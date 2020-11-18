1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I really wanted to like Mini of Kennesaw as my experience with them up to when I received my vehicle was satisfactory. What happened and is currently happening after the purchase, has really got me regretting my purchase. FIRE AND FORGET is the best way I can describe the customer service from Mini of Kennesaw post purchase. As with any business, Mini of Kennesaw was very responsive pre sale. I was receiving updates, paperwork was being mailed, the deal was being done. This happening quite efficiently as I did make the purchase from a different State. It was after I received my vehicle where the red flags started coming up. 1. I chose to finance my vehicle with my personal bank so as to receive discounts on my financing. One of those discounts was if I used my banks car buying service via TrueCar. I did that, found my vehicle with Mini of Kennesaw, made my purchase. Simple right? After making my first payment, I realized that I was not afforded my discount on my rate. I contacted my bank who then contacted TrueCar. Both my bank and TrueCar required verification from Mini of Kennesaw that the vehicle I purchased was in fact advertised on TrueCar. Should have been a simple request. In any other business where queries are handled in a professional manner it might have. Tell me why I had to re-engage both my bank and Mini of Kennesaw on more than one occasion to get this verification. Up to today, I still do not think the issue has been resolved. 2. Title and Registration. I made the purchase of this vehicle back in July. I am sitting here writing this review and it is now the middle of November. Prior to purchasing the vehicle, I ensured that Mini of Kennesaw would be able to collect the tax for my home state as well as title and register my car. I am currently on notice number 2 from my bank that they have not received anything yet. Where I understand that challenges or issues may arise, especially given our current global situation, but please tell me whey I, the customer, have to keep following up about this. It got to the point where I requested to speak with the GM. I voiced my concerns about having to do all the following up and chasing them about my temporary plate/registration so that I may drive the vehicle that I purchased. I don't see how difficult it is for folks there to track their sales and customers that aren't fully closed out. As of today, November 18th, I followed up again about my Title and Registration as I had not heard from them in the last three weeks . On the 23rd of October, that's right, OCTOBER, I was told that my registrations was finalized. I purchased the car at the end of July! Fast forward to today in the latter half of November, and I still had to follow up about my Title and Registration. Today I was told, after I followed up, that I will now have to wait until the 4th of January 2021! THREE WEEKS to find that out?! Also, after being told this, I am then told, by Mini of Kennesaw, to FOLLOW UP WITH THEM! I have already been the one reaching out! After sending a strictly worded message about them needing to follow up, I am met with silence. No message back. The lack of communication and customer service, even after voicing my concerns to the GM is very alarming. The sad part about all of this is that the business seems to have a good reputation. This is my first and most definitely my last time dealing with them. I hope everyone else after me has a positive experience with them because mine hasn't been. The unfortunate part about all this is that my experience is still going as I STILL HAVE NOT GOTTEN MY VEHICLE TITLED ARE REGISTERED. Read more