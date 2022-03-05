5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Matthew Dupree was our salesman and he went out of his way to make this purchase enjoyable. He was always professional and knowledgeable. We are completely satisfied with his service. Matthew took me out on a test drive in an Equinox that was on the lot. He explained the new safety features and electronics in detail. When we returned to the dealership, we bought an Equinox that was in transit. It actually arrived in just over 3 weeks. During this time, Matthew answered my questions and concerns in a timely manner. When the car arrived, he went over the safety features and electronics again. Matthew was easy to work with and highly professional at all times. If I buy another new car, I would want Matthew Dupree to be my salesman. I only wish Chevy kept the CD player! Read more