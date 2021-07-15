Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Carriage Kia

Carriage Kia

Carriage Kia
Visit dealer’s website 
2815 Browns Bridge Rd, Gainesville, GA 30504
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Carriage Kia

4.5
Overall Rating
4.5 out of 5 stars(204)
Recommend: Yes (7) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchased new telluride 2022

by New telluride on 07/15/2021

Mario great salesman. Traded ram 1500 for telluride nightfall edition. Love it. Plus the overall treatment the staff was super nice.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
204 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchased new telluride 2022

by New telluride on 07/15/2021

Mario great salesman. Traded ram 1500 for telluride nightfall edition. Love it. Plus the overall treatment the staff was super nice.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing!

by Kristina on 06/04/2021

The staff here is wonderful. They helped me find something I could afford and they were very friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Beats all I anticipated

by Carriage Kia on 05/10/2021

No dislikes at all. Liked the laid back no pressure presentation. Friendly and knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome!

by Toni on 04/03/2021

Purchased my 2021 K5. Seth and Mark were both awesome to work with and made sure everything was perfect. This is my third KIA from Carriage. I wouldn’t go anywhere else!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Casey Harper should be your go to salesman

by Joseph and Laura Bray on 03/21/2021

Casey Harper worked very hard to get us into the vehicle we wanted at a price we could afford. Casey was honest and transparent during the whole process. Our anxiety was gone after five minutes with him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

New car purchase

by HB on 03/18/2021

Dealer adds $1000’s onto MSRP.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Service for my Kia Sole.

by Sharon Krefft on 01/15/2021

Everyone at the dealership is and always has been polite and professional. I highly recommend them. Thank you guys.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Carriage Kia service center

by Monica on 09/02/2020

All the service techs are always awesome! Alex and Chris are awesome! Keep you up to date on the services being performed and estimated wait time as well as the cost! They are extremely wonderful assets to carriage Kia!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great customer service

by Gerardo Mondragon on 02/12/2020

I found the car I wanted online. Gerardo Mondragon contacted me. He answered all of my questions. I let him know when I would come to take a look and test drive. My friend and I were sitting in the car when we pulled up finishing a phone call, Gerardo anticipated it was me and had already pulled the car under the cover since it was raining. He was very helpful and courteous. I purchased a 2015 Honda CRV. When we were leaving Gerardo made sure he got us to our cars with an umbrella to keep us dry. He made this a great experience. I would recommend Gerardo and Carriage Kia. His customer service skills were excellent.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchased a 2018 Stinger GT1

by Robert E on 12/28/2019

Oscar Razo was my sales representative today at Carriage Kia of Gainesville Georgia. He was very helpful and attentive to me and my needs/wants. We toughed it through a minor crisis caused by an accident down the street knocking out power and internet. Finally got everything done. All in all a great experience, would recommend you check them out as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome people at Kia carriage Gainesville Ga.

by Cesar Chacon on 12/10/2019

I just bought a used car and was amazed how smooth everything went, Leela did a fantastic job through the whole process. Everyone their was very friendly and I recommend anyone looking to buy a new or used car to go to Kia carriage in Gainesville. Love my Cadillac cts! Thank you Leela and kia.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great job

by Frank suter on 11/26/2019

They did such a good job on taking care of me when I bought my new car I bought for cars from that company before and that dealership they took care of me and I was in and out in 3 hours definitely buy from them again thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

4 tires

by Jenn on 11/18/2019

Excellent customer service! Vehicle was ready when promised and I received a mid install update.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing Service!

by Joanna on 10/11/2019

I just purchased my first Kia from Carriage Kia and Jeffery Moss was so helpful and kind. He went above and beyond to get me what I wanted. The entire staff was friendly and easy to talk to. It was a no pressure environment and I felt like I was hanging out with friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2019 KIA FORTE S

by Susan Anton on 09/24/2019

I bought a 2019 KIA Forte from Eric at Carriage KIA of Gainesville. He will lay out all your options and work to get you the car you want at a price you can afford. He was enthusiastic about the company, the job, the cars and my purchase. They have a large inventory and if haven’t been in a new KIA I suggest you go buy and see Eric at Carriage take a test drive and I’ll bet your next car will be a KIA. Thank You to Eric and the whole staff at Carriage KIA of Gainesville,Georgia.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Vehicle service

by Ron on 08/27/2019

Excellent service. Handled by Alejandro

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Pleasant experience

by Joyce on 08/25/2019

I went into Carraiage Kia Gainesville early July. Although I have not purchased a Kia Optima yet. I do plan to in the near future. I dealt with Jeffery. He was so nice, knowledgeable, and professional.When I return to Kia to close the deal Jeffery will bar the only perrson I deal with. I’m

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very happy and pleased

by Cary6767 on 01/03/2019

I am very pleased with the help and service by everyone involved in helping me buy a car...the young lady that set up the process ...was pleasent and a wonderful help. Made me very comfortable in buying a car and making a choice..I would definitely recommend carriage Kia to others..thank you for the experience....

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easiest car buying exoerience with Eddie Martinez at Carriage Kia

by SportageGirl on 03/23/2018

Eddie Martinez and Carriage Kia delivered the best car buying experience ever. Everyone at the dealership were friendly and helpful. Would highly recommend and would buy my next vehicle with Eddie.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Kudos!!

by McElroy on 09/25/2017

We read a wonderful experience from the time we walked in the door until the time we drove off the lot in our 2017 Kia Sore to. Couldn't be happier!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service, changed my view on dealerships

by RobGANYNJ on 09/23/2017

They honored my deal done on the phone and we worked out final details quickly. Great instructions on te cars functionality. They make sure you know how to use all the cool features.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
videos
about our dealership

Established in 2006.

Carriage Kia joined Carriage Automotive Group in 2006 and since then has represented the success of the Carriage group of dealerships as well as Kia positioning itself as a premier automaker, shaking up the entire industry one model at a time. Carriage Kia has stood out in it's community of Gainesville for an unprecedented dedication to serving all customers with the highest standards of respect and honesty.

Carriage Kia has been recognized for numerous awards including the highest consumer rated Kia Dealership in the nation in 2012 and receiving the K-DEP award for both 2010 and 2011.

Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television

What shoppers are searching for