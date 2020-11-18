MINI Of Kennesaw
Customer Service after Purchase
by 11/18/2020on
I really wanted to like Mini of Kennesaw as my experience with them up to when I received my vehicle was satisfactory. What happened and is currently happening after the purchase, has really got me regretting my purchase. FIRE AND FORGET is the best way I can describe the customer service from Mini of Kennesaw post purchase. As with any business, Mini of Kennesaw was very responsive pre sale. I was receiving updates, paperwork was being mailed, the deal was being done. This happening quite efficiently as I did make the purchase from a different State. It was after I received my vehicle where the red flags started coming up. 1. I chose to finance my vehicle with my personal bank so as to receive discounts on my financing. One of those discounts was if I used my banks car buying service via TrueCar. I did that, found my vehicle with Mini of Kennesaw, made my purchase. Simple right? After making my first payment, I realized that I was not afforded my discount on my rate. I contacted my bank who then contacted TrueCar. Both my bank and TrueCar required verification from Mini of Kennesaw that the vehicle I purchased was in fact advertised on TrueCar. Should have been a simple request. In any other business where queries are handled in a professional manner it might have. Tell me why I had to re-engage both my bank and Mini of Kennesaw on more than one occasion to get this verification. Up to today, I still do not think the issue has been resolved. 2. Title and Registration. I made the purchase of this vehicle back in July. I am sitting here writing this review and it is now the middle of November. Prior to purchasing the vehicle, I ensured that Mini of Kennesaw would be able to collect the tax for my home state as well as title and register my car. I am currently on notice number 2 from my bank that they have not received anything yet. Where I understand that challenges or issues may arise, especially given our current global situation, but please tell me whey I, the customer, have to keep following up about this. It got to the point where I requested to speak with the GM. I voiced my concerns about having to do all the following up and chasing them about my temporary plate/registration so that I may drive the vehicle that I purchased. I don't see how difficult it is for folks there to track their sales and customers that aren't fully closed out. As of today, November 18th, I followed up again about my Title and Registration as I had not heard from them in the last three weeks . On the 23rd of October, that's right, OCTOBER, I was told that my registrations was finalized. I purchased the car at the end of July! Fast forward to today in the latter half of November, and I still had to follow up about my Title and Registration. Today I was told, after I followed up, that I will now have to wait until the 4th of January 2021! THREE WEEKS to find that out?! Also, after being told this, I am then told, by Mini of Kennesaw, to FOLLOW UP WITH THEM! I have already been the one reaching out! After sending a strictly worded message about them needing to follow up, I am met with silence. No message back. The lack of communication and customer service, even after voicing my concerns to the GM is very alarming. The sad part about all of this is that the business seems to have a good reputation. This is my first and most definitely my last time dealing with them. I hope everyone else after me has a positive experience with them because mine hasn't been. The unfortunate part about all this is that my experience is still going as I STILL HAVE NOT GOTTEN MY VEHICLE TITLED ARE REGISTERED.
Awesome Team
by 10/11/2018on
The staff at Mini of Kennesaw was very helpful and made my car buying experience great! Kudos to the sales person, David and Finance manager, Amanda! You guys were awesome!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Buying Experience
by 05/04/2018on
we went in knowing nothing about Mini's, when we left we felt like we were educated and made a solid decision
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Land Rover Discovery HSE
by 05/02/2018on
The salesman who helped us, Vince, was very nice and laid back. We didn't feel pressured into buying it, and he was straightforward with us, which is what we like! He was very accommodating, and if he didn't know an answer to a question and looked it up right away. He also gave us time to look at the car alone and discuss it. Also, he called us by our first names, which is always nice! Our finance guy was very nice and professional too!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Sales Team
by 04/25/2018on
Sales team was very knowledgeable, friendly, and not pushy. All forms of contact were above and beyond what I was expecting from their website, phone, and in person.
GREAT Experience
by 04/25/2018on
The tech was very knowledgeable and helpful. Great staff and quick service. Nice, friendly atmosphere overall. I will definitely return for future service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
A new family
by 04/24/2018on
Our salesman was outstanding, went far above what any other dealership I've experienced in my life. I feel as if we have a new extended family. Where we were more than just a sale.
My first Mini!
by 03/11/2018on
Vince Smith was really helpful explaining every aspect of the Mini that I got. Vince did an excellent job during negotiations, I mentioned my budget and we work together to get it to a number that worked for all. I would definitely recommend Mini of Kennesaw, and Vince to my friends and family when they look for their next car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I love my Mini Cooper!
by 03/05/2018on
Alan was great about keeping me updated on the status of my new mini arriving. He worked with me on a reasonable payment plan for my 3 year lease. I love the customization of my car and love everything about Mini!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership, A ++ Customer Service from ALL staff
by 02/25/2018on
A+ customer services from the Sales, Manager, and finance. We had a great experience buying our vehicle and I would highly recommend this dealership and we will be back as well. Best experience I have had at a dealership ever. I had for small children with us and everything went smooth and as fast as possible. Thank you very much for the excellent customer service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
3rd Time is the Charm
by 02/22/2018on
I liked James in service and Alan the sales guy. They were the only two to truly engage. I was noticed prior but no one said anything.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
MINI of Kennesaw shopping experience
by 02/21/2018on
The sales guys were great. Everyone I dealt with was very enthusiastic and knowledgeable about MINIs. They took a lot of time to explain all the features of the car both during the test drive and after purchase. I've never experienced that in a car dealership before.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
My first time
by 02/21/2018on
This was my first experience in financing and buying a new(ish) car from a dealership. Alan was fantastic. He's not a "car salesman"... so, we got lucky there. I appreciated the lack of pressure. I also appreciated the opportunity provided.
My Mini S
by 02/20/2018on
Randy Blosser really listened to my needs over the phone. Helped me evaluate models online. As I live in Asheville, NC this really helped me. Alan explained the features of my top choice. I decided to purchase it after my first test drive. Amanda reviewed all the financial choices with me. Everyone was very nice, professional, and knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Mini Cooper S ALL-4
by 02/20/2018on
Everything was great. Vincent was awesome and very knowledgeable. The entire experience was hassle free and we were able to order the Mini that we wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Mini purchase
by 02/11/2018on
Low pressure and knowledgeable sales and tech people. A lot of time devoted to my understanding of the cars features and operation
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New to Mini
by 01/31/2018on
Britt did an amazing job. He made sure that not only my questions but my husband's were answered. We went over the car and they made sure any issues were taken care of.
Mini Cooper Countryman
by 01/14/2018on
Our salesman and Finance Manager made the experience enjoyable. There was a good selection and they had the perfect car for us once we figured out what we wanted. G
Great Service
by 01/10/2018on
I like the service department. They have always been honest and treat customers with respect. Another job well done by the team there.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
car buying made easy
by 12/13/2017on
Professional staff, very people oriented, attractive show room and grounds. The inventory I inquired about was there for e to review. Will recommend to Family and Friends.
Mini Fun
by 12/09/2017on
Erick was great and easily the best part of the experience. Great personality, excellent knowledge of the product, and obviously interested in making sure we got the best deal we could.
