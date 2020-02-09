Loganville Ford

3460 Hwy 78, Loganville, GA 30052
(844) 538-2440
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Loganville Ford

4.7
Overall Rating
(67)
Recommend: Yes (62) No (5)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

FORD F150

by Donnaco on 09/02/2020

They were very easy to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
207 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Chuck

by C Thompson on 09/04/2020

Loganville Ford quick lane provides the best service around... Always very thru and the wait is normally very minimal... very courteous.. Highly recommended

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Super happy with my new truck and the service

by Jmarer1 on 09/01/2020

lance goodson and max gave excellent service and helped us to the T. We are super happy with our new truck and upgrades

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service

by Max sayed on 07/10/2020

Quick and great service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Superb experience at Loganville Ford

by Trailjunky on 06/22/2020

We are repeat customers at Loganville Ford and were again very pleased with our new truck buying experience. Everyone worked very hard to make us feel welcomed, locate the vehicle we wanted, and made us a fair offer. The trade in value for our old truck was very fair. We could not be more pleased with our experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Paid for top insurance...not covered.

by lfh003@ on 06/12/2020

You might think that having the top Ford insurance for a car would cover anything that goes wrong while under that warranty...not so. It is true: What the big print giveth; the little print takes away. It is not the dealers fault these things happen. I have no issues with Loganville Ford. I have always been treated as a valued customer. I assume that the top of the line warranty would cover a little item like my weatherstripping on the rear door.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Loganville Ford

by LarryDP on 05/29/2020

This was a great experience. Max was outstanding to work with and always working to help the customer. I would recommend this dealership to anyone wanting a good experience in purchasing a vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Loganville Ford

by GEC 002 on 05/16/2020

Warm friendly place to do business.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

LOGANVILLE FORD

by Dennis H. on 05/13/2020

went in for an oil change ! The technicians were very nice and efficient. We always go to Loganville Ford for all our car needs. our family (sons' kids and family) has purchased more than 5 cars and trucks from Loganville Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

sale

by JBTrucking on 03/30/2020

Truck is doing great and salesman, Hunter, was awesome! Thanks again for assisting us at JB Trucking inc.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

2020 Ford Explorer

by LRSmith on 03/23/2020

I went to Loganville Ford just to look at new Explorers and ended up driving one home. Richard, Lance and the entire team there made me feel comfortable and answered my questions and made sound suggestions based on my needs. It couldn't have been easier!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Prompt and Professional Service

by PSims Monroe on 03/16/2020

Had my 2016 F150 serviced at Loganville Ford. I selected an early 7:30 appointment. As I was driving in and preparing to park, the service rep was headed to my vehicle to start the service. The waiting room is clean and comfortable. Within minutes the rep advised what services I needed. (30,000 mile service). Within the next hour everything was completed and I was out the door. The prices are reasonable and they did not try to "up sale" me with a lot of stuff. I trust them and will be back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Fantastic Experience

by Gregman on 03/15/2020

I recently purchased a gently used 2018 f-150. My salesman Max was not pushy, took his time to help me be confident that it was the right decision for me, and answered every question i could think of. I received a very competitive deal, and was not bombarded with phone calls and endless emails. I am thrilled to own this great truck!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Buying car

by Smithpatti11 on 03/05/2020

The dealership was clean friendly and the salesman Nathan really listened to what we wanted and how much we wanted to spend. I would definitely recommend my family and friends go there for a new it used vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent service

by A. Beasley on 02/03/2020

The technicians at Loganville Ford Quik Lane were awesome! The service was good and expedient! I definitely will be returning.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Owner of 2019 Ford F 150

by SteveJohnson on 01/30/2020

Great sales and service. Routine service is completed in a friendly and timely manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Loganville Ford

by Laura Couch on 01/21/2020

Excellent service in a timely fashion. They have a good communication between parts and service- they handled my car issues with care and quickly. I HIGHLY recommend letting this place take care of your issues.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Loganville Ford

by xyz1234 on 01/14/2020

Great buying experience but I did know what I wanted and how much it was going to cost. Their internet pricing was actually real and not a bait and switch sale.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Loganville Ford

by Chailey on 01/10/2020

Super friendly. Explained everything in detail and I left very happy with my experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Professional, knowledgeable, genuine

by Constructors on 12/23/2019

Richard Price was the most genuine, knowledgeable, and professional salesman I’ve dealt with. Very impressed with how quick he got us out of there and on the road!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Love our Ford Explorer Sport!

by No 1 Nana D on 11/26/2019

We are so very pleased with our recent purchase of a 2016 Ford Explorer Sport from Loganville Ford! We were given a test drive and told of all the operating options on this vehicle. It is spaceous safe & very nice looking too! This is our 3rd ford Explorer & we love them! Thank you Nathan @ Loganville Ford & Ford Co too!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
421 cars in stock
273 new148 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
95 new|25 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Explorer
Ford Explorer
32 new|7 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
22 new|8 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
