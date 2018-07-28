5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This was the easiest, best purchase experience for a new vehicle. We returned to Hayes after purchasing our used Town and Country from them in 2005. Knowing a purchase was in our future, we made a preliminary visit to see what was available and comfortable for us. Me met with Friendly Bob and there was no pressure. We went home and did our research and did some online browsing. Although we didn't see anything online that fit our criteria, we stopped by to chat with Bob to be on the lookout for what we wanted. While we were talking, Bob checked the inventory of another Hayes dealership and located one that fit our criteria exactly and it was last year's model and an excellent price! We couldn't be happier with our purchase and the ease of the financing and purchase experience as a whole. Since the vehicle was sitting a year, they did a routine oil change gratis. This kind of attention to detail tells us the service department is well versed in the TLC that our vehicle deserves. Read more