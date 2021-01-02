Rick Hendrick Buick GMC
Customer Reviews of Rick Hendrick Buick GMC
Purchased 2021 3500hd
by 02/01/2021on
Everything went smoothly,Donald , Ryan and financing department had everything ready and set up when I got there. I'm from SC drove 5 hrs to get there and was very pleased. All discussion and numbers that was discussed In email and text was spot on when I got there no mistakes
Buick Lacrosse Service
by 04/17/2022on
Brought vehicle in for oil change, driver's side rear tire TPMI system was not registering correctly, tire rotation and a slow leak in the passenger rear tire. First the good, Nate on the service desk was great. He explained everything and gave me the initial estimates for the oil change and tire rotation. After the tech looked at the car, I was given a list of other items that needed to be addressed. It included air filter and cabin filter replacement, coolant and fuel system service as well as an estimate to fix the TPMI for the suspected tire. My filters are K&N which can be cleaned and serviced so I chose not to have them replaced. The other added services I chose not to have done at this time. So here is the bad. When I got in the car to leave not only did the original tire not have a pressure reading but all 4 were not working. I immediately talk to Nate and he believed that I might have to drive the vehicle for some period before they reset themselves. I did not completely buy that but I would see if it would do that. A couple of thousand miles later and they are still not working. Second issue is the tire that I had the slow leak is still there and it is in the same location on the car, passenger side rear. This leaves to believe that not only was it not fixed, but the tires were not rotated. It does appear that the oil was changed. In the near future I am going to have my vehicle back in to have the above things corrected and the additional service items done. I can only hope that this experience will be better than the last.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Buick Enclave service
by 01/26/2022on
Overall positive experience for routine oil change, tire rotation, etc. Only complaint is that I have asked to fix front seat belt as it is twisted. It is noted on the order request but has not been done the last 2 times I have had car in for service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Service
by 04/28/2021on
Service was prompt and efficient. The service representative was courteous and was willing to find a solution to the problem.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Run, don't walk away
by 02/24/2021on
Experiences like the one I had at this GMC dealership are why the "Car salesman" stereotype keeps getting perpetuated. Stopped in one Friday afternoon to look at Canyons. Test drove a couple, and really liked the AT4 we drove. Went inside to start talking numbers, on a truck that had an MSRP of just over 41,000 + dealer addons and an "internet" price of 34,000. The first offer they laid down was over 43,000. What was shady, was the $1,895 destination charge that was below the vehicle MSRP(which already had destination of $1,195 included). Some 2,000 vehicle protection pkg that was bogus as well as a ridiculous $700 doc fee. We said that was not going to work, and it took 3 different people coming over before we were able to leave. The whole ordeal was unethical and I hate seeing the "shady car salesman" issues carrying on. Ended up buying from a different dealer and received top notch service and courtesy. My salesman "Ken" was nice. All the other folks were just not honest people. Andrew Ford was one the of the other folks that came by the desk. It was him and one of the other managers that were just shady.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Extremely Satisfied Customer!
by 01/27/2021on
My sales rep Tylre Belle was professional, polite and went above and beyond to help me not only find the perfect SUV but also helped me get financed. What amazing service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Service
by 01/20/2021on
I had the pleasure of dealing with the service advisor Nate who was courteous and explain all charges and kept me inform how the service was going. I would recommend Rick Hendricks GMC-BUICK to my friends and family for a good customer service experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding!
by 09/30/2020on
We drove from Nashville to Georgia just to get the savings Hendricks promised us. We have a top notch dealership in our town, but they didn't offer us the savings that Hendricks offered. So we drove to Georgia and were thrilled with the service and professional experience we got. Our sales representative, Derek B., was professional and personable as well. He didn't oversell this beautiful car but allowed us to make our selection with no pressure. He answered every question we had and showed us all the bells and whistles on this vehicle. I would definitely recommend the combination of Derek B. and Hendricks to everyone. From my first call to the dealership to the financing to the customer service we received after the sale, everyone has been given us a quality experience. Thank you team, for making us feel great about our decision and choice.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great buying experience
by 09/18/2020on
JEFF WAS AMAZINGGGG. This place was recommended to me by my friend. So glad I came here to buy bc they made the whole thing so so easy. Jeff was super nice and really helped me out every step of the way. I so appreciate it Jeff!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Got an Envision
by 09/10/2020on
Tylre was our salesperson. She was informative and courteous without being pushy. We required help transporting the car home. She delivered it in person. Thank you to all involved. It was a rewarding experience. And, it's a Buick!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Rick Hendrick Duluth
by 08/22/2020on
Straight forward experience just what I expected and wanted with Donnie
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
RUDE. UNPROFESSIONAL
by 03/20/2020on
Very bad experience with Rick Hendrick Gmc. Service department set an appointment for a rear marker light and when I brought it in to be fixed they didn’t have the part i told them i needed. Then after getting upset they said they would take it off another truck. A little untrusting I wanted to watch my truck. I was treated poorly and very rude to me. I ended up leaving without my light being fixed. No follow up call or anything. I strongly suggest not using this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Incredible Experience! Awesome Staff!
by 12/27/2019on
I drove to Duluth after working all day, near Chattanooga, Tennessee, a little over 2 hours to make the drive. Arrived just after 7:00 PM on a Wednesday. Andrew came in on his day off to help me and my daughter. We both ended up buying new cars. Austin also went above and beyond to help us. These guys stayed until after 11:00 PM to finalize everything. I just can’t say enough good things about them. They exceeded my expectations, in every way! We had shopped at a dealership in Marietta, on the previous Saturday (different make of car & not a part of Rick Hendrick Automotive) and we had a horrible experience. I am so happy that we went to and purchased from Rick Hendrick Buick GMC! They are a shining example of true customer service! They have earned my respect and definitely my future business.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Art Wheaton
by 12/16/2019on
Salesman was very professional, friendly and informative as was Justin in finance.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great help from Tavian
by 12/10/2019on
My wife and I had a great experience purchasing a new Yukon Denali with Tavian who was very helpful in answering all questions and helping us meet our budget.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Job well done!
by 12/08/2019on
It was great working with our salesperson, Tavioun. He was patient and answered all of our questions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
T. Coleman salesman
by 12/05/2019on
Very nice and polite. He is very respectful and patient. Rick Hendrick needs to acknowledge this young man for his service towards the company.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very pleased!
by 11/17/2019on
I purchased a new car today and was helped by Donny. He was very helpful and knowledgeable about the vehicle. He was patient with me as he walked me through the features. I have never met anyone who sits there and explains in detail as he did with me. Thank you for making this purchase as smooth as possible.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Syn Capek
by 10/26/2019on
Luis Rios responded to our online request for a test drive of a truck we were interested in almost immediately. He was very prompt and professional as well as nice. Next thing we knew we had a new vehicle. Thank you Luis!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales Excellence
by 10/20/2019on
The sales staff knows their product. Straight forward and transparent process. Very impressive. Specifically, Tylre Belle is excellent at what she is doing. Tylre will be successful at whatever she decides to do. Tylre Belle is a perfect example for all employees to follow. I would highly recommend contacting Tylre at Rick Hendrick Buick GMC in Duluth and speak with a true professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mr Satterfield
by 09/27/2019on
Tavien Coleman and Ron Ruberry made a great team helping me get a new truck I wanted for a while! Greatest experience of my life!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
