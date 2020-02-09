We are repeat customers at Loganville Ford and were again very pleased with our new truck buying experience. Everyone worked very hard to make us feel welcomed, locate the vehicle we wanted, and made us a fair offer. The trade in value for our old truck was very fair. We could not be more pleased with our experience
You might think that having the top Ford insurance for a car would cover anything that goes wrong while under that warranty...not so. It is true: What the big print giveth; the little print takes away. It is not the dealers fault these things happen. I have no issues with Loganville Ford. I have always been treated as a valued customer. I assume that the top of the line warranty would cover a little item like my weatherstripping on the rear door.
went in for an oil change ! The technicians were very nice and efficient. We always go to Loganville Ford for all our car needs. our family (sons' kids and family) has purchased more than 5 cars and trucks from Loganville Ford.
I went to Loganville Ford just to look at new Explorers and ended up driving one home. Richard, Lance and the entire team there made me feel comfortable and answered my questions and made sound suggestions based on my needs. It couldn't have been easier!
Had my 2016 F150 serviced at Loganville Ford. I selected an early 7:30 appointment. As I was driving in and preparing to park, the service rep was headed to my vehicle to start the service. The waiting room is clean and comfortable. Within minutes the rep advised what services I needed. (30,000 mile service). Within the next hour everything was completed and I was out the door. The prices are reasonable and they did not try to "up sale" me with a lot of stuff. I trust them and will be back.
I recently purchased a gently used 2018 f-150. My salesman Max was not pushy, took his time to help me be confident that it was the right decision for me, and answered every question i could think of. I received a very competitive deal, and was not bombarded with phone calls and endless emails. I am thrilled to own this great truck!!
The dealership was clean friendly and the salesman Nathan really listened to what we wanted and how much we wanted to spend. I would definitely recommend my family and friends go there for a new it used vehicle.
Excellent service in a timely fashion. They have a good communication between parts and service- they handled my car issues with care and quickly. I HIGHLY recommend letting this place take care of your issues.
We are so very pleased with our recent purchase of a 2016 Ford Explorer Sport from Loganville Ford! We were given a test drive and told of all the operating options on this vehicle. It is spaceous safe & very nice looking too! This is our 3rd ford Explorer & we love them! Thank you Nathan @ Loganville Ford & Ford Co too!