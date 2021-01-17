5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

AMAZING! My Credit Union connection was working with a different dealership and we had a horrible experience. So, they reached out to Lou Sobh Honda. That is where I met Steve Rossi. Man, oh man! What a great guy. I was always told that you should purchase a car in North Georgia because of the quality of care you would get as well as the great deal. That is 100% the truth. Steve Rossi is above and beyond the best salesperson I have ever met. After doing the transaction with the credit union, I simply expected to walk up, take possession of the car and leave then try to figure out everything on my own. Well... NOPE. Upon my arrival, Steve greeted me at the door... took me to my car and walked me through the entire car bumper to bumper. Ensured I didn't have any questions, had me test drive the car AND then as we programmed the phone, he gave me his cell number to call or text. A true gentleman and someone who cares about his customers. I know who I will purchase my next car with... STEVE! Thank you to Lou Sobh Honda and Steve Rossi... I am a happy man. Read more