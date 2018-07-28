Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Hayes Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Lawrenceville

Hayes Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Lawrenceville

Visit dealer’s website 
719 Duluth Hwy #120, Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Today 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Hayes Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Lawrenceville

36 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent customer service

by Review on 07/28/2018

I am very satisfied with my purchase, the salesman; Scott W. Went above and beyond and really worked with me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Jeep Compass

by Cmlasater3 on 06/13/2018

Great service! Friendly and helped explain what options were available both new and used in the car buying process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales rating

by 2chargers on 06/06/2018

We are always very please with our experience at Hayes Chrysler in Lawrenceville. From the parts Dept. To the sales staff. Rocy Ball is a valuable part of the Hayes team! We have purchased our last 8 vehicles from him! We love Rocky!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great customer service

by Women_Trucking on 05/16/2018

The salesman that helped us to buy our new truck is Bob. He gave us a great treatment during the all process or purchase and he helped us with the radio settings.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Jim, is the Best sales agent

by MonicaClozano on 05/08/2018

Jim Sales, is the best sales agent, he was so patience with us, the credit approval was easy as a sunny day. Thanks again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easiest Best Purchase Expreience Ever

by PacificaL on 05/04/2018

This was the easiest, best purchase experience for a new vehicle. We returned to Hayes after purchasing our used Town and Country from them in 2005. Knowing a purchase was in our future, we made a preliminary visit to see what was available and comfortable for us. Me met with Friendly Bob and there was no pressure. We went home and did our research and did some online browsing. Although we didn't see anything online that fit our criteria, we stopped by to chat with Bob to be on the lookout for what we wanted. While we were talking, Bob checked the inventory of another Hayes dealership and located one that fit our criteria exactly and it was last year's model and an excellent price! We couldn't be happier with our purchase and the ease of the financing and purchase experience as a whole. Since the vehicle was sitting a year, they did a routine oil change gratis. This kind of attention to detail tells us the service department is well versed in the TLC that our vehicle deserves.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great place to buy a car!

by bettilee on 05/03/2018

JP was really easy to work with and did a great job explaining everything. He made the whole process quick and easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

by jsapp0630 on 05/01/2018

We worked with Ricky and he did a great job finding the vehicle we wanted and the price we needed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Perfect Experience

by adpom10 on 04/23/2018

This was my second vehicle purchase at Hayes and it was just as easy and painless as the first. They are all very attentive at this dealership and they anticipate the customer's needs before we even have to ask. Like last time, I left with a new car and a smile.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales Rep

by Chivonne1 on 04/13/2018

Our sales rep was amazing! He spent 6 hours with me while I tried to decide what I wanted. I changed my mind several times, but he was patient!!! An absolute blessing! His name is Phillip Griffin! We love him!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Dee is awesome!

by Msladycc on 04/07/2018

Dee helped me from beginning to end! I wasnt sure what I wanted and he helped me come to a decision. Financial concerns were all addressed and he really cared about ensuring that the affordability was on point!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Used 2017 Toyota Tundra

by TundraMan2017 on 03/25/2018

Transaction was smooth and easy from beginning to end. Plenty of contact in my email inquiry, and also when I came to look at the vehicle.The same salesperson for both really was a plus. Purchase and financing were quickly and easily taken care of. Overall a very good experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience at Hayes

by Rozpowell on 03/15/2018

I had a great experience buying a car at Hayes. I had 3 very experienced gentlemen helping me and making it all go smoothly and the car is amazing !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

NEW RAM

by lottorick1 on 01/28/2018

The experience at hayes was exceptional as always. the salesman Dennis Chadwick worked to find the ram I wanted, with no pressure or sales gimmicks. the finance lady Magdalene was super and pointed all the options out that I had. she is an amazing person. this is the third ram I bought from the Hayes group and the same people took great care of me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

JP was Fantastic

by RPAdave on 01/27/2018

I would recommend Hayes ro anyone, because of a phenomenal salesman JP. He was low pressure, worked quickly and diligently to get me into a fantastic deal and the car to match. A great and inspiring experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Smooth and just exceptional

by lssikala on 01/25/2018

Deborah Ray the sales person was very pleasant and Magdalena Babiarz was very helpful. I enjoyed the whole process and they didn't take too long like I've experienced before. I will not hesitate to come back again or refer Hayes to friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

T is awesome

by Artfulstefani on 12/29/2017

I had a great experience at Hayes. The online customer service was excellent which got me to come to the lot. Once I met with T I was able to quickly pick out my vehicle. He was very personable and I feel like o got a great deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience w/ Tee

by deirdresims on 12/20/2017

My sales experience with Tee was a satisfactory one. He was very reliable, considerate and accommodating throughout the entire process. I would recommend Hayes to friends and family!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

VERY EASY

by lottorick1 on 05/18/2017

My experience was very good. Dennis Chadwick is a very knowledgeable salesman and helped me locate the vehicle I wanted. Magdalena Babiarz was the finance lady and she is exceptional at her job. no high pressure just help. This is the second vehicle I have purchased from them and it will not be last.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Exceptional service!

by BrackinFam on 05/17/2017

From the first phone call to driving off in the new Patriot, everyone we encountered was fantastic! JP was our salesperson and was fabulous. So responsive! He was great in showing us all the features of the vehicle. Finance was wonderful too. He walked us through everything and explained everything clearly. Overall, a perfect experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Rebel Yeah!

by Fonix28 on 05/09/2017

T was the best! I had been working with Rocky over the phone and by email. When I came in to see Rocky in person he was assisting another customer and asked T to help me out. T took the time to show me everything about the truck I was interested in. I told him I was still a couple of weeks away from being able to pull the trigger on the purchase and he was completely fine with that. I had visited another dealership already and even after I mentioned needing more time for finances they still tried to pressure me. T kept in touch with email and when I was ready he helped make the deal happen. This was my 5thnew car purchase and it was by far the best experience I have had. If I'm ever in the market for a 6th new car I will be back to Hayes.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
33 cars in stock
0 new0 used33 certified pre-owned
Jeep Wrangler
Jeep Wrangler
0 new|0 used|
7 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Dodge Challenger
Dodge Challenger
0 new|0 used|
4 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Dodge Charger
Dodge Charger
0 new|0 used|
4 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for