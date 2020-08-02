service Rating

I am very disappointed with Superior Chevrolet. I have been a customer for well over 16 years. I purchased 4 cars and had all my maintenance and repairs here. Two weeks ago I purchased a tire after recommendation from the technician due to a nail in the tire. I thought all I needed was a repair but the tech insisted that I needed a new one. Two days later I noticed the tire's psi was much lower than the other tires. I called the office and was told not to worry unless it goes down to 30 psi. By Friday, just short of one week the tire dipped to 31 psi. I became nervous turned a in round went up on the curb a little and headed to the shop. Then the tire got even lower (29) psi. After arriving at the shop the lead tech Jim told me it was my fault and I damaged the tire. Now I know I could not gave damaged the tire I was not even driving fast I just turned around. They insisted I needed another new tire. So within 1 week I paid Superior Chevrolet over 300.00 . 191 for 1 tire and an oil change then replacement 113.00. Of course I started to let it go, but after carefully thinking about the whole situation I realized I was initially sold a bad tire. I called and spoke with the manager of store room. He immediately apologized and said I was a long valued customer and was due a refund. I was never refunded....they just lost a valued customer. Read more