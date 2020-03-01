5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I've purchased 3 cars in my entire life, and I think many would agree its a long mundane process and most have their guard up while dealing with salesmen. My recent experience at Acura Carland was my first pleasant experience! Nick Despotopoulos was absolutely awesome! I highly recommend Nick. He was very knowledgeable and answered all of our questions thoroughly and from a very objective and factual standpoint. He did not put any pressure on us and really seemed to have our best interest at heart. He also honored all his commitments. He said he would fix any major scratches on our Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. A few days later, when we returned to have the car touched up is when we realized that Nick really went above and beyond to make us happy. We found that the things Nick promised us were not a common practice. He stayed well over 2 hours after closing time to make sure we were taken care of. He also made sure we were taken care of by the best finance manager, Paul. Paul went above and beyond as well.