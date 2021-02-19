Mike Patton Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Mike Patton Ford Lincoln
Wonderful service!!
by 02/19/2021on
We had a wonderful experience buying our Jeep. Jordan was amazing to work. Very friendly, helpful, knowledgeable, and welcoming.
Very poor customer service after the sale.
by 05/07/2022on
I had to fight to get them to do what they agreed to before the sale. I will never use them again. Worst dealer that I know.
Wonderful service!!
by 02/19/2021on
We had a wonderful experience buying our Jeep. Jordan was amazing to work. Very friendly, helpful, knowledgeable, and welcoming.
This dealer is dishonest
by 04/25/2020on
I spent several days going back and forth with car salesman Jimmy Purnel trying to make a deal on a new F150. When I asked Jimmy to send me a copy of the bill of sale on the first truck we discussed , he objected , stating that I was just going to use that information to get a better deal from another dealer. He actually took pictures of the right column of the bill of sale , cutting off most of the pertinent information and texted it to me. After I saw the bottom line price it didn't matter anyway as the price was much higher than the other deal. In this conversation I mentioned that I had a deal for 0% 84 months , $ He called me back just a few minutes later and told me he had a truck with more options for $555 a month. I looked over the truck and agreed to take that deal. Well, when we spoke next about him sending me a bill of sale and me filling out a credit application the monthly payment had gone up to $620 a month. 620-555=65X84=5460. So he was trying to raise the agreed upon price by $5460. I of course ended the conversation. I was then contacted by the sales manager Jose, followed by the general manager David Ray. David explained that mistakes were made and that Jimmy had been given some bad information and that he needs a little training. David went on to apologize profusely and explain that this is not how they do business. David then got the details on the truck I was shopping for and promised to do his best to make this right. Well about 5 hours later I had not heard from David so I called him and was told that he didn't see anything he could do. Apparently David didn't have enough respect for me or my time to call and tell me that. The bottom line is they are [non--permissible content removed] with no respect for their customers. David likes to paint this as a situation where the dealer didn’t have the truck I wanted and couldn’t do an apples to apples comparison. In doing so he is avoiding the real issue that I was lied to about a vehicle price .
Best Service
by 11/14/2016on
I have a 2011 Guests that I did not purchase from this dealer. However, there were a couple of recalls for my vehicle that had not been completed. Taryn was my service rep and I honestly could not have asked for better. She went above and beyond. She made sure I had a loaner each time my vehicle went in for service because she understood I could not be without transportation. During the repair, a couple of parts broke that were not covered but related to the recall. She took the time to go back and forth with Ford to get them to cover the parts. I am beyond grateful for all of her hard work and dedication to her customers even if they didn't purchase their vehicle at this dealership. I would give a rating of 10 stars if I could!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No joke... (Purchase made 4/23/16)
by 04/24/2016on
David Patton (Pre-Owned Manager) and Spencer Lewis (Sales) made this the best experience my wife and I ever had in purchasing a vehicle. Used or new. My wife and I live out in Midland and drove to their Lagrange dealership just because the prices can't be beat and I really didn't care to deal with the traffic around Atlanta. I've bought my share of used and new vehicles and I've been to my share of corporate and family owned dealerships. We even liked the Finance Manager, Quentin! And who really ever likes the Finance Manager? And I'm not talking just because we got a great finance deal. If you're committed to finding a great deal and you want to work with good people who take the time to explain everything to you with full transparency (I'm a numbers guy), then don't gamble and most likely waste time and money elsewhere. Give them a shot. We will be coming back and I never say that because normally it's just about the deal for me. What we liked: - The drive to Lagrange was easy; city and surrounding area was beautiful - The staff and management are honest (I don't take honesty for granted - I validate it, and in this case the numbers don't lie); loads of explanation and transparency - The personalities of everyone was great, super friendly and real people instead of trying to 'play the game' - The facility was comfortable. Not something you think of until you're done looking at the vehicles and getting ready for paperwork. - They supported local charities (many of which we also support) and gave incentives to law enforcement, firemen, etc. - We got a great deal on a used Ram 1500 and they were more than fair on our trade-in. - Spencer, David, and Quentin.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford F350
by 08/21/2011on
I am very happy with my purchase of my truck. The salesman Dan Adams was very friendly and I was very pleased with all the help I received. If you are at Mike Patton Ford as for Dan Adams.Everyone there was very friendly, even the service manager came out and talked with me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes