1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Carriage Nissan is the most unethical dealership I have ever done business with. Let me start by stating that our salesman was very courteous, helpful and professional. My wife and test drove a Nissan on 08/30/2016, we decided we liked the vehicle and came to an agreement on the purchase price and trade value. It was necessary for us to return to our home with our old vehicle in order to pick up all of the original equipment. That night after much debate we came to the conclusion that our old vehicle was much more suited for our needs. The following morning I spoke with our salesman, explaining the situation who was obviously not thrilled but very understanding. Later that morning I received a phone call from someone who claimed to be the general manager, at which time I stated my reasons for wanting to cancel the deal on the vehicle we had not yet picked up from the dealership. From the beginning of the conversation he repeatedly stated that I was driving his vehicle and if I did not return to the dealership with it and pick up my new vehicle, he would report it stolen. After that conversation a few minutes later I received another call from a different person who also claimed tho be the general manager. He started the conversation be stating if I did not immediately return with his vehicle he would repot it stolen and have me arrested. He also stated that he had many friends with the police departments throughout Georgia and they would be looking for me on all of the highways. A few minutes later I received a phone call from a Gainesville police officer that they called to the dealership stating that If I did not return with my vehicle he would have to take a stolen car report. Remember that I still had my old vehicle. I called the Gainesville police department and spoke with a Captain who advised me that it was a civil manner and that they would take a report but no criminal action could be taken unless ordered by a judge. The dealership was in its legal rights forcing the issue due my signing all of the documents the previous day but was also with in its rights to cancel the deal. I find this decision by the dealership to be buy far the worst customer service I have encountered. I was told by different people at the dealership that the owner of Carriage auto group was in the Nissan sales office constantly and involved in the deals, which makes me believe he was part of the decision to proceed in this manner. I also believe that the owner was also one of the supposed managers I spoke with. After consulting with an attorney, I returned to the dealership with no other recourse and dropped off our old vehicle and picked up the new one. I spoke with Nissan acceptance Corp. who advised that the dealership can cancel any sales deal at their discretion. I don't understand why the owner of multiple car dealerships would want to force someone to purchase a vehicle prior to there taking possession of it. I would understand if it was a special ordered vehicle. If you spend time looking at reviews throughout the internet you will find many complaints in reference to Carriage Nissans customer service. STAY FAR AWAY FROM ANY PART OF THE CARRIAGE AUTO GROUP DEALERSHIPS. Read more