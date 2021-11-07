Superior Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Superior Chevrolet
Great experience
by 07/11/2021on
Very nice people to deal with, highly recommend them
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car service
by 03/18/2022on
I had a good car service in a timely manner, a good job.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Poor communication
by 02/06/2021on
Terrible. My car was dropped off for warranty repair. The representative did not inquire about warranty and was reluctant to check on the warranty after I mentioned it. After verifying my warranty covered the repair I was given a date of Friday that the repairs would be completed. I did not receive any communication on Friday. I followed up on Saturday by visiting the location and being told that the work could not be done until Monday. The lack of communication about the repair was unacceptable and I expressed this too the representative.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Service center
by 02/03/2021on
He was great as soon as I bought my car in to be serviced he was there a took great care of me and my car
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hustle was real
by 02/08/2020on
The first thing I want to say is my salesperson was excellent. His name was James. That being said, I really got screwed on this deal. It wasn’t James fault. He was as confused as I was I was in the rears, financially, with my car. I had 2017 Sonic. It had an emissions issue, I found out after it was a GM recall. I bought a 2020 Chevy Trax. I thought it was my car but as the paperwork comes in, I am just a co-signer and my brother is the owner. Oh, I pay insurance, car-note, and gas but he gets the credit. I went in to help build my credit, but they smiled at me while snatching the rug from under me. I have a huge car payment, my brother could never afford, but if something happens to me, he is screwed. He is disabled and could never afford this. His credit was better than mine. I was a fool and they knew it. I will get through this, but I am very disappointed in the Dealership. All the information is coming in his name so he is very confused. Thanks Chevy, Anything for sale.
Untrustworthy and Poor customer service
by 01/07/2020on
I’ve been to this dealership service department a couple of times and both times I’ve had horrible experiences. The first time I took my car in for an oil change and tire rotation and when they called me to pick up my car they charged me for a tire rotation even though they didn’t do the tire rotations. Luckily I had recently purchased two used tires and the markings were still on the used tires and when I came back to pick my car up the tires were in the same place they were when I dropped it off. This last time I took my car to them for an oil change on Saturday they closed and didn’t call me once the work completed on my car and when I called them to inquiry about my car they had already closed for the day and I was left without my car until Monday morning. Horrible customer service and untrustworthy work and people.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
long time customer that will NEVER return
by 09/13/2019on
I am very disappointed with Superior Chevrolet. I have been a customer for well over 16 years. I purchased 4 cars and had all my maintenance and repairs here. Two weeks ago I purchased a tire after recommendation from the technician due to a nail in the tire. I thought all I needed was a repair but the tech insisted that I needed a new one. Two days later I noticed the tire's psi was much lower than the other tires. I called the office and was told not to worry unless it goes down to 30 psi. By Friday, just short of one week the tire dipped to 31 psi. I became nervous turned a in round went up on the curb a little and headed to the shop. Then the tire got even lower (29) psi. After arriving at the shop the lead tech Jim told me it was my fault and I damaged the tire. Now I know I could not gave damaged the tire I was not even driving fast I just turned around. They insisted I needed another new tire. So within 1 week I paid Superior Chevrolet over 300.00 . 191 for 1 tire and an oil change then replacement 113.00. Of course I started to let it go, but after carefully thinking about the whole situation I realized I was initially sold a bad tire. I called and spoke with the manager of store room. He immediately apologized and said I was a long valued customer and was due a refund. I was never refunded....they just lost a valued customer.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Customer
by 04/16/2019on
Poor I was willing to. pay for the work I was asking for.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Brake repair
by 12/24/2018on
They did a wonderful job on my brake and it did take that long
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bernard Morris
by 12/21/2018on
The service was satisfactory.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change
by 11/06/2018on
Excellent service Mike is very courteous and professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Stephanie Session
by 10/29/2018on
Not good. I keep telling them that I smell coolant in my car & that my var is leaking coolant but they dont believe me. I guess becauae I am a woman. Have told them on 2 previous occasions & they can not find the leak
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Required maintenance
by 10/01/2018on
It was a very good experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mrs. Allen
by 08/13/2018on
Horrible service. The work wasn't done, even though I received a call to pick up car. Which means i had to leave the car again, no regards to my time. My household has 3 chevys, I get all my work done here because its the closes Chevrolet for miles, yet its always a problem with the service,they are HORRIBLE. Im really considering driving almost 20 miles out my way for better service.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Superb Customer Service
by 05/29/2018on
I have purchased three vehicles from these guys and with each purchase they impress me more and more! The customer is really put before everything else and their staff is knowledgeable and highly professional. I will continue to drive an hour here before going to any other dealer. If you want to get the best deal don't go anywhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Superior Chevrolet Service Dept.-Decatur,GA
by 05/28/2018on
Superior Chevrolet Customer Service Dept. Associate, Sterling, provided excellent service during the most recent service of my 2500HD truck; Subject sercice was timely (as promised) and was verified from the routine Onstar Diagnostic email report. Thank you for a job well done and will consider an additional purchase in the near future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 05/07/2018on
Fast friendly service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful Buying Experience
by 01/10/2015on
I recently purchased two vehicles from Superior. The service was great and everyone was very friendly! I would definitely recommend this dealership to all of my family and friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
