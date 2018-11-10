Awesome Team
by 10/11/2018on
The staff at Mini of Kennesaw was very helpful and made my car buying experience great! Kudos to the sales person, David and Finance manager, Amanda! You guys were awesome!
Awesome Team
by 10/11/2018on
The staff at Mini of Kennesaw was very helpful and made my car buying experience great! Kudos to the sales person, David and Finance manager, Amanda! You guys were awesome!
Great Buying Experience
by 05/04/2018on
we went in knowing nothing about Mini's, when we left we felt like we were educated and made a solid decision
Land Rover Discovery HSE
by 05/02/2018on
The salesman who helped us, Vince, was very nice and laid back. We didn't feel pressured into buying it, and he was straightforward with us, which is what we like! He was very accommodating, and if he didn't know an answer to a question and looked it up right away. He also gave us time to look at the car alone and discuss it. Also, he called us by our first names, which is always nice! Our finance guy was very nice and professional too!
Great Sales Team
by 04/25/2018on
Sales team was very knowledgeable, friendly, and not pushy. All forms of contact were above and beyond what I was expecting from their website, phone, and in person.
GREAT Experience
by 04/25/2018on
The tech was very knowledgeable and helpful. Great staff and quick service. Nice, friendly atmosphere overall. I will definitely return for future service.
A new family
by 04/24/2018on
Our salesman was outstanding, went far above what any other dealership I've experienced in my life. I feel as if we have a new extended family. Where we were more than just a sale.
My first Mini!
by 03/11/2018on
Vince Smith was really helpful explaining every aspect of the Mini that I got. Vince did an excellent job during negotiations, I mentioned my budget and we work together to get it to a number that worked for all. I would definitely recommend Mini of Kennesaw, and Vince to my friends and family when they look for their next car.
I love my Mini Cooper!
by 03/05/2018on
Alan was great about keeping me updated on the status of my new mini arriving. He worked with me on a reasonable payment plan for my 3 year lease. I love the customization of my car and love everything about Mini!
1 Comments
Great Dealership, A ++ Customer Service from ALL staff
by 02/25/2018on
A+ customer services from the Sales, Manager, and finance. We had a great experience buying our vehicle and I would highly recommend this dealership and we will be back as well. Best experience I have had at a dealership ever. I had for small children with us and everything went smooth and as fast as possible. Thank you very much for the excellent customer service
2 Comments
3rd Time is the Charm
by 02/22/2018on
I liked James in service and Alan the sales guy. They were the only two to truly engage. I was noticed prior but no one said anything.
MINI of Kennesaw shopping experience
by 02/21/2018on
The sales guys were great. Everyone I dealt with was very enthusiastic and knowledgeable about MINIs. They took a lot of time to explain all the features of the car both during the test drive and after purchase. I've never experienced that in a car dealership before.
My first time
by 02/21/2018on
This was my first experience in financing and buying a new(ish) car from a dealership. Alan was fantastic. He's not a "car salesman"... so, we got lucky there. I appreciated the lack of pressure. I also appreciated the opportunity provided.
My Mini S
by 02/20/2018on
Randy Blosser really listened to my needs over the phone. Helped me evaluate models online. As I live in Asheville, NC this really helped me. Alan explained the features of my top choice. I decided to purchase it after my first test drive. Amanda reviewed all the financial choices with me. Everyone was very nice, professional, and knowledgeable.
New Mini Cooper S ALL-4
by 02/20/2018on
Everything was great. Vincent was awesome and very knowledgeable. The entire experience was hassle free and we were able to order the Mini that we wanted.
New Mini purchase
by 02/11/2018on
Low pressure and knowledgeable sales and tech people. A lot of time devoted to my understanding of the cars features and operation
New to Mini
by 01/31/2018on
Britt did an amazing job. He made sure that not only my questions but my husband's were answered. We went over the car and they made sure any issues were taken care of.
Mini Cooper Countryman
by 01/14/2018on
Our salesman and Finance Manager made the experience enjoyable. There was a good selection and they had the perfect car for us once we figured out what we wanted. G
Great Service
by 01/10/2018on
I like the service department. They have always been honest and treat customers with respect. Another job well done by the team there.
1 Comments
car buying made easy
by 12/13/2017on
Professional staff, very people oriented, attractive show room and grounds. The inventory I inquired about was there for e to review. Will recommend to Family and Friends.
Mini Fun
by 12/09/2017on
Erick was great and easily the best part of the experience. Great personality, excellent knowledge of the product, and obviously interested in making sure we got the best deal we could.
I can't say enough good things about Mini of Kennesaw!!!
by 12/07/2017on
Jim McDonald is always very helpful when I have to bring my car in. I always seek him out to handle getting my car serviced because of his knowledge and thoroughness in customer service. Alan from sales was also very helpful in answering questions about my warranty and financing. This is my 2nd Mini and I can see myself buying a 3rd because of the service. When that time comes, I will ask for Alan's help.
1 Comments
1 Comments