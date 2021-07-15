Customer Reviews of Carriage Kia
Purchased new telluride 2022
by 07/15/2021on
Mario great salesman. Traded ram 1500 for telluride nightfall edition. Love it. Plus the overall treatment the staff was super nice.
Amazing!
by 06/04/2021on
The staff here is wonderful. They helped me find something I could afford and they were very friendly.
Beats all I anticipated
by 05/10/2021on
No dislikes at all. Liked the laid back no pressure presentation. Friendly and knowledgeable.
Awesome!
by 04/03/2021on
Purchased my 2021 K5. Seth and Mark were both awesome to work with and made sure everything was perfect. This is my third KIA from Carriage. I wouldn’t go anywhere else!
Casey Harper should be your go to salesman
by 03/21/2021on
Casey Harper worked very hard to get us into the vehicle we wanted at a price we could afford. Casey was honest and transparent during the whole process. Our anxiety was gone after five minutes with him.
New car purchase
by 03/18/2021on
Dealer adds $1000’s onto MSRP.
Service for my Kia Sole.
by 01/15/2021on
Everyone at the dealership is and always has been polite and professional. I highly recommend them. Thank you guys.
Carriage Kia service center
by 09/02/2020on
All the service techs are always awesome! Alex and Chris are awesome! Keep you up to date on the services being performed and estimated wait time as well as the cost! They are extremely wonderful assets to carriage Kia!
Great customer service
by 02/12/2020on
I found the car I wanted online. Gerardo Mondragon contacted me. He answered all of my questions. I let him know when I would come to take a look and test drive. My friend and I were sitting in the car when we pulled up finishing a phone call, Gerardo anticipated it was me and had already pulled the car under the cover since it was raining. He was very helpful and courteous. I purchased a 2015 Honda CRV. When we were leaving Gerardo made sure he got us to our cars with an umbrella to keep us dry. He made this a great experience. I would recommend Gerardo and Carriage Kia. His customer service skills were excellent.
Purchased a 2018 Stinger GT1
by 12/28/2019on
Oscar Razo was my sales representative today at Carriage Kia of Gainesville Georgia. He was very helpful and attentive to me and my needs/wants. We toughed it through a minor crisis caused by an accident down the street knocking out power and internet. Finally got everything done. All in all a great experience, would recommend you check them out as well.
Awesome people at Kia carriage Gainesville Ga.
by 12/10/2019on
I just bought a used car and was amazed how smooth everything went, Leela did a fantastic job through the whole process. Everyone their was very friendly and I recommend anyone looking to buy a new or used car to go to Kia carriage in Gainesville. Love my Cadillac cts! Thank you Leela and kia.
Great job
by 11/26/2019on
They did such a good job on taking care of me when I bought my new car I bought for cars from that company before and that dealership they took care of me and I was in and out in 3 hours definitely buy from them again thank you
4 tires
by 11/18/2019on
Excellent customer service! Vehicle was ready when promised and I received a mid install update.
Amazing Service!
by 10/11/2019on
I just purchased my first Kia from Carriage Kia and Jeffery Moss was so helpful and kind. He went above and beyond to get me what I wanted. The entire staff was friendly and easy to talk to. It was a no pressure environment and I felt like I was hanging out with friends.
2019 KIA FORTE S
by 09/24/2019on
I bought a 2019 KIA Forte from Eric at Carriage KIA of Gainesville. He will lay out all your options and work to get you the car you want at a price you can afford. He was enthusiastic about the company, the job, the cars and my purchase. They have a large inventory and if haven’t been in a new KIA I suggest you go buy and see Eric at Carriage take a test drive and I’ll bet your next car will be a KIA. Thank You to Eric and the whole staff at Carriage KIA of Gainesville,Georgia.
Vehicle service
by 08/27/2019on
Excellent service. Handled by Alejandro
Pleasant experience
by 08/25/2019on
I went into Carraiage Kia Gainesville early July. Although I have not purchased a Kia Optima yet. I do plan to in the near future. I dealt with Jeffery. He was so nice, knowledgeable, and professional.When I return to Kia to close the deal Jeffery will bar the only perrson I deal with. I’m
Very happy and pleased
by 01/03/2019on
I am very pleased with the help and service by everyone involved in helping me buy a car...the young lady that set up the process ...was pleasent and a wonderful help. Made me very comfortable in buying a car and making a choice..I would definitely recommend carriage Kia to others..thank you for the experience....
Easiest car buying exoerience with Eddie Martinez at Carriage Kia
by 03/23/2018on
Eddie Martinez and Carriage Kia delivered the best car buying experience ever. Everyone at the dealership were friendly and helpful. Would highly recommend and would buy my next vehicle with Eddie.
Kudos!!
by 09/25/2017on
We read a wonderful experience from the time we walked in the door until the time we drove off the lot in our 2017 Kia Sore to. Couldn't be happier!!
Great service, changed my view on dealerships
by 09/23/2017on
They honored my deal done on the phone and we worked out final details quickly. Great instructions on te cars functionality. They make sure you know how to use all the cool features.
Established in 2006.
Carriage Kia joined Carriage Automotive Group in 2006 and since then has represented the success of the Carriage group of dealerships as well as Kia positioning itself as a premier automaker, shaking up the entire industry one model at a time. Carriage Kia has stood out in it's community of Gainesville for an unprecedented dedication to serving all customers with the highest standards of respect and honesty.
Carriage Kia has been recognized for numerous awards including the highest consumer rated Kia Dealership in the nation in 2012 and receiving the K-DEP award for both 2010 and 2011.