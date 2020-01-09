Customer Reviews of Hardy Family Ford
New Explorer ST
by 09/01/2020on
Pleasant, Honest and easy to communicate with the entire staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Accomodating
by 08/30/2020on
My overall experience with all the staff at Hardy Ford was very good. We would definitely recommend them to our friends and family, and I would send them directly to Frank Velasquez.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Survey for My recent Purchase
by 06/30/2020on
It was a great experience. Quick and easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Service
by 09/17/2018on
Paul and Jason were awesome. They got me the car of my dreams. I highly recommend and will recommend to family and friends
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Bad service departmet
by 06/23/2018on
I call hardy ford in Dallas ga and told the lady in the service department. I need my 2011 Ford F-150 look at there is something wrong, I don’t know how long I t will keep running. She said bring it in Friday morning by 730am when I got off work on Thursday the 21s the truck was running so bad I took it by around 330pm. And told them I was leveling the truck, because I didn’t think I would get it back and told them I had appointment on Friday morning at 730am I wated until 400pm I call them they said if you will be patient with us. We will get to it well 700 pm came no call. On Saturday morning I call at 11am and they said well service department is not open on Saturday, only the quit lub on the internet it says your service is open from 830am till 6pm. The quit lub is got nothing. To do with the service dnepartment i needed my truck fix I didn’t need an oil change your all just did that. I brought a new f150 from hardy ford in 2014 i brought a new Ford Edge this year I brought a 2012 Ford for my daughter in 2016 I have always had my done at hardy ford if you don’t want my business just tell me I can go some were else I needed my truck for work I hope I can get to work on Tuesday the 25th but I wouldn’t hold my breath Robert Perry.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Hardy Ford Rocks!
by 06/13/2017on
Amazing experience with Victor and the sales team that this location. They have created a new relationship for me and my family for years to come
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Trust Hardy Like Family
by 02/25/2017on
My wife & I just purchased an SUV from the Hardy Family Ford Superstore. we purchased another vehicle from Hardy a year ago. Both experiences were very positive! we truly enjoyed working with Bryan McGarity on both deals.. Bryan is very friendly, professional, honest and not at all pushy. He cared to learn what kinds of vehicles would be the best matches for us. we developed a real trusting-working-relationship with him over the course of several weeks. Trust is what a great Family is all about and we cannot Thank the Hardy Family & Bryan enough for truly delivering on the Trust we placed in them. They definitely made the car-buying process a very positive experience both times. They got us into the perfect vehicles for us, with terrific deals. The bottom-line is, Trust Hardy & Be Happy!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Truly a Family Oriented Dealership!
by 12/22/2016on
The best car buying experience. They listened to exactly what I wanted and worked hard to find me the perfect match.The purchasing process was made so easy by the wonderful salesmen and finance department. A true family dealership that treats all customers the same! Tony and Kyle are the best!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
unsatisfied customer and Deployed Soldier
by 02/23/2016on
I am SGT Thomas Webber, I am currently deployed to Bagram Afghanistan. I was on the alternate list for this deployment so everything was last minute. I purchased this vehicle with promises from the sales rep of things the vehicle would come with. We received the vehicle within days before I left and things we had been promised like overhead cargo an extra key all weather mats were not in the vehicle. My wife, mother of three children, and caretaker of her 92 year old granmother was left fighting to get what we were promised. We did not get the overhead cargo storage b I t got some of the other things. That sales rep has been since let go. Recently my wife took this vehicle in to be serviced because she hit a curb and the vehicle wasn't driving correctly. When the vehicle was returned there were food wrappers from Krystal which I know do not belong to her because she hates Krystals, there was a random phone registered as the primary on the Bluetooth, and insult to injury the all weather floor mats are now missing. My wife went there and the individual she talked to informed her that he could not replace the mats because that would be admitting that someone stole them and since Noone had been inside the vehicle that was not possible. I guess that means no one test drove the vehicle to insure that the repairs were done properly and the vehicle is sade to drive. So either the service department doesn't do quality assurance to make sure the vehicles are safe to drive OR this individual is [non-permissible content removed]. Hardy Family Ford [contact info removed] this phone call will cost me $0.20 a minute per the tmobile international rate but I am willing to pay this amout if you are willing to explain why your company cares so little about deployed service members and their families
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Best dealer to buy at!
by 12/22/2015on
awesome salesman Jeff Ritcher! He don't pressure you or hover over you the entire time your looking! Super nice people! And they treat you like family! Will definitely buy there again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy Customer
by 11/25/2015on
They were very helpful in finding the Truck is was looking for. Helped with trad ins and financing.More like family. Thanks a lot for the outstanding service. it was a very pleasant experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Purchase
by 11/03/2015on
I really just wanted to look at some of the F150's and their features since I had already decided to purchase a truck at CARMAX. Nevertheless, my salesman (Bobby Sage)was so nice and he offered me a much better deal than CARMAX. I just could not pass it up!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
very professional service.
by 10/25/2015on
What started out to a bad day turned into a great dat. I love my ford focus.the guys made me feel comfortable they were all so friendly and helpful. Cole Lansford is a great salesman! He seemed honest and truthful.And that is rare in my car buying experiences. It was the greatest car buying experience I've had. Thanks to Cole and the rest of the team at Hardy Chevrolet!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mustang Noise
by 08/17/2015on
The car is a 2014 Mustang with about 8,600 miles on it. The main reason I took the car to be worked on was not fixed. The mechanic said he could not here the noise from the rearend or from the tires wherever it's coming from and I still hear it. I guess I will have to drive the car until it breaks down and then get it fixed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Quick Lane
by 08/12/2015on
Always professional, always courteous! Thanks Jake, Chris, Nick and the crew. Your guys are great
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good and Quick!
by 08/07/2015on
I was very pleased with my experience having my car serviced. The staff was warm and friendly, but very professional and I plan to continue to come to Hardy Ford with my C-Max.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My car was in for a recall so there was no charge.
by 08/04/2015on
They were very nice to me. It did not take to get the problem fix. They did call me when my car was ready.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very happy.....
by 07/23/2015on
I purchased a 2015 Mustang GT. Salesman Eric Farmer was very courteous and helpful. He's an individual that I think I can trust and he takes customer's concerns very seriously. The overall experience was excellent.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nice dealership, broken promises
by 07/05/2015on
My experience with the folks at Hardy Family Ford was a largely positive one. The salesman was very polite and courteous. I was doing quite a bit of research and he maintained contact and answered my numerous questions and provided assistance. I mistakenly believed that doing so much of the pre-work would have reduced the amount of time spent at the dealership. Apparently they were extremely busy and we had to wait several hours (while those who came after me but were making larger purchases went ahead of me) prior to completing with the finance manager. Unfortunately that was another distressing experience. I was advised my percentage would be a certain amount. In the end, the amount paid was almost 5% higher. I had brought a loan approval with me that was much lower. I was advised they did not want to deal with this finance company as their terms were too restrictive. I was disheartened by this "Bait and Switch." I should have been more demanding, however at the point i was so tired i just wanted to get my car and leave. Later the same salesman who had been so polite, was very curt via text when dealing with a minor need. I cannot place 100% blame on the business as they are there to make money by any means necessarily. I also understand that buying a car is not an expeditious process and I really wish they had maintained their initial promises. They were overall respectful and competent. If you have good credit and the ability to stand your ground, their dealership is for you.
Dealership review
by 07/01/2015on
My wife and I purchased a 2013 escape from Tyler and Cole ay your dealership. We received the best service and care from these fine gentlemen anyone could ask for. Thanks to Hardy Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 06/29/2015on
I was told I was going to have a 45 minute to a hour wait but I felt like I was only there for about thirty minutes and all the staff was very helpful. I really appreciate that the young man I believe his name was Jake remembers me and my car and that usually makes someone feels special.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
