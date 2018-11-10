sales Rating

The salesman who helped us, Vince, was very nice and laid back. We didn't feel pressured into buying it, and he was straightforward with us, which is what we like! He was very accommodating, and if he didn't know an answer to a question and looked it up right away. He also gave us time to look at the car alone and discuss it. Also, he called us by our first names, which is always nice! Our finance guy was very nice and professional too! Read more