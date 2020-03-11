Billy Howell Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Billy Howell Ford Lincoln
exillent sales staff
by 11/03/2020on
the team went above and beyond for me Richard was my sales men And the finance maniger did all he could to sale me the ford ranger very happy
Excellent Experience
by 11/03/2020on
Joe Nguyen was very easy to work with and listened to my needs/wants. Also, Ryan and Navid took excellent care of me as well. I will absolutely recommend Billy Howell Ford Lincoln to friends and family in the future!
Great experience
by 10/28/2020on
Mr. Jeff Stevens was kind, professional, and handled the issue with my car swiftly! Also, A sales associate, went out of his way to give me a ride home after closing because he knew I was afraid to Uber at that time of night by myself! Both gentlemen represent Billy Howell so well w the great reputation the dealership has had in our community for years!
Good folks.
by 10/28/2020on
Mike Kelly, he is the best. You can count on mike to take care of your vehicle.
MKX Warranty work
by 10/23/2020on
The service manager kept me in the loop and continually advised me of the repairs and when the vehicle would be ready.
Oil change at Billy Howell Ford
by 10/23/2020on
Had an oil change, all is fine. I'm now sick and disabled, thanks for coming to get my car at my house! It's a big help. I bought my first car at Billy Howell in 1996!
N/a
by 10/05/2020on
Ease and hospitality
Billy Howell Service Exceeds Quality Expectations!
by 09/29/2020on
In particular, I really appreciate the timely and thorough follow up customer service provided by Steve Smith. He keeps me very well informed about the status of my car and provides excellent advice on prioritizing any parts of my car that needs replacing. He also gets me great economic deals on any repairs.
Great Service!
by 09/29/2020on
Fast and competent, with friendly and very helpful Service advisors. Nice customer waiting room as well!
Trade In/ Service After The Sale
by 09/28/2020on
The ease of purchasing
Dead Battery
by 09/24/2020on
instantly solved a problem
Best salesman and best dealership in town
by 09/23/2020on
Joe was very helpful and efficient and even the owner’s daughter came and thanked us for our purchase
Best new car purchase to date.
by 09/20/2020on
The fact that the sales manager worked with me to achieve a transaction that was beneficial to both the dealership and myself. Gary was willing to cut to the chase and put a deal together. That combined with a very positive sales interaction with Joe made it easily our best experience buying a car to date.
Enjoyable experience
by 09/17/2020on
Welcoming, Calm, friendly staff. Not pushy or intimidating
Edge ST owner
by 09/17/2020on
Easy in, easy out.
Oil change
by 09/13/2020on
Good clean environment
F150 90K service. could be cleaner
by 09/11/2020on
on time. no surprises
Great Service with Consistent Quality
by 09/11/2020on
They make sure to protect my vehicle by putting plastic on the seats and steering wheel. Their facility is always clean and organized. Jeff does a great job of keeping me posted on the status of my vehicle and communicating the details of the repairs.
First oil change
by 09/08/2020on
Fast, efficient service with a nice waiting room and friendly staff.
Great service!
by 09/02/2020on
Communication between me and the service advisor was excellent.
Great experience
by 09/01/2020on
Salesman Luke did exactly what he said he would. Got me in and out quickly
