Oil change
by 12/01/2018on
They did an amazing job. I dropped it off and they offered me a curtesy ride. It did take a wile to get it done, but I went there expecting that. It was the day before a holiday. When I returned for my truck it was nice and clean.
Worst service ever!
by 10/26/2018on
Avoid this dealership like the plague. I took my truck in for a oil change and left there with all kind of leaks. Mind you i just had a engine installed less then a year ago and had my truck serviced regularly. My only regret was that I switched dealerships. Hinesville Chevrolet is wack
Great service team and great sales team
by 07/02/2016on
Even though me and my wife did not have Chevys, we always came to Mike Reed Chevy for their amazing service. So when it cane time to purchase another car for our growing family, Mike Reed Chevy was the obvious choice. The sales team there is always amazing and friendly and they dont force a decision on you or rush you to buy a car. I am reccomending that anyone buy a car from them.
Buy somewhere else!
by 03/10/2014on
We first bought a new traverse from here and have had nothing but issues with it, the airbag has had to be serviced 3 times, the middle console sticks and the last time we brought it to Mike Reed for a oil change they didn't recap it so we had a bad oil leak and when we took it to get it fixed they DID NOT top it off. 8 months later we figured the place may have better vehicles so we bought a 2010 Malibu from them, exact same morning the Army told us they would not ship our vehicle with our PCS so we asked to void contract the refused to even consider it or even help us find a way to get the vehicle to our new duty station which has a Chevy dealership there! 3 weeks now and we have not yet received the vehicles tags of which we paid for as well. The owner is about nothing but greed.
