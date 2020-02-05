Jim Ellis Volkswagen Of Kennesaw
Customer Reviews of Jim Ellis Volkswagen Of Kennesaw
Fantastic
by 05/02/2020on
Gary is my sales guy, and he is definitely the nicest person I’ve ever seen. He shot my a video to introduce me the car that I was interested online, and brought the car to my home for a test drive! Excellent service and very pleasant to deal with, and I got a great deal as well! Thank you for helping me getting this great car. Will recommend to anyone!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
another great purchase
by 04/28/2020on
This is the second Atlas I bought from Jim Ellis VW and it was a good experience. They were perfectly professional and treated me (the customer) with respect at all times. I felt comfortable have a discussion on the purchase about my maximum to buy, while they explained what they could do to get there. I would purchase again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No resolution to a VW issue
by 08/31/2019on
I had an issue with my 2012 VW Eos. On the first visit, they said a new fuel pump was necessary. After an expensive repair ($723), I thought everything would be fine, but no. I had to call them back and say it was doing the same thing. I was met by complete rudeness on the phone from a guy who said "Well, that's what the computer said it was, so it was fixed." I was livid, but took it back a 2nd time since they were going to do the diagnostic for free. On the 2nd visit, they replaced a fuel pump control moduel (another $250). Got home that night - and same issue again. I gave up. I feel like they didn't even test the vehicle after repairs and sent me on my way knowing there were still issues. I ended up getting rid of the car because why keep pouring money into it? But the level of subpar performance and customer service at this dealership was enough to make me not want to buy a VW again.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
New Car Purchase
by 07/03/2019on
Jim Ellis Kennesaw Volkswagon is a great place to buy a car. We bought the new Atlas and it was a great buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Volkswagen Tiguan
by 05/18/2019on
They were unable to fix my back up camera which is still under warranty. So, that kind of bummed me out. They were also not able to replace the outside thermometer which is still 8 degrees off. Despite that, Steve Garvey's customer service was fantastic!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A/C repair
by 05/17/2019on
My overall experience was awesome. Maria handled everything flawlessly. I have always received outstanding service at this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 05/15/2019on
Service advisor was really helpful and very kind
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Repeat Customer Experience
by 05/03/2019on
The Jim Ellis VW staff was very informative during my recent visit. I was contacted by Jim Ellis VW about an upgrade offer on my 2017 Passat. After reviewing the offer with the sales staff, decided to upgrade my vehicle to the 2019 Tiguan.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good!
by 04/09/2019on
Overall good experience!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership
by 02/28/2019on
Everyone was helpful and not too pushy. Answered all the questions. Great dealership and sales person. Oleg was there for every question and took the time to make sure we were taken care off. Ensure you go and see him. Going back for another purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 02/18/2019on
Friendly staff and good service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2018tiguan
by 01/24/2019on
Great dealership. Dealt with internet sales first. That is what brought me into the dealership. Excellent customer service and wasn't pushy
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing
by 01/22/2019on
When I went to this dealership I was warmly welcomed and was helped above and beyond my expectations. Luke was very helpful and friendly to me. I would go back to this dealership without a doubt to get another vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
buying car
by 01/21/2019on
Larry Fitzgerald was great to work with in purchasing our Passat. He was very approachable and knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
All around great experience.
by 01/17/2019on
We just purchased our 5th vehicle from Jim Ellis VW and couldn't be happier. Sales people are always professional and give great service. Just a wonderful car buying experience all around.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealer
by 01/08/2019on
We just purchased a new Jetta for our daughter from Jim Ellis in Kennesaw. I cannot say enough good about this group from the salesperson, Gem (Jim), to the easy financing department and service as well. There was never any undue pressure for my daughter's first car purchase. We love this company and this dealer in particular. The service department helped drive this sale as well. You will not regret working with this dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2012 GTi service experience was positive
by 12/13/2018on
VW Kennesaw didn't follow up with me in a timely manner in August so I stopped another service company for an alignment. Big mistake! After 3 alignments, the reputable company (5 stars on Yelp) refunded my money because they couldn't align the steering wheel correctly. Visited VW Kennesaw last week (primary service company) and they properly aligned my tires and steering wheel as well as identified and repaired my clunking noise. While is took longer than I expected, Arianna kept me informed as things progressed. It was another good experience and I'll continue to have my car serviced with VW Kennesaw.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Services
by 12/04/2018on
very Pleased
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Expect the best
by 12/02/2018on
Best dealer service anywhere.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jim Ellis
by 11/27/2018on
Overall, the whole team of people that I worked with at Jim Ellis were extremely helpful through the whole process of buying my new car! Keenan went above and beyond to ensure all of my needs were taken care of promptly!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jim Ellis Service Department
by 10/19/2018on
I am so appreciative if the service I received on my VW Atlas. The Service Writer treated me better than family. Very professional and work completed on time Big thank you to the Service Team
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
