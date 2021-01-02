2 out of 5 stars service Rating

Brought vehicle in for oil change, driver's side rear tire TPMI system was not registering correctly, tire rotation and a slow leak in the passenger rear tire. First the good, Nate on the service desk was great. He explained everything and gave me the initial estimates for the oil change and tire rotation. After the tech looked at the car, I was given a list of other items that needed to be addressed. It included air filter and cabin filter replacement, coolant and fuel system service as well as an estimate to fix the TPMI for the suspected tire. My filters are K&N which can be cleaned and serviced so I chose not to have them replaced. The other added services I chose not to have done at this time. So here is the bad. When I got in the car to leave not only did the original tire not have a pressure reading but all 4 were not working. I immediately talk to Nate and he believed that I might have to drive the vehicle for some period before they reset themselves. I did not completely buy that but I would see if it would do that. A couple of thousand miles later and they are still not working. Second issue is the tire that I had the slow leak is still there and it is in the same location on the car, passenger side rear. This leaves to believe that not only was it not fixed, but the tires were not rotated. It does appear that the oil was changed. In the near future I am going to have my vehicle back in to have the above things corrected and the additional service items done. I can only hope that this experience will be better than the last. Read more