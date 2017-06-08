John Miles Chevrolet Buick GMC
An anti car buying guy surprised by a great experience!
by 08/06/2017on
To start with, I am like I think the average person, I dread buying a new car due to the "reputation" that most car sales people have as being pushy and high pressure. I have to say I have had some very bad experiences so like most, it is something I don't look forward to doing. Well yesterday I was just "browsing" on Cars.com and I was looking for a truck. I found several at John Miles Chevy and then got on your website where I chatted with I believe her name was Julia. I told her my situation and then she passed on my information to Kevin James to call me. He called me promptly about 30 minutes later and we discussed a time for me to come in. I came in later in the afternoon and met Kevin. He was very pleasant and best of all, very low key and I didn't feel the typical "salesman" pressure from him at all. I will try to keep this short but after the test drive we chatted, then did some brief negotiating including meeting the Sales Manager Kevin Beamon. I can't say enough about the experience. I have poor credit and a good income and they made a deal work. I had to run and get my son so they called me later and I came back in and we did the deal. Everyone I dealt with was so pleasant and professional including your F&I manager, Al. I can promise you if I have a good experience with my service after the sale as I did with my purchase, you have won a customer for life! Kudos to both Kevins and Al. You are lucky to have such a great and professional team. And this again is coming from an "anti" car sales guy! :)
Great Buying Experience
by 03/02/2015on
I bought a 2015 Malibu 2LT. The car is beautiful and it has exceeded my expectations. The sales associate who helped me, Cory Waye, was very personable and knowledgeable. Once I had decided on the vehicle I wanted to purchase, I feel that I got the best deal possible. Thank you Cory, I will be happy to recommend John Miles Chevrolet!
John Miles Chevy, GMC, Buick gets it done right!
by 10/06/2014on
I bought new 2014 GMC Sierra Crew Cab. The sales person Ronnie Moore was excellent and his knowledge, expertise, and professionalism sealed the deal. When I met Ronnie, I knew right away, I was going to be purchasing a New Truck from John Miles Chevrolet because Ronnie was going to find the truck I wanted and not the truck the Dealership wanted to sell. When you are making a large investment like a new vehicle purchase, you need people at a Dealership in the sales, finance, management, and service level that can say what they will do and do what they will say. John Miles Chevrolet, GMC, & Buick is definitely the place you want to purchase your next vehicle. Thanks Again Ronnie Moore and John Miles Chevrolet, GMC, and Buick for a great buying experience.
Quality of Service on the Purchase of my 2006 Hummer H3
by 09/23/2013on
I have been looking for a SUV for a few weeks and everything I looked at and drove was in really bad shape. I went onto the John Miles Site and was looking at their used inventory and found the 2006 Hummer H3. I have had issues in the past with my credit and so I was hesitant about doing the application on line because I knew that the answer was going to be NO but I went ahead and filled it out. I received a called from Gary W. He told me all about the H3 and how nice it was. Gary said he would submit my application and see if they could get me approved. Gary Called about 2 hours later and my heart dropped when he said, "We got you approved" and it was with a bank. John Miles worked to get me into the vehicle that I wanted not what they wanted me to get and Gary W. was so helpful. I am now on my way to establish my credit and enjoy my H3 that I thought I would never own. Thanks Gary W. and John Miles Chevrolet for everything
Very Happy Consumer
by 07/16/2009on
My husband and I have purchased several vehicles from John Miles Chevrolet and they continue to get our repeat business because of salesman Gary Washington. As you know there are some over zealous and very pushy sales people out there, Gary is not one of them. He is friendly, knowledgeable, and works extremely hard to assist you in making a solid decision about your car purchase. When we are in the market for an upgrade, we will definitely go to John Miles Chevrolet and ask for Gary Washington. K. & C. Langford