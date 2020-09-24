Customer Reviews of Troncalli Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Fantastic Experience
by 09/24/2020on
We really appreciate Sydney, Greg, Kash and the team at Troncalli. Their no-hassle pricing and low dealer fees combined with the great staff make this the place to begin and end your car buying search.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Do not honor their word
by 06/26/2021on
My relationship with Troncalli Jeep started out well. On New Year’s Eve 2020 I came in to look at a new Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon. By the end of the evening, I drove out in a 2021 Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon at 10% under sticker, which seemed fair enough at the time. To get that price, I had to finance it with them and also buy a service contract from Mopar. Understanding the business and having no objection to their need to make a profit, I complied. Kash, the brand new Finance Manager (new to the dealership not the industry) specifically asked that I keep the loan and the service contract for at least 4 payments so the dealership didn’t get charged back. I joyfully complied. In the end of May I came in to cancel the service contract. Kash calculated a pro-rated refund percentage and quoted me a refund amount that would be paid to my finance company. Today, I learned that the amount Kash quoted was not accurate. After Mopar’s cancellation fee, my refund was 10% less. I came into the dealership and spoke with Kash about the difference. He understood my position and said he needed his boss’ approval to refund the amount. Kash met with Eric Brinkman, the dealership’s General Sales Manager. Eric came out to meet with me and said they do not have the money to refund that amount. He danced his dance and sang his cheesy car dealer song about how he didn’t make enough money on my loan because they gave me such a great rate….. It’s not about the money. It’s about a car dealer who misleads. Kash claims he didn’t know there was a cancellation fee…seems like something he should know if he’s in this business. Well now he does. As for the GSM, who can’t afford to stand behind his employee’s promise for a specific refund, there’s no fixing that. Fortunately I can afford the lesson . I now know the tone of the dealership, where profit is protected even at the expense of their word. As a guy with a car affliction and a hankering for Jeeps, it’s a small price to pay to learn where not to do business.
Great experience
by 08/06/2020on
We bought a new Pacifica and could not be happier with our car-buying experience; it was stress-free and easy. We worked with Bruce from sales and he was great. We did a lot of the initial communications from a distance, and Bruce did a great job ensuring we had all the information we needed prior to arriving to purchase. Financing was also great to work with, Kash made sure we understood everything/was patient with our numerous questions. Highly recommend Troncalli.
Outstanding Customer Experience
by 03/27/2020on
I ordered a 2020 Ram 1500 from Tyler Grant at Troncoli and the whole experience was flawless. He was thorough, patient and has great attention to detail. The truck came in and it was exactly what I had ordered, and the closing process was handled very proficiently. Eric Brinkman was also involved when Tyler was off, and his responses were almost instantaneous. Overall, a great experience and one focused on the customer!
Crooked Financing
by 10/11/2019on
I have excellent credit. I don't have any debt nor have I ever had bad credit in my 45 years. Before choosing to do business with this dealership I went ahead and approved for financing from my bank and from Chrysler Financial. I had no trouble doing that and received a loan at 2.99%. The vehicle I was looking at had incentives from the manufacturer totaling $5350 but according to the internet sales rep(James Segnitz), the only way I could receive those incentives was if I financed through the dealership. Chrysler Financial wasn't even an option. This was a red flag in my mind but I figured I'd still get a fair rate with my credit so I applied. James came back with a 5.79% rate which was nearly 3% higher than what I could get on my own and added 4k to the price of the vehicle. This rate was obviously hiked up in order to milk more profit. I said that wasn't acceptable considering my credit and James acted as if the fact that the price of the vehicle was so heavily discounted that it justified the interest rate. He then said I could use my own financing but he would have to raise the price. I said I wasn't interested and that I didn't wish to do business with him. His final response to me through email was "Have a great day! go to the next dealership and beat them up!" This behavior directly contradicts the dealer message posted on this site in all caps from Troncalli stating: "Real Transparent Pricing Mission: Our Dealership Will Not Engage In False Pricing Or Pricing That Is Subject To You Being A Real Estate Agent, Lease Incentives That Cannot Be Combined, Military Person, USAA Certificate, Business Owner, Or Have Bad Credit Rebates" I honestly don't know if everyone at this dealership is bad or if it was just the one person I've dealt with but I don't really care enough to find out.
Good Experience
by 09/28/2019on
Fair Price. Great experience and very professional
Very Professional + straight forward / no surprise$ transaction !
by 06/15/2019on
Very Professional + straight forward / no surprise$ transaction on a new vehicle actually brought in from another state per the specific model and trim level I needed . Great communications with Eric , Reed, and Glen to conclude after discussing by email and phone in advance. Good inventory on lot at a pleasant north Atlanta Metro location + Well organized operation ... I was Impressed and certainly Will refer others to this dealership.
Amazing
by 02/10/2019on
can't say enough good things about my experience with Troncalli Dealership and the professionals I had the honor of doing business with. First off, Tyler Grant was awesome from the start. I explained that we would be coming in from out of town and asked him to describe the overall condition of the car to me before making the 2.5 hour trip. He took the time to jump in the car, drive it around and take a video of the walk around describing the car as it truly existed. The video included the high points as well as the low points of the car. Once we began discussing price, he did not harangue me about coming into the dealership to get the best price on the vehicle as some other dealerships have done in my past car shopping; he simply took the time and put together a package for me to review that clearly depicted the cars true representation and value and did not proceed to harass me. In my professional car buyers experience, it doesn't get any better! #TGrantDealsWheels
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great price and service!
by 03/19/2018on
I bought a used car from Bruce at Troncalli and am completely happy with the entire experience. Got a great car at a great price and received excellent customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Extremely happy
by 12/07/2017on
Purchasing my 2018 Pacifica went very smoothly. All sales personnel especially my sales associate Doug were professional and accommodating throughout the process. So far I am very happy with my new vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2018 Ram 2500 purchase
by 10/05/2017on
We needed to replace our 2004 GMC 2500 with a new 2500 so we could tow a 12,000 pound 5th wheel. I researched the GM, Ford and Ram 3/4 ton diesel trucks and decided on a new Ram 2500 Laramie extended cab. Our second visit was to Troncalli Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, and we were lucky enough to meet Salesman Will Jenkins. We explained to Will the options we wanted and he helped us option out the exact Ram truck to fit our wants and needs. He searched other dealerships and could not locate an exact match for the color and options we wanted. Will told us it would take about 6 weeks, but he could order us the exact truck we wanted. We weren't in a hurry, so we agreed to order our perfect truck. We negotiated a price, which we were very happy with, and Will placed the order. Will kept us updated during the build and shipping process, and he called us the morning our truck came in. Will is very professional, yet personable and easy to talk to. He even gave us his cell phone number and told us to call or text him anytime we wanted an update or had any questions or concerns. Don't go anywhere else for your new or used car search until you first visit or call Troncalli and ask for Will Jenkins.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing service!
by 09/25/2017on
My husband and I went in to look at a possible SUV or van, we didnt really have a specific one in mind nor did we actually need one, but with having three children it wouldve been nice to have a bigger vehicle. Bruce was extremely helpful in finding us an SUV that we really liked, and in the price range that would work for us. We looked at a few other dealerships to shop around price wise, as we werent in a rush, but ultimately ended up coming back to Troncalli as they werent pushy at all like other dealerships. They worked extremely hard to get us an amazing deal on the SUV and to get one there that day in the color we wanted. We would definitely recommend them to anyone looking to get a new car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service!
by 09/02/2017on
Elaine K De Pinto far exceeded the expectations I had walking into the dealership. Before walking into the dealership, I had visited multiple other dealerships not limited to Chrysler, Jeep, and Dodge. From other dealerships, I received multiple sales representatives call me consistently which became kind of bothersome. Even today, after buying my new Ram 1500, I am receiving phone calls from other dealerships. However, to Elaine, it was not just another car sale and she sincerely wanted to meet the needs of the customer. Troncalli as a whole was very accommodating to my needs and gave me a much better price than I previously received at other dealerships. Even after purchasing my vehicle, I received a phone call from James (finance services) stating that he thinks he has found a bank to give me even a lower interest rate. Thus, Troncalli still works for you long after the initial sale. I would highly recommend this dealership to anyone pursuing the purchase of a new vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2017 Jeep Wrangler Purchase
by 05/19/2017on
I had been looking for over a year for exactly what I wanted - I had been to several different dealerships already, but Elaine went above and beyond to help me find exactly what I wanted. Troncalli gave me more than anyone else had offered on my trade, and Elaine was attentive every step of the way. This was by far the best car-buying experience I've ever had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bait & Switch Time Waste
by 04/10/2017on
Bait and Switch [non-permissible content removed]. Drove an hour and 20 minutes from Dallas, GA after a conversation with Antwan, was given to Bruce who's customer service is a reminder of what it's like to stub your toe on a chair or sit on a cactus. Super unpleasant and prickly. Disrespected my husband, left him waiting for long periods of time and presented a car with cig burns, paint chip damage & scratches, and visible cosmetic damage to the front bumper.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Great exerience
by 04/02/2017on
Purchased 8 seat Pacifica mini-van with excellent assistance from Tyler Grant. Researched internet, prompt return call, efficient process mostly by email. One visit to complete purchase. Price and sincerity blew away competition. Contact #troncallityler
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Customer Service
by 02/14/2017on
Exemplary customer service. With the help of Will Jenkins, no hidden gimmicks and no pressure to buy, everything worked out perfect. We drove off with a brand new Jeep. I'll be a returning customer!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Will Jenkins and the deal of the day
by 02/08/2017on
The last two cars I have bought came from Troncalli and yesterday I drove away with a used car with less than 12k miles on it. When you look for a deal you are so weary from taking a chance purchasing with higher mileage. I found there is nothing like being able to afford the extra coverage on such a premium vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Window shopping
by 12/11/2016on
I've decided I don't like my new non-Ram small truck. I previously had a Ram 2500 Diesel used for a business. I miss a bigger truck and the Ram options. I found a Ram 1500 online at Troncalli I liked. The price included great discounts. Their offer for my trade-in was in the range mentioned on KBB. I worked with salesperson Antwon Moore for a few hours trying to make the price difference one I felt financially comfortable with. I did not want to finance it. Antwon was personable and knowledgeable. Sadly, I decided I could not forfeit cash so close to Christmas. If I win the lottery I'll go back to see Antwon. Ask for Antwon!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Drake's 2017 Trailhawk
by 12/05/2016on
I worked for several weeks with sales rep Will Jenkins, making periodic visits to the dealership and communicating via email and text. I found the search for my new 2017 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk easy and informative. The buying process was easy in that the discounts and negotiation were handled in advance of me coming in to sign and drive away with my new vehicle. Previous experience with the dealership from a servicing standpoint (2 previous jeeps owned) was not positive. The recent buying experience renewed my faith in the dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great price....dirty car
by 07/18/2016on
I purchased a 2014 grand cherokee at a great price. I searched nationwide for the vehicle and no dealer could compare to the price. We drove down from NC to pick up the carand everything went well except the car was dirty. The seats had crumbs in them, the doors were all beat up. Spots and scratches on the car that should have been buffed out. My hubby and I spent hours cleaning the car the next day and it looks great but we shouldn't have had to do that. I don't know if it's state requirements or what but I have purchased several cars at home on NC and the used ones have all looked new, scratches and dents removed and detailed, with a full tank of gas! Thank you NC. Priced great....car dirty.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
