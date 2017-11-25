Speedway Ford
Lying Salesman
by 11/25/2017on
went to look at a 2011 Mustang that was listed on Speedways web site for 17,995 when i arrived the salesman came out and i asked what they were asking for car he told me 19,995 i told him this was a bad way to start of with him lying to me that it was listed on there web site for 17,995 and his first words were well its a starting place. i had cash in pocket and had planned to buy car that day but when he started out lying i'll thake my money somewhere else
by 11/08/2016on
As soon as I pulled in the lot Tracey came out to greet my son and I. She was very nice and simply stated if there was anything she could do to assist us just let her know. Immediately we were put at ease and did not feel we were being pushed. From that point on every part of the purchasing experience was the same way.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent and professional service!
by 08/18/2016on
All of my concerns were promptly taken care of! I didn't realized how much time would be involved, but all of it was handled with professional.attention. Even the ford rep from Atl thanked me for purchasing another Ford. You guys do a fine job, keep up the good works!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2005 Thunderbird
by 07/13/2016on
I purchased a 2005 Ford Thunderbird. Yonathan was very professional and quite helpful. I appreciate a sales professional like him. He kept in touch and after the sale wrote a nice thank you. I will recommend him to anyone seeking a new or used vehicle. Robert Wayne6
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 07/12/2016on
We were amazed with the professional non-pushy sales staff. That is usually a huge turn off for us. Tracy was so sincere and unpretenscious and made every effort to answer our questions. Once inside, Walter cut to the chase, brought out a fair qoute and made the sale with no hassling or arm twisting. Then, the financial manager had us out in less than 15 minutes! I have never seen my husband so happy! Well done Speedway Ford! Sandra Jones
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by 05/04/2016on
I purchased a Ford Edge. So far I love it! My sales person, Yohnathan was FANTASTIC!!!! The officer was great. What more could you ask for?
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 04/29/2016on
The truck is great. The salesman was knowledgeable and helpful and kept me informed every step of the process. I would definitely recommend Speedway Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Almost Perfect
by 04/01/2016on
It was fine until we came in to pick the car up, That's when he handed me a temp registration with the wrong last name on it. Not only wrong but it was the name of my Ex-husband which he could have used any name other than that one and got a better response from me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience!
by 02/03/2016on
We came in to Speedway Ford and was met by our salesman T.K. Spruill who was very friendly and helpful. He listened to what we wanted. I told him what we could afford and he took us over and showed us what they had that would meet that need. We found our car in less than an hour was did our paper work drove out with our Ford Escape a couple of hours later. We are very happy with our choice and with the service we received that day! We are very grateful for the wonderful service and experience in this matter! The Kenney's!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
These people are sellers.. not collectors!
by 02/01/2016on
I purchased a used 2013 f250 4wd. The service was great because Yonathan got everything taken care of quickly and courteously. He was very quick to respond to any concerns that I had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
True Customer Service
by 01/25/2016on
Speedway was our first stop when looking for a car. We were honest and told the salesman, Bobby Bunn that we were shopping and just wanted to look. He was patient and willing to answer all our questions. We never felt pressured. We left and went to several South and North Atlanta Dealerships. It was a different story. We felt rushed, haggled and pressured at every dealerships. After returning home and talking things over we went with a used Volkswagon CC from Bobby Bunn at Speedway Ford and it was an easy and enjoyable experience. My family and I will recommend Speedway Ford and Bobby Bunn to all our friends and family.Thanks for the outstanding customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy Happy Happy!
by 01/05/2016on
2016 F250 crew cab Rusty and staff was very good! got the keys to every truck I wanted to look at.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly, great honest service.
by 12/10/2015on
I purchased a new 2016 escape se with a couple options. Joey Roddy got me exactly what I wanted, no more, no less...from Tennessee, in 2 days. Such friendly service, and refreshing as a woman to have a salesman listen and not force the upsell!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service thanks
by 08/17/2015on
Chevy suburban and the service was exelent and the staff was really good.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchasing our new truck
by 09/19/2013on
We were very pleased with our salesperson Kenny W., as always, he doesn't push or pressure, and worked hard to get us the price we wanted. Keith M. the Sales Manager worked with us to get the vehicle & trade value we wanted. Antonio in Finance searched until he got us 1.7% financing. Overall a great purchasing experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience!!!!
by 08/04/2013on
The experience purchasing my new car was fantastic at Speedway Ford! The staff that I worked with was wonderful! Keith M. was very extremely helpful and knowledgeable. The finance process with Jimmy C. went quickly and very smooth. Walt W. was fantastic and helpful in explaining all the gadgets on the car. Rusty B. was wonderful as well. The entire process was amazing and I would highly recommend to anyone to purchase a car from this dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
NO WAY
by 07/09/2009on
The dealership will NOT do anything to correct THEIR errors when it comes to paperwork that they file as long as THEY don't have to pay for the screw-up. Today my credit rating is ruined because Speedway Ford has filed with Citi-Bank that I own a car that I've not even driven but they ain't havin their credit rating screwed. I just get two and three phone calls seven days a week telling me that my payment is due on a car that I "co-signed" for. Citi-Bank has me as the "owner" because of Speedway Ford's Finance [violative content deleted]'s screw up which I'm sure was intentional on her part.
