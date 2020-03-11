Skip to main content
Billy Howell Ford Lincoln

1805 Atlanta Hwy, Cumming, GA 30040
Today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Billy Howell Ford Lincoln

4.9
Overall Rating
4.92 out of 5 stars(690)
Recommend: Yes (63) No (1)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

exillent sales staff

by Richard on 11/03/2020

the team went above and beyond for me Richard was my sales men And the finance maniger did all he could to sale me the ford ranger very happy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Experience

by Wendy on 11/03/2020

Joe Nguyen was very easy to work with and listened to my needs/wants. Also, Ryan and Navid took excellent care of me as well. I will absolutely recommend Billy Howell Ford Lincoln to friends and family in the future!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great experience

by Renee on 10/28/2020

Mr. Jeff Stevens was kind, professional, and handled the issue with my car swiftly! Also, A sales associate, went out of his way to give me a ride home after closing because he knew I was afraid to Uber at that time of night by myself! Both gentlemen represent Billy Howell so well w the great reputation the dealership has had in our community for years!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good folks.

by Carl on 10/28/2020

Mike Kelly, he is the best. You can count on mike to take care of your vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

MKX Warranty work

by Joseph on 10/23/2020

The service manager kept me in the loop and continually advised me of the repairs and when the vehicle would be ready.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change at Billy Howell Ford

by Peter on 10/23/2020

Had an oil change, all is fine. I'm now sick and disabled, thanks for coming to get my car at my house! It's a big help. I bought my first car at Billy Howell in 1996!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

N/a

by Timothy on 10/05/2020

Ease and hospitality

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Billy Howell Service Exceeds Quality Expectations!

by Carole on 09/29/2020

In particular, I really appreciate the timely and thorough follow up customer service provided by Steve Smith. He keeps me very well informed about the status of my car and provides excellent advice on prioritizing any parts of my car that needs replacing. He also gets me great economic deals on any repairs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service!

by Robbie on 09/29/2020

Fast and competent, with friendly and very helpful Service advisors. Nice customer waiting room as well!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Trade In/ Service After The Sale

by James on 09/28/2020

The ease of purchasing

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Dead Battery

by Walter on 09/24/2020

instantly solved a problem

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best salesman and best dealership in town

by Michael on 09/23/2020

Joe was very helpful and efficient and even the owner’s daughter came and thanked us for our purchase

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best new car purchase to date.

by jengland8 on 09/20/2020

The fact that the sales manager worked with me to achieve a transaction that was beneficial to both the dealership and myself. Gary was willing to cut to the chase and put a deal together. That combined with a very positive sales interaction with Joe made it easily our best experience buying a car to date.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Enjoyable experience

by Lisa on 09/17/2020

Welcoming, Calm, friendly staff. Not pushy or intimidating

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Edge ST owner

by Jonathan on 09/17/2020

Easy in, easy out.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change

by Harold on 09/13/2020

Good clean environment

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

F150 90K service. could be cleaner

by Dennis on 09/11/2020

on time. no surprises

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service with Consistent Quality

by John on 09/11/2020

They make sure to protect my vehicle by putting plastic on the seats and steering wheel. Their facility is always clean and organized. Jeff does a great job of keeping me posted on the status of my vehicle and communicating the details of the repairs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

First oil change

by Tom on 09/08/2020

Fast, efficient service with a nice waiting room and friendly staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service!

by GreatService on 09/02/2020

Communication between me and the service advisor was excellent.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Steven on 09/01/2020

Salesman Luke did exactly what he said he would. Got me in and out quickly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

