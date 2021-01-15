sales Rating

My son has been looking for his first car for college. With this said, he has a known budget. We saw a 100K- mile Volvo XC60 on the Kia website and messaged the dealership of our interest. We included our budget in the message. A number of Carriage Kia salespeople called me back. They were all polite and professional and impressive. Meagan was extremely professional and knowledgeable. I explained what we were looking for and our budget. I was extremely honest. Carriage Kia is in Gainsville and about an hour drive from our home. I wanted to make sure that the pricing was clear before we spent our time and theirs. I told her what our budget was and explained the top amount. The emailed quote came back high today. I explained to her that again, this was out of the budget. She said that she would talk to her manager and get back to me. She called me back and said he said that he would take care of you. Wow. I was obviously not intelligent to play this kind of game with Meagan and her manager. When we arrived, we test drove the vehicle. It was nice and showed a little wear as we expected with the mileage. It also needed a couple of new tires, which they said they would remedy. We had planned to take it to the Volvo dealer to get it checked out if we could get to an agreeable price. When we sat down to discuss price, Meagan brought back the quote with almost 100.00 off of it. Wow, is this what they called taking care of us? We would have even negotiated a little or even compromised in the middle of our budget and their price, but she said it was firm. I was proud of my son. He got up from the table and said, we are done here. Thank you. I was proud of him as he had learned to be wise with foul play. My son and I walked out and got in our car to make the long drive home. Meagan came out and said; we do not chase customers out like we use to. I should have said, well go back inside then, but I did not think it was kind. We contacted the manager and told him about the situation. He continued to say that their price was so good for that car. It may have been good, but it was not what we had discussed, and it was out of our price range. My son said that he would have appreciated it if Carriage Kia would have appreciated their customers' time. This mismanagement of the situation was unfortunate as I was so impressed initially with Lizbeth, the receptionist, and Meagan, and the rest of the staff. I expected more from Kia. Moral of the story - Do not trust a word and do not waste time unless you have time to waste. Read more