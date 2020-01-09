1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I am SGT Thomas Webber, I am currently deployed to Bagram Afghanistan. I was on the alternate list for this deployment so everything was last minute. I purchased this vehicle with promises from the sales rep of things the vehicle would come with. We received the vehicle within days before I left and things we had been promised like overhead cargo an extra key all weather mats were not in the vehicle. My wife, mother of three children, and caretaker of her 92 year old granmother was left fighting to get what we were promised. We did not get the overhead cargo storage b I t got some of the other things. That sales rep has been since let go. Recently my wife took this vehicle in to be serviced because she hit a curb and the vehicle wasn't driving correctly. When the vehicle was returned there were food wrappers from Krystal which I know do not belong to her because she hates Krystals, there was a random phone registered as the primary on the Bluetooth, and insult to injury the all weather floor mats are now missing. My wife went there and the individual she talked to informed her that he could not replace the mats because that would be admitting that someone stole them and since Noone had been inside the vehicle that was not possible. I guess that means no one test drove the vehicle to insure that the repairs were done properly and the vehicle is sade to drive. So either the service department doesn't do quality assurance to make sure the vehicles are safe to drive OR this individual is [non-permissible content removed]. Hardy Family Ford [contact info removed] this phone call will cost me $0.20 a minute per the tmobile international rate but I am willing to pay this amout if you are willing to explain why your company cares so little about deployed service members and their families Read more