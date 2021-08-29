Customer Reviews of Carriage Nissan
Great experience wonderful staff
by 08/29/2021on
Juan and Trey took great care of us. No pushy salespeople. We love our new car.
Fantastic
by 08/09/2021on
Carriage Nissan service was fast. I had 2 recalls. Service people was very nice. He got my car done quickly. I have bought many cars from Carriage Nissan.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Review
by 07/21/2021on
Fast & courteous service. Would have liked to look at a Z or GTR.
Love my Nissan
by 06/29/2021on
Carriage Nissan. Love Tyler Ackerman he is so helpful an very polite. Couldn’t ask for better service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service on Nissan Versa
by 11/12/2018on
I carried my Nissan Versa into Carriage Nissan IIn Gainesville,GA because if was making a strange noise. They diagnosed it and had it all fixed by the next day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Nissan Altima
by 09/22/2018on
It was a pleasure working with the Carriage Nissan crew in Gainesville! From the sweet young lady (Hanna) who answered my call and questions to the salesman (Michael) who started the sale process but had to leave and the sales manager (Apollo) who brought it all together and made the deal happen. Special props to my salesman (Dezmond) who helped fight to get me the absolute best deal possible, was more than happy to show me the cars I was interested in and didn't try to waste my time on vehicles I had no interest in. Thanks guys!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service review
by 03/14/2018on
Great customer service. Fast to receive the car, fast to perform the service and always with a smile. Amazing care by the service advisor (Heather)! Keep the good job!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience for a New Year!
by 01/01/2018on
Jake G. and the other staff were great! The last time we bought a car was about 10 years ago... internet, reviews and the process may have changed but Carriage Nissan definitely took care of us. They were so helpful and patient, we never felt pressured into a car or price we didnt want. We will definitely be back!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 09/23/2017on
Overall I had a very great experience with Edmund and Rock. They really took care of me and made me feel like a valued customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buyer Beware
by 03/29/2017on
Worst car purchase experience ever! Bottom line, paying twice the $ amount than the value of the car. Too long of a story-- just buyer beware-- they are slick behind the scenes. Don't go in alone!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
MOST UNETHICAL DEALERSHIP IN GEORGIA
by 09/10/2016on
Carriage Nissan is the most unethical dealership I have ever done business with. Let me start by stating that our salesman was very courteous, helpful and professional. My wife and test drove a Nissan on 08/30/2016, we decided we liked the vehicle and came to an agreement on the purchase price and trade value. It was necessary for us to return to our home with our old vehicle in order to pick up all of the original equipment. That night after much debate we came to the conclusion that our old vehicle was much more suited for our needs. The following morning I spoke with our salesman, explaining the situation who was obviously not thrilled but very understanding. Later that morning I received a phone call from someone who claimed to be the general manager, at which time I stated my reasons for wanting to cancel the deal on the vehicle we had not yet picked up from the dealership. From the beginning of the conversation he repeatedly stated that I was driving his vehicle and if I did not return to the dealership with it and pick up my new vehicle, he would report it stolen. After that conversation a few minutes later I received another call from a different person who also claimed tho be the general manager. He started the conversation be stating if I did not immediately return with his vehicle he would repot it stolen and have me arrested. He also stated that he had many friends with the police departments throughout Georgia and they would be looking for me on all of the highways. A few minutes later I received a phone call from a Gainesville police officer that they called to the dealership stating that If I did not return with my vehicle he would have to take a stolen car report. Remember that I still had my old vehicle. I called the Gainesville police department and spoke with a Captain who advised me that it was a civil manner and that they would take a report but no criminal action could be taken unless ordered by a judge. The dealership was in its legal rights forcing the issue due my signing all of the documents the previous day but was also with in its rights to cancel the deal. I find this decision by the dealership to be buy far the worst customer service I have encountered. I was told by different people at the dealership that the owner of Carriage auto group was in the Nissan sales office constantly and involved in the deals, which makes me believe he was part of the decision to proceed in this manner. I also believe that the owner was also one of the supposed managers I spoke with. After consulting with an attorney, I returned to the dealership with no other recourse and dropped off our old vehicle and picked up the new one. I spoke with Nissan acceptance Corp. who advised that the dealership can cancel any sales deal at their discretion. I don't understand why the owner of multiple car dealerships would want to force someone to purchase a vehicle prior to there taking possession of it. I would understand if it was a special ordered vehicle. If you spend time looking at reviews throughout the internet you will find many complaints in reference to Carriage Nissans customer service. STAY FAR AWAY FROM ANY PART OF THE CARRIAGE AUTO GROUP DEALERSHIPS.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No remorse
by 07/29/2016on
Purchased a used Chevy Traverse on July 18 from carriage Nissan in Gainesville GA . We saw it on line and fell in love with it. We arrived at the dealership around dusk . Looked it over ,had a thin layer of dust from sitting on the front line which is not out of the norm. Went to take a test drive and it would not start ,which is also not out of the norm. Jumped it off and was assured that the battery was good. Took the test drive loved it bought it . While we were filling out the paperwork they washed it off and shined the tires. By this time it was almost dark. Drove home next morning would not start. Jumped off did some errands ,stopped it off would not start.Tried to contact salesman could not reach him so I took the car to have the battery checked. Had dead cells so replaced .during this time we saw the car clean and in the sunlight . The color is a granite metal flake black. In the direct sunlight looks like a 10 year buffed the car. Ten days later we finally get in touch with a sales manager with whom I tell this story. To see what they have to say and I get that's what you get when you buy a used car. Still love the car with my $128.00 battery and will have to pay someone to try to straighten out the swirl marks. But that's what you get when you buy a used car from carriage Nissan defects covers by dirt and lied to about parts.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Fantastic Job!
by 04/29/2016on
Bruce Cantrell did a great job taking care of me and I love my new car. I got a 2016 Nissan Leaf S. I've been in touch with him since purchasing the car and he's been quick to respond and willing to go the extra mile!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent!
by 04/29/2016on
Carriage Nissan in Gainesville has been the best experience I have had at a dealership! They helped me find what was best for me and worked with my price range with no pressure for a sale. I would recommend carriage Nissan to everybody!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Job
by 03/31/2016on
I couldn't ask for a better sale group.They help me with everything i needed to know i feel i got a great deal.And are still their if i need anything
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Purchase Experience
by 03/31/2016on
My husband and I were recently shopping around for a new car and decided to shop at Carriage Nissan after checking them out online and talking with some family members who had a great experience at Carriage Kia. Bruce handled our purchase with ease and negotiated for the best price. We enjoy our new car and that we got it for a good price. Will recommend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great visit
by 04/16/2015on
Great service. Will definitely be back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Never again...
by 02/06/2015on
Never again... They say, "Experience the Carriage Nissan difference!" and unfortunately, I did. At the end of 2014 we started looking for a Chevy Equinox. My wife found the one she wanted online at Carriage Nissan. I called and spoke to a salesman (Adam). We were trading in a car that we still owed on and we knew we would be upside down with negative equity. I told the salesman that we wanted to trade with no down payment. He assured me that with our great credit, that would not be a problem at all. We drove an hour and a half from SC to buy this car. Once there, they told us there was no way they could make the deal without a down payment... I was not happy. We are expecting a baby and every dollar we have is spoken for. I ended up putting it on a credit card so we could get what we wanted. Almost a month later I received a phone call telling me they needed more money because their computer did not charge enough sales tax for SC... It was a $300 difference. After another three weeks of going back and forth with Michelle (she was very nice and helpful), I am put in touch with Chris. Chris is the GM at Carriage. He said he was willing to pay half and he did not legally have to even do that. I was told that on the back of one of the 500 pages we signed it says that they could come back to us and collect more money if need be. He informed me he was doing me a favor... Who reads every little thing on those contracts? It would take a week to read all of that! When my wife and I signed those papers, we agreed to pay the price on that was written on those papers. Their computer made an error and I was responsible for it. I ended up paying the other half because I had signed the paper unknowingly (my fault, but it won't happen again). It really wasn't even about the money, it was the principle. I told Chris that I was going to wright a revue on them and here it is. He told me it would be slander for me to do that... I guess he has never read a revue before. What I have written and posted here is not slander. It is the truth. This was my experience at Carriage Nissan. I will never do business with them again.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Top Notch Service Dept.
by 01/03/2015on
I bought my new Nissan at another dealership, but always brought it to Carriage Nissan for maintenance and service. I always felt like I got treated very fairly and honestly. This service team gave me no reason to doubt they integrity. I brought my car in regularly for oil changes. I had the transmission serviced with them. I had 2 separate warranty repairs taken care of by them. One of the repairs was on the cusp of the warranty expiring and was actually the 2nd time that same part needed to be replaced, but they offered to fix it free of charge without batting an eyelash. Most times that I brought the car in for a simple oil change, they washed and vacuumed it free of charge. Really stellar service from this dealership. Had they been able to offer me as good of a price on my new Nissan as the other dealership I bought from, I would have preferred to buy from them. Very nice, helpful people.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good experience
by 09/01/2014on
The sales staff at Carriage Nissan was very professional and knowledgeable. Adam H. was very considerate of our wants and needs. He went the extra mile to make us comfortable. Overall we had a very good experience with the dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Everything as promised
by 08/29/2014on
I recently leased a Nissan Leaf S w QC. I test drove it with Mr. K. and he was most helpful, knowledgeable and pleasant to deal with, and very enthusiastic about electric vehicles. I shopped around and some dealers pull you in with a low quote and then claim they "made a mistake" and give you a bit higher quote. The quote that I received from Carriage Nissan stayed as promised. We were not pushed in any way to make the deal or purchase additional services or options. The whole experience was very comfortable. We will have the services done here too, a new electric vehicle probably won't need much though. They made every effort to make sure we received every bit and piece of information we needed. In the end I drove off happy with no questions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
