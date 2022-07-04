Mike Reed Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Mike Reed Chevrolet
Horrible experience
by 04/07/2022on
Worst part was oil change manager leaving after me, reviving her diesel engine to put black smoke on my truck, flipping me off and brake checking me. General manager called but he didn’t seem to care.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
IF 0 STARS WERE POSSIBLE
by 02/15/2022on
I brought my 2010 Cadillac Escalade in to have my transmission lines replaced. In the process the paint on my front bumper was damages. I brought it to the service departments attention where I was later insulted about how cheap my paint job was. There was no investigation or further research done. Well I refused to leave until I spoke with a service manager. He went and did research where it was later determined that the employee did admit to damaging the bumper. I was sent to one of their sister companies for an estimate on the repairs where it was later determined the job would cost $900. I brought the estimate back and the service advisor looked like he saw a Ghost. So much for a cheap paint job!!!! I was advised that the service manager would reach back out to me and as of today I still have not heard one word...SMH
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Oil change
by 12/01/2018on
They did an amazing job. I dropped it off and they offered me a curtesy ride. It did take a wile to get it done, but I went there expecting that. It was the day before a holiday. When I returned for my truck it was nice and clean.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worst service ever!
by 10/26/2018on
Avoid this dealership like the plague. I took my truck in for a oil change and left there with all kind of leaks. Mind you i just had a engine installed less then a year ago and had my truck serviced regularly. My only regret was that I switched dealerships. Hinesville Chevrolet is wack
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great service team and great sales team
by 07/02/2016on
Even though me and my wife did not have Chevys, we always came to Mike Reed Chevy for their amazing service. So when it cane time to purchase another car for our growing family, Mike Reed Chevy was the obvious choice. The sales team there is always amazing and friendly and they dont force a decision on you or rush you to buy a car. I am reccomending that anyone buy a car from them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buy somewhere else!
by 03/10/2014on
We first bought a new traverse from here and have had nothing but issues with it, the airbag has had to be serviced 3 times, the middle console sticks and the last time we brought it to Mike Reed for a oil change they didn't recap it so we had a bad oil leak and when we took it to get it fixed they DID NOT top it off. 8 months later we figured the place may have better vehicles so we bought a 2010 Malibu from them, exact same morning the Army told us they would not ship our vehicle with our PCS so we asked to void contract the refused to even consider it or even help us find a way to get the vehicle to our new duty station which has a Chevy dealership there! 3 weeks now and we have not yet received the vehicles tags of which we paid for as well. The owner is about nothing but greed.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
