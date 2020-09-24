1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My relationship with Troncalli Jeep started out well. On New Year’s Eve 2020 I came in to look at a new Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon. By the end of the evening, I drove out in a 2021 Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon at 10% under sticker, which seemed fair enough at the time. To get that price, I had to finance it with them and also buy a service contract from Mopar. Understanding the business and having no objection to their need to make a profit, I complied. Kash, the brand new Finance Manager (new to the dealership not the industry) specifically asked that I keep the loan and the service contract for at least 4 payments so the dealership didn’t get charged back. I joyfully complied. In the end of May I came in to cancel the service contract. Kash calculated a pro-rated refund percentage and quoted me a refund amount that would be paid to my finance company. Today, I learned that the amount Kash quoted was not accurate. After Mopar’s cancellation fee, my refund was 10% less. I came into the dealership and spoke with Kash about the difference. He understood my position and said he needed his boss’ approval to refund the amount. Kash met with Eric Brinkman, the dealership’s General Sales Manager. Eric came out to meet with me and said they do not have the money to refund that amount. He danced his dance and sang his cheesy car dealer song about how he didn’t make enough money on my loan because they gave me such a great rate….. It’s not about the money. It’s about a car dealer who misleads. Kash claims he didn’t know there was a cancellation fee…seems like something he should know if he’s in this business. Well now he does. As for the GSM, who can’t afford to stand behind his employee’s promise for a specific refund, there’s no fixing that. Fortunately I can afford the lesson . I now know the tone of the dealership, where profit is protected even at the expense of their word. As a guy with a car affliction and a hankering for Jeeps, it’s a small price to pay to learn where not to do business. Read more