1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The most frustrating experience ever. I walked in and told the greeter I wanted to drive a CRV and a Pilot. He walked away muttering something about a sales guy. I waited 20 minutes sitting in a CRV, putting my hands out the window and sun roof trying to flag down one of the fifty employees who walked by staring down at a phone or paper, ignoring me. I even hit the giant xmas bow off the roof and it almost hit the girl walking by and she just stepped over it. I called the dealership from inside the car in the showroom. I asked if they sold cars here? In a few minutes someone came by and told me he was getting a salesperson. Ten minutes later someone showed up. Maury, who was pretty good. I picked a few cars from the computer and Maury went to find them…… so I could test drive one. 20 minutes later, almost an hour after walking in the door I am still sitting in a car in the showroom and Maury finds me and tells me they are still trying to find the key. At exactly one hour I decided that I would not buy a car from these BOZOS who can not even keep a customer in the showroom or find a car (even one like I asked, I just want to determine if I like the model AND THE DEALERSHIP not necessarily the car. I chose to walk out. Then the sales manager calls start. Of course the [non-permissible content removed] wants to blame poor Maury who is trying real hard but working among a bunch of incompetent dealership people who can not get a car to drive in 30 minutes……… I spent 60 minutes of my life with maybe 5 minutes of human contact in this dealership. Then the next day another sales manager [non-permissible content removed] woman calls and asks me about Maury……who actually helped me…..I told her Maury was great it is your dealership that shows no regard for a potential customer. This sales manager woman asks me if there is anything they could do. I said yeah, let Maury drive the two cars over to my house so my wife and I can test them. [non-permissible content removed] hung up on me. Gwinnett Place Honda. They are the worst. Go anywhere else. Read more