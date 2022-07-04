2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We first bought a new traverse from here and have had nothing but issues with it, the airbag has had to be serviced 3 times, the middle console sticks and the last time we brought it to Mike Reed for a oil change they didn't recap it so we had a bad oil leak and when we took it to get it fixed they DID NOT top it off. 8 months later we figured the place may have better vehicles so we bought a 2010 Malibu from them, exact same morning the Army told us they would not ship our vehicle with our PCS so we asked to void contract the refused to even consider it or even help us find a way to get the vehicle to our new duty station which has a Chevy dealership there! 3 weeks now and we have not yet received the vehicles tags of which we paid for as well. The owner is about nothing but greed. Read more