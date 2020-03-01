Acura Carland
Customer Reviews of Acura Carland
Move from 2017 RDX to 2020 RDX
by 01/03/2020on
Highest Kudos to Mark Lieberman for making the lease transition from a 2017 RDX to a new one easy and flawless. The 2020 RDX is vastly different in handling from the 2017- a great improvement to an already wonderful car! We were hesitant on changing from a V6 to a Turbo 4 but the power is perfectly distributed by the transmission. The new interior layout, although similar, is roomier. All the new technology assist features work beautifully. We did a 400 mile run out of state to break it in - the car was a joy to drive!
Be careful with finance service!!
by 12/05/2019on
I bought my suv from this dealership in black Friday. However not a good experience with the finance department. The cars had many incentives and at the end finance department increased the apr dramatically from 0.9 to 4.9%. My suggestion is simple, just go to another friendly dealership.
Terrible customer servicd
by 01/14/2017on
Bought a car and part of the agreement was a new center console and tire. A month later we still did not have either one. When we were finally told they were in, my husband spent 3 1/2hrs in the service department waiting for installation. He was then told that the tire still had not arrived from Macon, GA. Terrible communication and customer service. They will not refund the money and we still do not have the tire.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
pre owned
by 05/28/2016on
Salws consultant made for a very pleasant experience. Will spreadspread the word.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
Ask for Britt Kaminsky
by 04/03/2016on
Buying a car with Britt Kaminky was such a pleasure! He's such a nice, funny, and friendly guy! Really knew a lot about our car and made the whole experience very pleasant. Very happy driving out of here in our new vehicle :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
GO SEE NICK!
by 01/08/2016on
Great Service! not your typical dealership. Their goal is a satisfied client and it shows. Our Salesperson, Nick Despo, was efficient and professional beyond our expectations. From the minute we called through the buying process and after, checking to see that we are happy and pleased with our new car. When you are looking to buy a car, Nick Despo and Acura Carland is where you have to go!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 12/30/2015on
Nick is one of the best salesman I have ever worked with, when you work with nick it feels his one of your buddies not a salesman. Nick has a lot of knowledge about his cars!! you can go technical with him and that's a big plus for me. I had a great experience at Acura Carland buying my 2016 Acura MDX SH-AWD Advance. I would definitely go back and buy another car from him and will recommend to anyone I know who is looking to purchase a car. Thank you Nick for not making my purchase a traditional car buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Good Experience
by 08/26/2015on
Bryan Weiss was a pleasure to work with. Very helpful, kind and fair. He even provided me with his mobile # in case I had any issues or concerns. He is GREAT! The only problem with the buying experience is when I went to meet with the All State insurance agent. A waste of time, effort and energy. All and all, though, a good experience at this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 07/02/2015on
We typically do not like the process of buying a car, but Nick Despotopoulos made the process easy and enjoyable. He was very knowledgeable and tried to expedite the process as much as possible. We felt relaxed and did not feel pressured.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
RDX Sales Experience
by 06/06/2015on
I honestly had a fantastic buying experience. Nick Despotopoulos,(internet Sales Mgr)and the team at Acura Carland were great to work with. Nick is Very knowledgable and made my buying experience a comfortable one. This is an Honest, Friendly, Top Notch dealership!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Very Happy
by 06/04/2015on
Purchased a new Acura at Acura Carland... very happy with the knowledge and guidance provided by Nick. Great salesman, took time to answer questions and present options that were important for our vehicle. Did not feel pressured to make a purchase. A good experience. Thank you, NIck!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Acura Carland goes above and beyond
by 05/06/2015on
he last ten years we have purchased 4 vehicles from Acura Carland. Nick has been our sells guys for three of the four vehicles and he always provides us with excellent care and a great deal. We just purchased a used RDX to add to our collection of Acura's and again the process was painless and efficient. I'd also like to give a shout out to the wonderful service deparment at Acura Carland. They are great. They're always upfront about what's going on with the vehicles and I always leave feeling satisfied. Acura Carland is a five star facility all the way around.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Sales Team
by 04/14/2015on
Nick Despo was an awesome salesman to work with. He is friendly, knowledgeable, and very up front with the details involved in the sale. I would definitely use him again and recommend my friends to him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Customer Service
by 04/09/2015on
Setta Brunson is the reason I purchased my New Acura MDX from. I had been looking online for 3 months and had spoken with other dealerships; but customer service did not compare to Setta's. Setta Brunson did not try to put me in a car other than what I told her I wanted. She would call to see how everything was going with my search and update me on Acura Carland inventory. I am so happy with the service that I was given from Setta and would gladly do business with her again. She is what I would call Grade A CUSTOMER SERVICE!
Very pleased
by 04/07/2015on
Britt Kaminsky took the time to find the perfect used car for our daughter. He was very professional and courteous. This is the second car we purchased from Acura Carland and would definitely use them in the future.
Nick D is the man
by 03/12/2015on
I've purchased 3 cars in my entire life, and I think many would agree its a long mundane process and most have their guard up while dealing with salesmen. My recent experience at Acura Carland was my first pleasant experience! Nick Despotopoulos was absolutely awesome! I highly recommend Nick. He was very knowledgeable and answered all of our questions thoroughly and from a very objective and factual standpoint. He did not put any pressure on us and really seemed to have our best interest at heart. He also honored all his commitments. He said he would fix any major scratches on our Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. A few days later, when we returned to have the car touched up is when we realized that Nick really went above and beyond to make us happy. We found that the things Nick promised us were not a common practice. He stayed well over 2 hours after closing time to make sure we were taken care of. He also made sure we were taken care of by the best finance manager, Paul. Paul went above and beyond as well.
Buy from Nick Despotopoulos! He's trustworthy and a true professional.
by 03/03/2015on
Buy from Nick Despotopoulos! I didn't think I would ever say buying a used car from a car dealer was a joy, but based on my recent purchase from Nick/Acura Carland, now I can! Nick worked hard on my behalf and went "above and beyond" to put together a great proposition. He quickly earned my trust by dutifully delivering on his commitments. His product knowledge is unparalleled. He's a true professional. Buy from Nick and you will be delighted.
Great deals
by 03/03/2015on
Our salesperson, Britt, did offer a great service and fair deal for our trade-in. He follows up with you, which is rare from a car salesman. Top-notch service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy new RDX owner
by 03/01/2015on
Nick & Paul were great to work with.....they made the whole car buying process very easy. I'd definitely recommend Acura Carland to my friends and family!
Great experience
by 02/28/2015on
We bought an Acura RDX from Acura Carland in Duluth, Ga. Our sales consultant Mark Lieberman very thorough in explaining all the information that we needed to know about the car and also worked with us on our trade in and overall price that we felt was competitive and fair. He was also not pushy and very pleasant to work with. If we buy another Acura in the future, we would buy from Mark.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Acura TLX with Techmology Package and Acura RLX with Technology Package
by 01/17/2015on
I was very pleased with the experience I had at Acura Carland. My salesperson, Riley Wash, treated me fairly, and with respect. I also negotiated with another Acura dealership. However, I found Acura Carland in general, and Riley Walsh in particular, easier to deal with. Riley also did not attempt the "hard sell," which was greatly appreciated. Finally, the prices I negotiated were lower than the prices suggested by any of the websites I visited, including Edmunds, and lower than what the Consumer's Reports Price Guide said would be an excellent buy. Of course, buying two cars, and in late December probably had something to do with that. In any event, I would recommend Acura Carland to anyone who was in the market for a new Acura.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments