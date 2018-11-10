MINI Of Kennesaw

2275 Barrett Lakes Blvd, Kennesaw, GA 30144
Today 1:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
1:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of MINI Of Kennesaw

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
sales Rating

Awesome Team

by dbouie1 on 10/11/2018

The staff at Mini of Kennesaw was very helpful and made my car buying experience great! Kudos to the sales person, David and Finance manager, Amanda! You guys were awesome!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
39 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Great Buying Experience

by shaneo68 on 05/04/2018

we went in knowing nothing about Mini's, when we left we felt like we were educated and made a solid decision

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Land Rover Discovery HSE

by CGeitgey on 05/02/2018

The salesman who helped us, Vince, was very nice and laid back. We didn't feel pressured into buying it, and he was straightforward with us, which is what we like! He was very accommodating, and if he didn't know an answer to a question and looked it up right away. He also gave us time to look at the car alone and discuss it. Also, he called us by our first names, which is always nice! Our finance guy was very nice and professional too!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Sales Team

by Jennifer9823 on 04/25/2018

Sales team was very knowledgeable, friendly, and not pushy. All forms of contact were above and beyond what I was expecting from their website, phone, and in person.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

GREAT Experience

by Jennifer22482 on 04/25/2018

The tech was very knowledgeable and helpful. Great staff and quick service. Nice, friendly atmosphere overall. I will definitely return for future service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

sales Rating

A new family

by Turtleman57 on 04/24/2018

Our salesman was outstanding, went far above what any other dealership I've experienced in my life. I feel as if we have a new extended family. Where we were more than just a sale.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

My first Mini!

by ChrisReb on 03/11/2018

Vince Smith was really helpful explaining every aspect of the Mini that I got. Vince did an excellent job during negotiations, I mentioned my budget and we work together to get it to a number that worked for all. I would definitely recommend Mini of Kennesaw, and Vince to my friends and family when they look for their next car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

I love my Mini Cooper!

by Mskolky on 03/05/2018

Alan was great about keeping me updated on the status of my new mini arriving. He worked with me on a reasonable payment plan for my 3 year lease. I love the customization of my car and love everything about Mini!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Great Dealership, A ++ Customer Service from ALL staff

by Emilysottile on 02/25/2018

A+ customer services from the Sales, Manager, and finance. We had a great experience buying our vehicle and I would highly recommend this dealership and we will be back as well. Best experience I have had at a dealership ever. I had for small children with us and everything went smooth and as fast as possible. Thank you very much for the excellent customer service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

3rd Time is the Charm

by steph1mc on 02/22/2018

I liked James in service and Alan the sales guy. They were the only two to truly engage. I was noticed prior but no one said anything.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

MINI of Kennesaw shopping experience

by Katherine32 on 02/21/2018

The sales guys were great. Everyone I dealt with was very enthusiastic and knowledgeable about MINIs. They took a lot of time to explain all the features of the car both during the test drive and after purchase. I've never experienced that in a car dealership before.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

My first time

by SueElle on 02/21/2018

This was my first experience in financing and buying a new(ish) car from a dealership. Alan was fantastic. He's not a "car salesman"... so, we got lucky there. I appreciated the lack of pressure. I also appreciated the opportunity provided.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

My Mini S

by MinifanS on 02/20/2018

Randy Blosser really listened to my needs over the phone. Helped me evaluate models online. As I live in Asheville, NC this really helped me. Alan explained the features of my top choice. I decided to purchase it after my first test drive. Amanda reviewed all the financial choices with me. Everyone was very nice, professional, and knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

New Mini Cooper S ALL-4

by ggerm1019 on 02/20/2018

Everything was great. Vincent was awesome and very knowledgeable. The entire experience was hassle free and we were able to order the Mini that we wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

New Mini purchase

by Jstancampiano on 02/11/2018

Low pressure and knowledgeable sales and tech people. A lot of time devoted to my understanding of the cars features and operation

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

New to Mini

by SRRobbins on 01/31/2018

Britt did an amazing job. He made sure that not only my questions but my husband's were answered. We went over the car and they made sure any issues were taken care of.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Mini Cooper Countryman

by gsilverman2 on 01/14/2018

Our salesman and Finance Manager made the experience enjoyable. There was a good selection and they had the perfect car for us once we figured out what we wanted. G

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by jwm1247 on 01/10/2018

I like the service department. They have always been honest and treat customers with respect. Another job well done by the team there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

car buying made easy

by Lexus13_ on 12/13/2017

Professional staff, very people oriented, attractive show room and grounds. The inventory I inquired about was there for e to review. Will recommend to Family and Friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Mini Fun

by JasonLG3 on 12/09/2017

Erick was great and easily the best part of the experience. Great personality, excellent knowledge of the product, and obviously interested in making sure we got the best deal we could.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

I can't say enough good things about Mini of Kennesaw!!!

by AmyCooperS on 12/07/2017

Jim McDonald is always very helpful when I have to bring my car in. I always seek him out to handle getting my car serviced because of his knowledge and thoroughness in customer service. Alan from sales was also very helpful in answering questions about my warranty and financing. This is my 2nd Mini and I can see myself buying a 3rd because of the service. When that time comes, I will ask for Alan's help.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

