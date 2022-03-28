Carriage Mitsubishi
Customer Reviews of Carriage Mitsubishi
Great team
by 03/28/2022on
Carriage Mitsubishi has a gray staff I meet two gray guys joe and Roc These guys are nice knowledgeable about what they’re selling listen to the customer agreed you would smile
Owner of Mitsubishi Eclipse
by 12/05/2021on
Thank you service department! Best service I have ever received from any dealership EVER! From the first call I made the gentleman in the service department. He promptly researched my recall and verified my concerns. Peggy and her team took over once the diagnosis was confirmed and made me feel at ease and provided a wonderful experience! I will never forget this group or dealership - they will be my first stop when purchasing my next car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always Timely!!
by 09/24/2021on
The service staff is always on their A-Game! They know what my car needs and when it needs it. I have yet to have an issue after checking in with them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome experience
by 07/23/2021on
Had such an amazing experience at Carriage Mitsubishi with Kevin. He was transparent, upfront, and super patient when I was trying to make a decision. I would recommend this location 100%. When you stop by be sure and ask for Kevin.
Endless Star Rating
by 06/08/2016on
Two words: Colten (Sales) and Werner (Finance) that's all you need to know for an unimaginable car buying experience! I have never had a car buying experience like this and will be a repeat customer as long as Colten and Werner are there! I dread dealing with car salesmen and I thought this trip was going to be just like any other horrid car buying experience. It was exactly the opposite! To summarize my visit in a few words: honest, family friendly, polite, knowledgeable, enthusiastic, willing to please. Visit Carriage Mitsubishi on your next car buying venture, ask for Colten and Werner, and get ready for an incredible, hassle-free, extraordinary car buying experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Carriage Mitsubishi Gainesville
by 03/12/2016on
I went to Carriage after searching online for a few weeks. They offered me a fair deal, plus some for my trade in. I knew which car I was looking for, a Nissan Sentra SR. The paperwork was done quickly, and I received a courteousy call after about a week to check up. I am completely happy with my purchase and with the service Colton provided.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great people!
by 02/04/2016on
They really worked with us and was able to get us a car that was even better than we expected! Very friendly, eager to please, and was a great first buyer experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great sales experience
by 12/15/2015on
I am truly amazed and satisfied with the experience I had at Carriage. The whole team worked very hard to make my experience enjoyable. I highly recommend anyone in the market to buy a vehicle to visit Carriage. You will be glad you did.
will buy again
by 07/06/2012on
i purchased a 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander from Carriage Mitsubishi at Gainesville. They wasted no time putting in my dvd tv. I will certainly buy my next outlander from them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Car Sales Experience in 25 Years
by 06/22/2010on
I purchased a 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS from Carriage Mitsubishi and enjoyed the best car buying experience I've ever had. Their online presence is very thorough and includes multiple photos of the actual car in their inventory - Only way it could have been better is if they listed the options on the specific car on-line - I had to call to confirm. I am from the North Atlanta area but called Carriage Mitsubishi when I noticed on their web site that they had the exact color/options/configuration I was looking for in a Lancer. The salesman (Pete), confirmed they had the car I wanted in inventory - I gave them my target price we agreed on a price very quickly over the phone. When I came in the next day to inspect the car and confirm the deal - the numbers and the car were exactly as we discussed and we completed the paperwork in about 45 minutes. What a painless process! I would do business with these folks again in a heartbeat.
Positive Sales Experience
by 07/25/2007on
Purchased Endeavor from this dealer. Received on-line quote (via Edmunds web site) prior to sale from dealership in a very prompt manner. Positive experience with sales department. Salesman was very knowledgable of vehicle. Negotiations were quick and to the point with vehicle being sold near dealer's invoice. Sales price and trade-in were agreed to very quickly. Manufacturer offered very attractive incentive on the vehicle. Salesman was quick to get authorizations and approvals from sales manager and did not leave us waiting forever for approval. Quickest in and out purchase of a new vehicle I have ever experienced, under 2 hours.
