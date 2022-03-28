5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I purchased a 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS from Carriage Mitsubishi and enjoyed the best car buying experience I've ever had. Their online presence is very thorough and includes multiple photos of the actual car in their inventory - Only way it could have been better is if they listed the options on the specific car on-line - I had to call to confirm. I am from the North Atlanta area but called Carriage Mitsubishi when I noticed on their web site that they had the exact color/options/configuration I was looking for in a Lancer. The salesman (Pete), confirmed they had the car I wanted in inventory - I gave them my target price we agreed on a price very quickly over the phone. When I came in the next day to inspect the car and confirm the deal - the numbers and the car were exactly as we discussed and we completed the paperwork in about 45 minutes. What a painless process! I would do business with these folks again in a heartbeat. Read more