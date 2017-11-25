5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We came in to Speedway Ford and was met by our salesman T.K. Spruill who was very friendly and helpful. He listened to what we wanted. I told him what we could afford and he took us over and showed us what they had that would meet that need. We found our car in less than an hour was did our paper work drove out with our Ford Escape a couple of hours later. We are very happy with our choice and with the service we received that day! We are very grateful for the wonderful service and experience in this matter! The Kenney's! Read more