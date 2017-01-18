5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Went in just to look, had a huge sale on all vehicles. I test drove a Camry and an Avalon 13. Was impressed with the sales persons easy laid back way of going,helpful but not pushy. Gave us keys to several cars to hold and drive as we chose. Made our decision, got paperwork started. Got our numbers, signed the deal they washed the car and filled it up completely. Not like some that give you a half for a slightly used low mileage car. When they were closing our sales person sat in the car and showed us all the buttons, knobs and voice controls without rushing. I would definitely buy from them again!!! Way to go North Georgia Toyota. Read more