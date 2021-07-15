5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I found the car I wanted online. Gerardo Mondragon contacted me. He answered all of my questions. I let him know when I would come to take a look and test drive. My friend and I were sitting in the car when we pulled up finishing a phone call, Gerardo anticipated it was me and had already pulled the car under the cover since it was raining. He was very helpful and courteous. I purchased a 2015 Honda CRV. When we were leaving Gerardo made sure he got us to our cars with an umbrella to keep us dry. He made this a great experience. I would recommend Gerardo and Carriage Kia. His customer service skills were excellent. Read more