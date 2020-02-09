service Rating

Had my 2016 F150 serviced at Loganville Ford. I selected an early 7:30 appointment. As I was driving in and preparing to park, the service rep was headed to my vehicle to start the service. The waiting room is clean and comfortable. Within minutes the rep advised what services I needed. (30,000 mile service). Within the next hour everything was completed and I was out the door. The prices are reasonable and they did not try to "up sale" me with a lot of stuff. I trust them and will be back. Read more