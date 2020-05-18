Customer Reviews of Gwinnett Place Honda
Great service!
05/18/2020
We bought a used car for my 16 year old from Gwinnett Place Honda yesterday and had a wonderful experience. They were very friendly and not pushy at all! I thoroughly enjoyed our experience. That is the way car buying should be. No haggle pricing. Loved it!
05/18/2020
Recall and Battery replacement
03/04/2020
Service was excellent and above my expectations. Luis handled my wife's car with care, great service advisor!
Service Appt, Jan 29
02/01/2020
I've had my Hondas serviced here for about eight years, and they always do a great job. This time, my service advisor was Steven -- he greeted me immediately with a warm smile and a friendly, Good morning! But he didn't waste time. He was fast and professional, yet warm and friendly. All in all, a great experience!
Fantastic
01/18/2020
As always as I pull up for service I receive a friendly greeting. Service advisor comes to greet and ask what can he do for me. I’ve been going here for all of my services since I’ve purchased my car. Gwinnett Place Honda is the place to shop and to get services.
Car Service Experience (Gwinnett Honda)
01/08/2020
As usual i am very satisfied with the service I received from Gwinnett Honda service department during my recent annual car service check-up. Service advisor Trevin Hendricks is alway courtesy, very professional, and I am always very satisfied with his customer service. Gwinnett Honda always takes care of their customers.
In need of tires
01/05/2020
On Christmas Eve I arrived in need of 2 tires. I asked my rep Trevin could he match the price from discount tires and Costco. First, he said no then he matched the quote. He gave great service I think they should have a better rate for loyal customers.
Good Sales Experience
01/05/2020
I recently purchased a new car from Gwinnett Place Honda. The sales experience was very stress free with my salesman Mansoor!! I went to several different Honda dealers that day and they all wanted to change and not honor their email quotes. But not Mansoor, he gave me the number that he emailed me!
Always Excellent service!
12/24/2019
Contrary to what dealers are known for GPH has always delivered. From appointment punctuality to the timeliness your vehicle is delivered back to you, we have never disappointed. Prices are fair & coupons are always available to offset the cost. Employees are also very pleasant & friendly to deal with.
Not people oriented
12/20/2019
The most frustrating experience ever. I walked in and told the greeter I wanted to drive a CRV and a Pilot. He walked away muttering something about a sales guy. I waited 20 minutes sitting in a CRV, putting my hands out the window and sun roof trying to flag down one of the fifty employees who walked by staring down at a phone or paper, ignoring me. I even hit the giant xmas bow off the roof and it almost hit the girl walking by and she just stepped over it. I called the dealership from inside the car in the showroom. I asked if they sold cars here? In a few minutes someone came by and told me he was getting a salesperson. Ten minutes later someone showed up. Maury, who was pretty good. I picked a few cars from the computer and Maury went to find them…… so I could test drive one. 20 minutes later, almost an hour after walking in the door I am still sitting in a car in the showroom and Maury finds me and tells me they are still trying to find the key. At exactly one hour I decided that I would not buy a car from these BOZOS who can not even keep a customer in the showroom or find a car (even one like I asked, I just want to determine if I like the model AND THE DEALERSHIP not necessarily the car. I chose to walk out. Then the sales manager calls start. Of course the [non-permissible content removed] wants to blame poor Maury who is trying real hard but working among a bunch of incompetent dealership people who can not get a car to drive in 30 minutes……… I spent 60 minutes of my life with maybe 5 minutes of human contact in this dealership. Then the next day another sales manager [non-permissible content removed] woman calls and asks me about Maury……who actually helped me…..I told her Maury was great it is your dealership that shows no regard for a potential customer. This sales manager woman asks me if there is anything they could do. I said yeah, let Maury drive the two cars over to my house so my wife and I can test them. [non-permissible content removed] hung up on me. Gwinnett Place Honda. They are the worst. Go anywhere else.
Poor service!
12/16/2019
I was not asked or greeted with any names. Not until he sat down at his computer, was I asked. He then asked if I had an extended service contract—-I do—-it should say somewhere on his computer screen I do. Then I left with the wrong paperwork and I wonder if I even got the service I went there for. Hopefully this was an off day for the service tech. Needs major ilprovement
Satisifed customer
12/05/2019
Michael Torres has been a great part of my service at Gwinnett Honda. I have two Honda's that I have seviced with Michael. I feel like he always been fair and had my best interest in mind. I would advice anyone to have their car serviced at Gwinnet Honda as long as they ask for Michael.
Tire Repair
12/04/2019
Had a tire blowout and they replaced in about a half an hour.
Oil Change & Tire Rotation
12/03/2019
Jeffrey Hawes was amazing. He got me in on time and took care of all the needs. He is an asset to the company.
Great customer service
12/01/2019
I went with a battery warranty issue and left with a brand new one. Brandon was so nice and professional. I will definitely come back and refer people to them.
Pleasant car shopping experience
11/29/2019
Went to GPH to buy an Odyssey. Talked about the price before hand, no bargaining when we got in and no surprises. Zach and Marcelino were pleasant to deal with. Of course there's upsale on addin options and warranty as expected, but it wasn't over the top. Warranty sales were almost annoying, not too pushy. Almost painless experience, the wait was a little long in the finance department.
BEST SERVICE ADVISOR
11/25/2019
Her name is My Anh Nguyen, She's fast, reliable and on point. The best one so fast! Keep it up.
Too "busy" to help customers
11/13/2019
I was looking to see if I could test drive a new CRV, but it looks like the staff was too busy to help me out. I stood and waited in the show floor room for over 20 minutes, and 20+ staff members walked passed me. Not a single person took 3 seconds to ask if I needed help or if anyone was already helping me. In fact, not a single person even made eye contact with me when walking past me. So all that is left for me to do was to check out the floor models and then left. It was around 4:30pm on a Tuesday, how in the world would they be too busy to help a customer looking for a potential purchase?
Oil change
11/09/2019
I have a great experience with Honda on my visit on 11/1/2019 in all my years of being a customer this was my best experience. My service advisor understood what I came in and what I needed done and made sure all my needs were taken care of. Keep up the great work!
25K Maintenance
11/06/2019
Got in quickly and my service agent was very attentive
Oil change
10/24/2019
Overall the service was great and very timely. The attendant gave updates and was very courteous. Great place overall
Great Experience
10/23/2019
I love my new Honda! Leo was my salesman & was knowledgeable & also very excited about the vehicle..it was refreshing to see how excited he was about the vehicle.
