Greater Experience
01/31/2022
I started my adventure to purchase a new SUV in early Dec 2021 at Loganville Ford. I started with Carey Paul in the Service Department, who introduced me to Mike, who worked with me on getting me what I wanted a 2022 Ford Explorer Timberline that wasn’t even on the lot yet. Mike in turn worked with Todd Churco to get the numbers that made me a very happy customer and then I was given to Jorge Juarez upon arrival of the SUV to their lot, who sealed the deal for me to pick up my new SUV and Matt Dimerly in Finance completed the final paperwork for me to drive off the lot. Jorge spent plenty of time with me showing me all the features on the SUV that I wasn’t familiar with and he has the patience of a saint. I cannot praise Loganville Ford enough for the fantastic people they have working for them, I would recommend this dealership and their wonderful people anytime any day. If you’re in the market for a vehicle, new or used, go see these folks in Loganville, GA, you won’t be disappointed. If I could give them a 10 star review I absolutely would. Thank you Loganville Ford!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Customer Service like no other!
01/20/2022
They went above and beyond to care for issues and completed them without delay. Definitely would recommend this garage and the sales team!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Chuck Thompson
01/13/2022
Purchased 4 tires at competitive prices,Rear brake Job,Also oil change..Very friendly service advisors,clean,minimal waiting..I highly recommend this dealership
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Department
12/23/2021
I have used this dealership twice. Once for warranty work. Once for service. The work itself was satisfactory, but the communication and customer service was TERRIBLE. The first visit, they kept my truck for almost a week and never provided an update unless I called and waited for a call back. Second time they did an unnecessary software update because the service tech didn’t take the time to understand the issue with my vehicle. Both visits resulted in inconvenience and extra cost.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
New State...New Truck!!
12/21/2021
I recently moved to Georgia . I had my favorite Ford dealership where I lived for a long time and was worried that I wouldn't be able to find that again... I'm glad I found Loganville Ford! I have dealt with MANY car dealerships in my driving career and Loganville Ford has the best sales crew I have ever had the pleasure of dealing with! The salesman I worked with was Mr. Williams. He was friendly, fast, thorough and trustworthy (hard qualities to find in salespeople). Everyone that I met at Loganville Ford were very friendly and "down to earth" type of folks! As long as Loganville Ford's service department is as good as their sales team... they have a loyal customer in me, for the foreseeable future! Thank you, Loganville Ford!! Love my '21 Ranger Tremor!!
Works Package
11/22/2021
Went on a Thursday afternoon and it wasn’t crowded so I didn’t have to wait around as long as usual. The dealership sent me a 15% off (ANY service) certificate for my birthday, but I couldn’t use it on “the works” package. The service writer wasn’t friendly at all and didn’t go over the service checklist with me. Luckily, the mechanic pulled my vehicle around when it was finished so I did get to ask him about a few of the concerns I had. He was very friendly and helpful- unlike the counter people.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Loved all the service.
10/28/2021
I was greeted by skip as I drove into the lot. He didnt take his lunch break to wait on me. He was ready and had the car in for detail. It was an easy in and out with great conversation. Todd made sure every thing flowed smoothly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Johnny
09/22/2021
First service for my 2020 ranger. Good service on time as promised
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Rip Off Service Dept. at Loganville Ford
08/14/2021
After waiting 2 days for an oil change and diagnosis of emissions system problem, I got an estimate for over $900.00 to change the oil and replace the charcoal canister and vent valve. The estimate included $291.20 for the canister and $187.86 for the vent valve and $270 for labor, plus the $202. I had to pay for the oil change and the diagnostic test. When I got the car back after refusing the estimate they left greasy fingerprints all over the front of the car. As it turns out, they mis-diagnosed the problem and tried to grossly over charge me for the parts. I took the car elsewhere, and I was charged $123 for the canister and did NOT even need the vent valve! I did need the vent valve solenoid, for which I paid $42.00. I was told the vent valve, had I needed it, would have cost $69.00. The labor cost was a fraction of what Loganville Ford wanted to charge me. That's the last time they will see my face at this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Loganville Ford
07/22/2021
Excellent Customer Service! Specially kudos to "Nathan" for finding us the truck we needed it. Thank You Loganville Ford!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
05/15/2021
Great service at quick lane staff very friendly and very helpful took only 30 minutes
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Purchase Experience
03/29/2021
My purchase experience could not have gone more smoothly. I bought a 2007 Toyota Tacoma and the purchase was effortless. Raul (salesperson), Todd (sales manager), and all the folks in finance, etc., were easy-going, low-pressure, informative, and helpful. Great customer service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Loganville Ford
03/12/2021
Had great service getting my 2013 f150 lead frame replaced under warranty. Fast service with this repair.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2017 Ford Fusion
03/11/2021
Absolutely the best customer service ever I've received. Not only did he make the whole process fun but he answered ever question I had. I wasn't treated like some dumb female.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A Dealer that is Great? YES!
12/29/2020
This is my 4th or 5th vehicle I have bought from Loganville Ford. I traded my 2014 Mustang for this 2020 Ranger. While I was sad at first the Ranger is great. The folks at Loganville Ford understood it was hard for me to give up my Mustang. I got a great price and and service was fast and friendly. At no time was I rushed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
F150 Big Red
12/22/2020
Had a good time and made a great deal. Salesman went out of his way to get me what I wanted at a price I was comfortable with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Five stars isn’t enough!
12/10/2020
Five stars isn't enough to describe the experience we had at Loganville Ford! This was the fourth Ford dealership my wife and I had visited over the past few months while looking for an Expedition. Even though this was the fourth dealership we had visited, it was the first dealership that made us feel appreciated and treated us like family. When we would visit other dealerships, I felt like I knew more about the vehicle and its features than the person showing me the car. For me personally, this totally erodes any confidence I might have had in the process and causes me to question the validity of everything that person says from then on out. Not exactly how I like to feel when spending this much money. I was amazed by how different this experience was. From the time we arrived, Richard Price put us with the vehicle we were looking to purchase and walked us through EVERY detail and feature on the vehicle. After we purchased the vehicle, he then took time to customize the vehicle based on what we liked and wanted as well as connected my wife's phone. I normally dread the car buying process, especially when it involves a trade-in. The folks at Loganville Ford have totally changed how I now view the car buying experience. They were very competitive with my trade-in and gave me the best deal out of everyone else I had visited. We drove an hour and a half to get to Loganville Ford and I would gladly drive an additional hour and a half to do business with them again. Thank you Lance, Todd and Richard for making this such an easy and enjoyable experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great job, Loganville!
11/04/2020
I sent my wife to have routine service done on our new vehicle. The employees treated her with respect and didn’t try to up sale her on anything that wasn’t needed, like we have experienced in the past from other local service centers. I’m very pleased with the professionalism that was given at the Loganville location.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
