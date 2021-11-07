Skip to main content
Superior Chevrolet

4770 Covington Hwy, Decatur, GA 30035
Today 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Superior Chevrolet

4.0
Overall Rating
4 out of 5 stars(18)
Recommend: Yes (3) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Dannyro on 07/11/2021

Very nice people to deal with, highly recommend them

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
18 Reviews
Sort by:
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Car service

by G. Man Georg on 03/18/2022

I had a good car service in a timely manner, a good job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
2 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Poor communication

by 16 Cadi XTS on 02/06/2021

Terrible. My car was dropped off for warranty repair. The representative did not inquire about warranty and was reluctant to check on the warranty after I mentioned it. After verifying my warranty covered the repair I was given a date of Friday that the repairs would be completed. I did not receive any communication on Friday. I followed up on Saturday by visiting the location and being told that the work could not be done until Monday. The lack of communication about the repair was unacceptable and I expressed this too the representative.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service center

by Edmunds on 02/03/2021

He was great as soon as I bought my car in to be serviced he was there a took great care of me and my car

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
2 out of 5 starssales Rating

Hustle was real

by Carmalita on 02/08/2020

The first thing I want to say is my salesperson was excellent. His name was James. That being said, I really got screwed on this deal. It wasn’t James fault. He was as confused as I was I was in the rears, financially, with my car. I had 2017 Sonic. It had an emissions issue, I found out after it was a GM recall. I bought a 2020 Chevy Trax. I thought it was my car but as the paperwork comes in, I am just a co-signer and my brother is the owner. Oh, I pay insurance, car-note, and gas but he gets the credit. I went in to help build my credit, but they smiled at me while snatching the rug from under me. I have a huge car payment, my brother could never afford, but if something happens to me, he is screwed. He is disabled and could never afford this. His credit was better than mine. I was a fool and they knew it. I will get through this, but I am very disappointed in the Dealership. All the information is coming in his name so he is very confused. Thanks Chevy, Anything for sale.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Untrustworthy and Poor customer service

by JaySmith on 01/07/2020

I’ve been to this dealership service department a couple of times and both times I’ve had horrible experiences. The first time I took my car in for an oil change and tire rotation and when they called me to pick up my car they charged me for a tire rotation even though they didn’t do the tire rotations. Luckily I had recently purchased two used tires and the markings were still on the used tires and when I came back to pick my car up the tires were in the same place they were when I dropped it off. This last time I took my car to them for an oil change on Saturday they closed and didn’t call me once the work completed on my car and when I called them to inquiry about my car they had already closed for the day and I was left without my car until Monday morning. Horrible customer service and untrustworthy work and people.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

long time customer that will NEVER return

by Diane on 09/13/2019

I am very disappointed with Superior Chevrolet. I have been a customer for well over 16 years. I purchased 4 cars and had all my maintenance and repairs here. Two weeks ago I purchased a tire after recommendation from the technician due to a nail in the tire. I thought all I needed was a repair but the tech insisted that I needed a new one. Two days later I noticed the tire's psi was much lower than the other tires. I called the office and was told not to worry unless it goes down to 30 psi. By Friday, just short of one week the tire dipped to 31 psi. I became nervous turned a in round went up on the curb a little and headed to the shop. Then the tire got even lower (29) psi. After arriving at the shop the lead tech Jim told me it was my fault and I damaged the tire. Now I know I could not gave damaged the tire I was not even driving fast I just turned around. They insisted I needed another new tire. So within 1 week I paid Superior Chevrolet over 300.00 . 191 for 1 tire and an oil change then replacement 113.00. Of course I started to let it go, but after carefully thinking about the whole situation I realized I was initially sold a bad tire. I called and spoke with the manager of store room. He immediately apologized and said I was a long valued customer and was due a refund. I was never refunded....they just lost a valued customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Customer

by Unhappy on 04/16/2019

Poor I was willing to. pay for the work I was asking for.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Brake repair

by Harim76 on 12/24/2018

They did a wonderful job on my brake and it did take that long

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Bernard Morris

by Bernard Morr on 12/21/2018

The service was satisfactory.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change

by msclark on 11/06/2018

Excellent service Mike is very courteous and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Stephanie Session

by Ssession2 on 10/29/2018

Not good. I keep telling them that I smell coolant in my car & that my var is leaking coolant but they dont believe me. I guess becauae I am a woman. Have told them on 2 previous occasions & they can not find the leak

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Required maintenance

by Peace out on 10/01/2018

It was a very good experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
3 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Mrs. Allen

by Princess3868 on 08/13/2018

Horrible service. The work wasn't done, even though I received a call to pick up car. Which means i had to leave the car again, no regards to my time. My household has 3 chevys, I get all my work done here because its the closes Chevrolet for miles, yet its always a problem with the service,they are HORRIBLE. Im really considering driving almost 20 miles out my way for better service.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Superb Customer Service

by Cheryl18 on 05/29/2018

I have purchased three vehicles from these guys and with each purchase they impress me more and more! The customer is really put before everything else and their staff is knowledgeable and highly professional. I will continue to drive an hour here before going to any other dealer. If you want to get the best deal don't go anywhere else.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Superior Chevrolet Service Dept.-Decatur,GA

by carolynjohnson7777 on 05/28/2018

Superior Chevrolet Customer Service Dept. Associate, Sterling, provided excellent service during the most recent service of my 2500HD truck; Subject sercice was timely (as promised) and was verified from the routine Onstar Diagnostic email report. Thank you for a job well done and will consider an additional purchase in the near future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Charlotte R Thomas on 05/07/2018

Fast friendly service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Wonderful Buying Experience

by carbuyer263 on 01/10/2015

I recently purchased two vehicles from Superior. The service was great and everyone was very friendly! I would definitely recommend this dealership to all of my family and friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
