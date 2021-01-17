Lou Sobh Honda
Customer Reviews of Lou Sobh Honda
Buy your next car from Lou Sobh and STEVE ROSSI
by 01/17/2021on
AMAZING! My Credit Union connection was working with a different dealership and we had a horrible experience. So, they reached out to Lou Sobh Honda. That is where I met Steve Rossi. Man, oh man! What a great guy. I was always told that you should purchase a car in North Georgia because of the quality of care you would get as well as the great deal. That is 100% the truth. Steve Rossi is above and beyond the best salesperson I have ever met. After doing the transaction with the credit union, I simply expected to walk up, take possession of the car and leave then try to figure out everything on my own. Well... NOPE. Upon my arrival, Steve greeted me at the door... took me to my car and walked me through the entire car bumper to bumper. Ensured I didn't have any questions, had me test drive the car AND then as we programmed the phone, he gave me his cell number to call or text. A true gentleman and someone who cares about his customers. I know who I will purchase my next car with... STEVE! Thank you to Lou Sobh Honda and Steve Rossi... I am a happy man.
A truly awful experience
by 10/05/2018on
Terrible experience. I called and spoke with a salesperson about a vehicle. He told me it was still on the lot. I obtained financing and took an expensive Uber to get to the dealership. When I got there the same salesperson chuckled and told me that in fact they had already sold it. Avoid dealing with these people at all costs. There are plenty of places to get a car that won't jerk you around like these people did me.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Service Oriented!
by 08/30/2017on
Truly a pleasant experience. No smoke and mirrors, only a sincere effort to earn our trust. I've been purchasing automobiles for over 50 years and even when I purchased autos as a fleet buyer have I ever had an experience comparable to the Lou Sobh experience! Luke was our sales representative.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
wonderful
by 06/29/2017on
we were very happy with our experience..... terance was really great.. he kept in touch with us while we were waiting for car.. he came in on his day off so we could pick up our new car.. he went above and beyond.. all the staff was friendly also....and we love the car :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honda Accord
by 06/05/2017on
Dear Jim Walendziak, 6/5/17 I would like to thank you for help in purchasing my new car. you were very professional and understanding and I was able to purchase the correct car. The car exceeded my expectations.I thoroughly enjoyed working with you and would recommend all my friends and anyone looking for an excellent automobile to come and see you! It's been truly agreat pleasure and I look forward to doing business with you again in the future. Sincerely Mariola and Mitch
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great salesman
by 06/02/2017on
We just bought a new 2018 Honda Odyssey from Lou Sobh Honda. They aren't close to us, but we went there because they had the model and color we wanted. Terrence Ford was our salesman and was super professional and friendly throughout the whole process. We could tell he spent time learning the car, unlike some dealers where they pretty much were figuring it out along the way. When it came time to talk numbers, we had trouble getting to an amount we were comfortable with after talking with the sales manager. We actually ended up leaving. But it was Terrence who called us and talked us into coming back and purchasing the car the next day. In short, if you need a Honda and go to Lou Sobh, look for Terrence. You won't be disappointed!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Save yourself time and money!
by 05/27/2017on
Save yourself, do not even consider this dealership! Unless you are very knowledgeable, or with someone very knowledgeable about the process, this dealership will be dishonest with you all the way through the process. They will verbally agree to one thing, then completely change the deal when the time comes to sign the paperwork. Yes, it is my own fault for letting them take advantage of me, but it is still very frustrating when you feel completely stupid after you have signed the contract. Find a different Honda dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Chris Review
by 05/23/2017on
Chris was absolutely fantastic! He helped me through the process and was very understanding to my needs. I recently had a car accident, and was in pain seeking a new vehicle. Chris prepared paperwork ahead of time for me to lessen the wait time (specifically as I was in pain). Chris listened to what my needs were and treated me with respect and was very attentive. Denise Cardello
Excellent
by 05/17/2017on
Service Department is always friendly and helpful. The service is excellent. And the work is completed in a timely manner. Thank You for all your help.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quick service
by 05/15/2017on
Took my car in for an oil change. The service personally, Heather, told me what I needed according to the maintenance schedule. Everything was done quickly and efficiently.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience and product
by 05/12/2017on
During my shopping I eliminated some other brands not for the products, but for my dislike of the initial sales experience. Sadly, that narrowed it down to just VW and Honda. But I'm OK with that because two finalists is what I needed. In the end the Honda was victorious by not only better value for the money (hopefully) and my very positive experience working with Terence at Lou Sobh Honda. Haven't worked with the Service Dept there yet; hoping to have a similar experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience with No Pressure!
by 05/08/2017on
Thank you to the sales team at Lou Sobh for making my car buying experience a good one. The first time I bought a new car with another car dealership, I had a terrible experience and dreaded going through that again. Thankfully, I didn't have that experience at Lou Sobh and drove home with the car I wanted and didn't feel taken advantage of or like I had just been duped. I highly recommend Lou Sobh Honda in Cumming, GA.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Window Tinting
by 04/10/2017on
Had ceramic tint put on all of the windows of my 2017 Accord.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience!
by 04/09/2017on
Ted made our experience buying a new car just wonderful!! So nice and bent over backwards to make us happy and get the deal done!! Thanks Ted!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Joe Bailey
by 04/06/2017on
Love the service department at Lou Sobh Honda. Heather takes great care of me. I,take all three of my Hondas there. I always get prompt service at a fair price. Never any surprises.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2017 Honda Pilot Touring
by 04/05/2017on
Had a great experience using the internet to purchase my Pilot. It only took 1 hour to seal the deal The personnel went extremely helpful and very knowledgeable, Especially Jacob, Shawn and Kyle
A Great Buying Experience
by 04/03/2017on
Normally, I think most of us would not put the experience of buying a car at the top of our list of things that we would find pleasurable. However, I am pleased to report that the folks at Lou Sobh Honda made the whole process as positive of an experiece as possible. I want to particularly express appreciation to Keoffrey Russell & Erick Meckes for being very professional in assisting me in making a choice about which car I was going to buy (which ended up being a beautiful 2017 Accord Sport!). They were patient & answered all of my questions. But the thing I liked most about Lou Sobh Honda was the fact that the sales people there do NOT ring your phone off the hook and/or text and/or email you constantly trying to make a sale. That is so annoying when car dealers do that. Because Lou Sobh did not do that, I decided to buy my new Honda from them. So, if you're in the market to buy a new car, definitely give Lou Sobh Honda a try. You'll be glad you did.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service--Warranty Repair
by 03/18/2017on
This was a warranty job to replace an air conditioning compressor that failed on a 2016 Civic. John the service advisor was excellent at keeping me informed and the job was finished as promised.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional experience
by 03/14/2017on
Entire process was exceptional. We used the COSTCO program and they even matched a lower current TrueCar price. We ordered the perfect car (2017 Honda Civic exactly how we wanted it) and it arrived in about 3 weeks. Perfect, no hassle, no pressure experience. Thank you!
Great buying experience
by 02/22/2017on
My sales person, Alex Sanders was wonderful! He was very patience and knowledgeable. He made sure I was comfortable with my decision that I understood everything and did not pressure me. The Sales Manager was very helpful as well. Great place to buy a car!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy with new honda civic
by 02/22/2017on
I am so happy with the purchase and the that I was cared by the Lou Sobh Honda seller and financial guys
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
