Customer Reviews of Hayes Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Lawrenceville
Excellent customer service
by 07/28/2018on
I am very satisfied with my purchase, the salesman; Scott W. Went above and beyond and really worked with me.
Jeep Compass
by 06/13/2018on
Great service! Friendly and helped explain what options were available both new and used in the car buying process.
Sales rating
by 06/06/2018on
We are always very please with our experience at Hayes Chrysler in Lawrenceville. From the parts Dept. To the sales staff. Rocy Ball is a valuable part of the Hayes team! We have purchased our last 8 vehicles from him! We love Rocky!!
Great customer service
by 05/16/2018on
The salesman that helped us to buy our new truck is Bob. He gave us a great treatment during the all process or purchase and he helped us with the radio settings.
Jim, is the Best sales agent
by 05/08/2018on
Jim Sales, is the best sales agent, he was so patience with us, the credit approval was easy as a sunny day. Thanks again!
Easiest Best Purchase Expreience Ever
by 05/04/2018on
This was the easiest, best purchase experience for a new vehicle. We returned to Hayes after purchasing our used Town and Country from them in 2005. Knowing a purchase was in our future, we made a preliminary visit to see what was available and comfortable for us. Me met with Friendly Bob and there was no pressure. We went home and did our research and did some online browsing. Although we didn't see anything online that fit our criteria, we stopped by to chat with Bob to be on the lookout for what we wanted. While we were talking, Bob checked the inventory of another Hayes dealership and located one that fit our criteria exactly and it was last year's model and an excellent price! We couldn't be happier with our purchase and the ease of the financing and purchase experience as a whole. Since the vehicle was sitting a year, they did a routine oil change gratis. This kind of attention to detail tells us the service department is well versed in the TLC that our vehicle deserves.
Great place to buy a car!
by 05/03/2018on
JP was really easy to work with and did a great job explaining everything. He made the whole process quick and easy.
2018 Chrysler Pacifica
by 05/01/2018on
We worked with Ricky and he did a great job finding the vehicle we wanted and the price we needed.
Perfect Experience
by 04/23/2018on
This was my second vehicle purchase at Hayes and it was just as easy and painless as the first. They are all very attentive at this dealership and they anticipate the customer's needs before we even have to ask. Like last time, I left with a new car and a smile.
Sales Rep
by 04/13/2018on
Our sales rep was amazing! He spent 6 hours with me while I tried to decide what I wanted. I changed my mind several times, but he was patient!!! An absolute blessing! His name is Phillip Griffin! We love him!
Dee is awesome!
by 04/07/2018on
Dee helped me from beginning to end! I wasnt sure what I wanted and he helped me come to a decision. Financial concerns were all addressed and he really cared about ensuring that the affordability was on point!
Used 2017 Toyota Tundra
by 03/25/2018on
Transaction was smooth and easy from beginning to end. Plenty of contact in my email inquiry, and also when I came to look at the vehicle.The same salesperson for both really was a plus. Purchase and financing were quickly and easily taken care of. Overall a very good experience.
Great experience at Hayes
by 03/15/2018on
I had a great experience buying a car at Hayes. I had 3 very experienced gentlemen helping me and making it all go smoothly and the car is amazing !
NEW RAM
by 01/28/2018on
The experience at hayes was exceptional as always. the salesman Dennis Chadwick worked to find the ram I wanted, with no pressure or sales gimmicks. the finance lady Magdalene was super and pointed all the options out that I had. she is an amazing person. this is the third ram I bought from the Hayes group and the same people took great care of me.
JP was Fantastic
by 01/27/2018on
I would recommend Hayes ro anyone, because of a phenomenal salesman JP. He was low pressure, worked quickly and diligently to get me into a fantastic deal and the car to match. A great and inspiring experience.
Smooth and just exceptional
by 01/25/2018on
Deborah Ray the sales person was very pleasant and Magdalena Babiarz was very helpful. I enjoyed the whole process and they didn't take too long like I've experienced before. I will not hesitate to come back again or refer Hayes to friends and family.
T is awesome
by 12/29/2017on
I had a great experience at Hayes. The online customer service was excellent which got me to come to the lot. Once I met with T I was able to quickly pick out my vehicle. He was very personable and I feel like o got a great deal.
Great Experience w/ Tee
by 12/20/2017on
My sales experience with Tee was a satisfactory one. He was very reliable, considerate and accommodating throughout the entire process. I would recommend Hayes to friends and family!
VERY EASY
by 05/18/2017on
My experience was very good. Dennis Chadwick is a very knowledgeable salesman and helped me locate the vehicle I wanted. Magdalena Babiarz was the finance lady and she is exceptional at her job. no high pressure just help. This is the second vehicle I have purchased from them and it will not be last.
Exceptional service!
by 05/17/2017on
From the first phone call to driving off in the new Patriot, everyone we encountered was fantastic! JP was our salesperson and was fabulous. So responsive! He was great in showing us all the features of the vehicle. Finance was wonderful too. He walked us through everything and explained everything clearly. Overall, a perfect experience!
Rebel Yeah!
by 05/09/2017on
T was the best! I had been working with Rocky over the phone and by email. When I came in to see Rocky in person he was assisting another customer and asked T to help me out. T took the time to show me everything about the truck I was interested in. I told him I was still a couple of weeks away from being able to pull the trigger on the purchase and he was completely fine with that. I had visited another dealership already and even after I mentioned needing more time for finances they still tried to pressure me. T kept in touch with email and when I was ready he helped make the deal happen. This was my 5thnew car purchase and it was by far the best experience I have had. If I'm ever in the market for a 6th new car I will be back to Hayes.