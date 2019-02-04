Looking for honest answers.
by 04/02/2019on
My Name is Nelson J Walden, I have been taking my F-150 and my Mustang in to Green Ford for service I thought these people we honest people but yesterday I got a call from a telemarketing firm in Conyers Ga. Telling me Green Ford wanted me to trade my Truck in. These people had all of my personal information on myself and my Truck right down to the exact mileage. I asked how they got the information and got no response. So I contacted Green Ford and was really mistreated and all they did was hang up phone. All I wanted to know is how they can sell my personal information and in that regard how can they sell anyone’s .The operator at the dealership told me before she rudely hung up the that she had had several calls about the same thing. I don’t about you go people but I am going to try to find out how this happened-according to what I have read a business can not do this it is a violation of privacy . I am very disappointed at this dealerships conduct in a matter of this important.
New Ford Edge
by 12/10/2015on
I just bought a 2015 Ford Edge at Greene Ford in Gainesville, GA. Lori Cook was the salesperson and she is the only one I dealt with. I was not passed to other people. She spent a great deal of time with me test driving and educating me on both the Escape and the Edge. She answered all my questions and meticulously went over every aspect of the vehicle when I picked it up. This was a very low pressure sale and it was a pleasure doing business with her. As a result, I would recommend Greene Ford and Lori Cook to anyone who is looking for a Ford.
Warning.
by 02/07/2014on
Don't buy anything from this so called ford dealer. I purchased a truck from Greene and a week later they called me saying that I didn't qualify for a 500 dollar rebate. Greene ford should have verified all rebates before I signed the contract but now they want their money or I can return the truck as a voluntary repo..really....please stay away from these people and find another dealer that will stand behind their contract.