Rick Hendrick Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Rick Hendrick Chevrolet
10/10 experience
by 05/03/2022on
This experience was absolutely amazing. A major shoutout to Nicholson Gilles, the best salesman at Rick Hendrick Chevrolet of Duluth!! He knew exactly what I wanted and how I wanted it. A very respectful guy as well. If you’re looking for a vehicle at Rick Hendrick Chevrolet of Duluth, I highly recommend you ask for Nicholson Gilles.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Very Nice !!
by 05/02/2022on
Miguel Guerrero was amazing! He made the car buying process seamless and easy! Very attentive to the customer’s needs and wants! He is one of the reasons I’ll be back !!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Amazing Customer Service
by 04/30/2022on
Brandon Robinson was amazing! He made the car buying process seamless and easy! Very attentive to the customer’s needs and wants! He is one is the reasons I continue to come back to Rick Hendricks for all of my car buying needs!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Michael McBride is the only Sales Rep worth seeing!
by 04/29/2022on
I can’t think of another sales guy that was as pleasant & thorough as Mr. McBride! This guys knows what he is doing and has customer service down to a T!! Wonderful wonderful experience, ASK FOR MICHAEL MCBRIDE!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Pleasent surprise
by 04/29/2022on
young man named Jonah checked me in at the service department and he was a wonderful lad. His manner was professional and his time management was impeccable. What I thought would be a stressful and long winded experience turned out to be a very pleasant experience. Thank you Jonah!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Ricardo got me in my new Corvette!
by 04/26/2022on
Thank you Ricardo for making my experience on getting my Corvette the most amazing experience ever! The staff there was GREAT and Ricardo was very helpful and very professional. I would HIGHLY recommend working with Ricardo!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Marva’s Chevy
by 04/07/2022on
I was completely satisfied with Remon from beginning to end! He was very helpful and I would recommend him to all my family and friends!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Exceptional service!
by 03/31/2022on
This was my first time at this dealership and Remon made buying a new car a seamless experience. He was professional and knowledgeable. I would definitely purchase a vehicle here again.
The Best service experience every time.
by 03/31/2022on
I enjoy the fact that whenever I come to get my car serviced, I receive the best service from Jason Vialva. Jason is very friendly and professional. He makes my experience at Rick Hendericks Chevrolet a great one every time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
The Right One!
by 03/30/2022on
Ricardo, Ricardo, Ricardo...if you are looking for a vehicle and are nervous or stressed out, all you have to do is give him a call. He is patient and understanding. He will truly work for you to make it happen.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
David the Man!
by 03/25/2022on
David was awesome!! Got me what I needed with no hassle or problems!!! I’m so grateful and thankful for him!!! Don’t question it ask for David and he’s gonna make sure you get everything you need!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Equinox
by 03/21/2022on
Everything went smoothly, happy with my visit
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Thank you Miguel Guerrero
by 03/21/2022on
Miguel Guerrero was the best sales representative, I have worked with in a long time. I truly wish all automobile salespeople were like Miguel. Miguel worked with me in upgrading my 2019 Silverado to my new 2022 Silverado. Miguel is not a typical stiff shirt pushy salesperson, he is laid back with a great personality and sense of humor. Colton was my finance Guru and equally as great as Miguel. I highly recommend Hendrick Chevrolet Duluth and Miguel Guerrero, you will not be disappointed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best Customer Service
by 03/18/2022on
I have to take the time out of my day to give a huge thanks to Mr. Michael McMride. He was so pleasant, helpful and knowledgeable! He answered all of my questions and took the time to make sure I was understanding what he was saying!! Thank you again!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Matthew Dupree - Hendricks Chevy Duluth
by 03/14/2022on
Matthew Dupree was our salesman and he went out of his way to make this purchase enjoyable. He was always professional and knowledgeable. We are completely satisfied with his service. Matthew took me out on a test drive in an Equinox that was on the lot. He explained the new safety features and electronics in detail. When we returned to the dealership, we bought an Equinox that was in transit. It actually arrived in just over 3 weeks. During this time, Matthew answered my questions and concerns in a timely manner. When the car arrived, he went over the safety features and electronics again. Matthew was easy to work with and highly professional at all times. If I buy another new car, I would want Matthew Dupree to be my salesman. I only wish Chevy kept the CD player!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
New 2022 Colorado
by 03/12/2022on
Nick Jean-Gilles is a great salesman. He worked with us all the way to get our pick up truck, he traded us out our small jeep to a brand new colorado !!! Very excited to drive home.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Remon Bebawy
by 03/12/2022on
Thank you Ramon! He was very helpful and patient, and gave me exactly what I asked for. I appreciate the kindness and I will be back.... again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Outstanding Customer Service
by 02/25/2022on
If you are looking to purchase a vehicle I highly recommend going to Rick Hendricks Chevrolet Duluth! This is a very and clean polished dealership. I worked with Salesman Eddie Cano who made everything about my 2022 Tahoe RST purchase smooth and easy! His attention to detail was exceptional and not once did I ever feel pressured. He’s a great listener and made sure he presented me with the options an details I was looking for in an SUV! When you stop by ask for him by name! Eddie Cano… You’ll be pleased with his level of customer service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Salesman for life!
by 02/19/2022on
I can not tell you how many cars I have bought. What I can tell you is that every car I buy moving forward will be from Ricardo Anthony. He is a professional in every aspect.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
2022 Silverado
by 02/11/2022on
Great experience. Ricardo is a great salesman. Highly recommend and would refer friends and family to see him. He is knowledgeable and professional. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent
by 02/09/2022on
Miguel Guerrero really good saler ..He really help us understand everything
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
