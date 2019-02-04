sales Rating

My Name is Nelson J Walden, I have been taking my F-150 and my Mustang in to Green Ford for service I thought these people we honest people but yesterday I got a call from a telemarketing firm in Conyers Ga. Telling me Green Ford wanted me to trade my Truck in. These people had all of my personal information on myself and my Truck right down to the exact mileage. I asked how they got the information and got no response. So I contacted Green Ford and was really mistreated and all they did was hang up phone. All I wanted to know is how they can sell my personal information and in that regard how can they sell anyone’s .The operator at the dealership told me before she rudely hung up the that she had had several calls about the same thing. I don’t about you go people but I am going to try to find out how this happened-according to what I have read a business can not do this it is a violation of privacy . I am very disappointed at this dealerships conduct in a matter of this important. Read more