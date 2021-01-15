All the service techs are always awesome! Alex and Chris are awesome! Keep you up to date on the services being performed and estimated wait time as well as the cost! They are extremely wonderful assets to carriage Kia!
I found the car I wanted online. Gerardo Mondragon contacted me. He answered all of my questions. I let him know when I would come to take a look and test drive. My friend and I were sitting in the car when we pulled up finishing a phone call, Gerardo anticipated it was me and had already pulled the car under the cover since it was raining. He was very helpful and courteous. I purchased a 2015 Honda CRV. When we were leaving Gerardo made sure he got us to our cars with an umbrella to keep us dry. He made this a great experience. I would recommend Gerardo and Carriage Kia. His customer service skills were excellent.
Oscar Razo was my sales representative today at Carriage Kia of Gainesville Georgia. He was very helpful and attentive to me and my needs/wants. We toughed it through a minor crisis caused by an accident down the street knocking out power and internet. Finally got everything done. All in all a great experience, would recommend you check them out as well.
I just bought a used car and was amazed how smooth everything went, Leela did a fantastic job through the whole process. Everyone their was very friendly and I recommend anyone looking to buy a new or used car to go to Kia carriage in Gainesville. Love my Cadillac cts! Thank you Leela and kia.
They did such a good job on taking care of me when I bought my new car I bought for cars from that company before and that dealership they took care of me and I was in and out in 3 hours definitely buy from them again thank you
I just purchased my first Kia from Carriage Kia and Jeffery Moss was so helpful and kind. He went above and beyond to get me what I wanted. The entire staff was friendly and easy to talk to. It was a no pressure environment and I felt like I was hanging out with friends.
I bought a 2019 KIA Forte from Eric at Carriage KIA of Gainesville. He will lay out all your options and work to get you the car you want at a price you can afford. He was enthusiastic about the company, the job, the cars and my purchase. They have a large inventory and if haven’t been in a new KIA I suggest you go buy and see Eric at Carriage take a test drive and I’ll bet your next car will be a KIA. Thank You to Eric and the whole staff at Carriage KIA of Gainesville,Georgia.
I went into Carraiage Kia Gainesville early July. Although I have not purchased a Kia Optima yet. I do plan to in the near future. I dealt with Jeffery. He was so nice, knowledgeable, and professional.When I return to Kia to close the deal Jeffery will bar the only perrson I deal with. I’m
I am very pleased with the help and service by everyone involved in helping me buy a car...the young lady that set up the process ...was pleasent and a wonderful help. Made me very comfortable in buying a car and making a choice..I would definitely recommend carriage Kia to others..thank you for the experience....
The words I put here will have little meaning to the real emotions that I am experiencing. I was blown away with how friendly professional and knowledgeable Eddie Martinez and the whole staff at Carriage Kia were. This is the first-ever new car for me and Eddie made the process completely painless. He walked me through every step and kept me informed throughout about what was happening and what I could expect. I can not say enough about how satisfied I am in my purchase and my experience. Thank you Eddie and everyone at Carriage Kia!!!
Mike P. And the team at Carriage work to ensure that the car buying experience is a positive one. Their level of service and professionalism are the primary reasons I purchased my third KIA at Carriage. I recommend them highly!
Carriage Kia wasn't my first choice in kia dealerships only because of the distance. With that being said, I had gone to a Kia dealership closer to me and got turned down, they didn't do much to help, or see if there were any other options. They didn't even give me any suggestions on what to do next. After telling a friend of mine about the bad experience I had she told me to go to carriage kia, and I went the next day and left with a brand new car. Everyone there was very nice and very helpful including the man who I first talked to, Evan Ashley. He made everything very easy and smooth and told me what my best options were and what he would do if he were me. Very great place, good people, have already recommended it to my friends looking into getting a new car!
My son has been looking for his first car for college. With this said, he has a known budget. We saw a 100K- mile Volvo XC60 on the Kia website and messaged the dealership of our interest. We included our budget in the message. A number of Carriage Kia salespeople called me back. They were all polite and professional and impressive. Meagan was extremely professional and knowledgeable. I explained what we were looking for and our budget. I was extremely honest. Carriage Kia is in Gainsville and about an hour drive from our home. I wanted to make sure that the pricing was clear before we spent our time and theirs. I told her what our budget was and explained the top amount. The emailed quote came back high today. I explained to her that again, this was out of the budget. She said that she would talk to her manager and get back to me. She called me back and said he said that he would take care of you. Wow. I was obviously not intelligent to play this kind of game with Meagan and her manager. When we arrived, we test drove the vehicle. It was nice and showed a little wear as we expected with the mileage. It also needed a couple of new tires, which they said they would remedy. We had planned to take it to the Volvo dealer to get it checked out if we could get to an agreeable price. When we sat down to discuss price, Meagan brought back the quote with almost 100.00 off of it. Wow, is this what they called taking care of us? We would have even negotiated a little or even compromised in the middle of our budget and their price, but she said it was firm. I was proud of my son. He got up from the table and said, we are done here. Thank you. I was proud of him as he had learned to be wise with foul play. My son and I walked out and got in our car to make the long drive home. Meagan came out and said; we do not chase customers out like we use to. I should have said, well go back inside then, but I did not think it was kind. We contacted the manager and told him about the situation. He continued to say that their price was so good for that car. It may have been good, but it was not what we had discussed, and it was out of our price range. My son said that he would have appreciated it if Carriage Kia would have appreciated their customers' time. This mismanagement of the situation was unfortunate as I was so impressed initially with Lizbeth, the receptionist, and Meagan, and the rest of the staff. I expected more from Kia. Moral of the story - Do not trust a word and do not waste time unless you have time to waste.
Carriage Kia joined Carriage Automotive Group in 2006 and since then has represented the success of the Carriage group of dealerships as well as Kia positioning itself as a premier automaker, shaking up the entire industry one model at a time. Carriage Kia has stood out in it's community of Gainesville for an unprecedented dedication to serving all customers with the highest standards of respect and honesty.
Carriage Kia has been recognized for numerous awards including the highest consumer rated Kia Dealership in the nation in 2012 and receiving the K-DEP award for both 2010 and 2011.
1 Comments