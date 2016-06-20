Headquarter Nissan of Columbus
Customer Reviews of Headquarter Nissan of Columbus
happysmiles
by 06/20/2016on
Tim Fair, at Headquarter Nissan, will work hard to get you in a vehicle. The whole staff at Headquarter Nissan was great to work with. I will send anyone who is interested in buying a vehicle to Tim Fair and Headquarter Nissan.
Awesomely Fantastic Easy Experience
by 06/07/2016on
Al and Mac, you made my experience simply amazing. First let me say they made me feel very welcomed. I was greeted practically before I got out the car. Al, my salesman, was very professional and made my experience easy and joyful. I will also say the staff I encountered were friendly and helpful. I would most definitely say give Headquarter Nissan a try. Ask for Al
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Best in Town!
by 05/03/2016on
Best dealership in town, hands down. My experience with Chris, aka "Duke," was the most pleasant I've ever had at a car dealership. He and the rest of the staff went above and beyond to make sure I was taken care of and that my needs were met. Go see Duke!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience !
by 04/29/2016on
Marlon Colquitt experience in selling cars is evident by his knowledge. Excellent customer service. Genuine car salesmen!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
excellent experience
by 01/30/2016on
I purchased a kia optima at head quarter nissan and my experience was great! My salesman was David Kelly and he was so nice and gave me an excellent deal on my trade in and my new car. Thank u so much mr kelly!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
A great place to buy a car
by 01/08/2016on
My car buying experience was awsome! I purched my car in Nov. My salesperson Byron Brown was very knowledgeable of the vehicles on the lot. He showed me the 2015 Sentra and i loved it. The way it ride, the color and the cost was great. This is the best dealership to buy from because they give great customer service . I love my new car !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Love our new Nissan!
by 01/03/2016on
Thank you Kenny Stelting and Mac McPhail for being so patient, kind and caring during our visit to Headquarter Nissan on Saturday. You made our mission much easier to accomplish. We will never forget your help and professionalism! You are the best! S & N
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Thumbs up
by 01/01/2016on
David Kelly assisted me in finding a 2013 Sentra. he was a genuine salesperson and I have definitely made the right decision. I would recommend anyone to visit HQ!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Service
by 12/22/2015on
Had my car for a year now. Sales rep Al Taylor was excellent in finding what I needed. They did not have it on site o he searched and searched until he found what I wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Fredrick Phillips
by 05/28/2014on
I really want to thank Mr. Tim F. for his assistance with helping us find the vehicle that was perfect for us. He did an outstanding job at providing us with the information we so desired during the entire process. He is truly a professional at his craft. We will be looking to buy another vehicle very soon and you can rest assure that we will purchase for Mr. F. again. I also want to say that the entire dealership showed us so much respect and attentiveness. They are all GREAT!!! Especially Mr. F.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Wow! What a Great Place!
by 03/27/2014on
What an Amazing experience! I bought a 2013 Ford Escape and I LOVE It. My salesman, Adam G., was super friendly and personable! He knew everything about every car I asked about and seemed to be an absolute expert on the Ford Escape! The whole staff was upbeat, fun, and professional. All of my questions were answered. I never felt pressured. Adam even helped me figure out how to program everything and work all the new technology. If I ever need to buy a vehicle again, I am definitely going straight to Headquarter Nissan!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Service and Sales
by 02/22/2014on
My husband and I were in the service department with our 2007 Altima where we meet Shawn S. He was very courteous and gave us information on our options on a trade in. We left with a new 2014 Maxima with free lifetime warranty. I highly recommend everyone to go to headquarter Nissan and see Shawn.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
New car purchase on 24 October 2013 salesman- Daryl B.
by 10/27/2013on
Well 24October 2013. Was a great day for me. While I was at the dealership to see if I won the contest at Hq Nissan, I unexpectantly purchased a 2014 Altima. I was very doubtful that I would leave with a new vehicle I decided to take a chance and see if I could trade in my 2013 Altima. The deal turned out to be great. Mr. Daryl B. was my salesman. The service was excellent. He work diligently and expeditiously within three hours I was not only financed for the car I wanted, I was also driving off of the lot. I must say Mr. B.'s service was beyond standard. As a current Nissan owner I was very surprised! I expected to be in the dealership all day I also expected him to say "I'm sorry but we can't cut a deal at the time" when I initially sat down with Mr. B., he assured me he could get me out of the dealership in the car I wanted. He was exactly on point. I am very happy with the professionalism of the service. He made sure I new the in's and out's of my new vehicle. This tutorial was a big help and very thorough. I would recommend Mr. B. and Hq Nissan of Columbus to anyone. Thank you again Daryl B. and HQ Nissan for making me a happy customer once again. Keep doing a great job
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Quite good dealer
by 09/04/2013on
The salesman Kenny is experienced in picking car for customers. Just tell him your budget, he always can list your favorite cars. But the parameters of the car posted on their website may not be true, I suggest you to use the info from edmunds rather than HQNISSAN's.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent experiance
by 08/13/2013on
We recently purchased our new 2014 Nissan Altima from Headquarter Nissan. There we met with Shawn S. He was the best salesman ever. He was very patient. He listened to our needs and showed us several vehicles that would fit our needs. We went there to buy a used car but he was able to put us in a brand new Altima within our budget. I am very excited and thankful to Shawn, since this was my very first new car ever. I would like to thanks Shawn and Headquarter Nissan for such a wonderful experiance. I will highly recommend my friends and family to this dealership and Shawn. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
DAVID W. BEST SALESMAN EVER!!!
by 07/25/2013on
From the moment my husband & I pulled into the lot was an experience like no other, there were no "shark salesmen" swimming to come get you the moment you hit the lot, I was able to look on the lot in peace and able to make up my mind without having someone hovering over me. I could look and see the look, features and price of the vehicles without feeling pressured to decide on a dime. Then the moment I walk into the dealership and let someone know I wanted to test drive a vehicle David was there the whole step of the way. He was extremely knowledgeable of the vehicles they had to offer which impressed me beyond believe since I had learned more on the internet than from several other dealerships over the last few days. David went over every inch of the vehicle and features with us like a scholar. He was straight forward and for a car salesman is considered a rarity. We got into the vehicle that offered Everything I was looking for with the price and payments I was looking for with NO money down which was an added bonus!! I love this dealership the Whole experience was wonderful!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank you Tim F.
by 06/27/2013on
I just want to say that my experience with this dealership was awesome, thank you Tim for helping me find a car that's afford and good on gas!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
I almost gave up on Nissan
by 06/19/2013on
It was a pleasure working with my salesman Mr. Daryl B. and manager Miguel. I almost gave up on Nissan. Last year I purchased a 2013 Nissan Altima. Although the salesman was exceptional, I was not a happy customer with my new vehicle . This time I was referred to Daryl B. He and the finance manager made it happen and I am riding high! I will say Nissan salesmen group is about making their customer happy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
David W. - Excellent Sales
by 04/07/2013on
I bought my Nissan 370Z from Headquarters Nissan. David W. did an excellent job assisting me in my purchase. I'm busy at work, so he brought the car to me to test drive and check out. He also took my old car back to Nissan so they could inspect and offer me a fair trade in value. David did not pressure or hassle me to buy the car, he is straight up and honest. If you need a new or used car, stop in and see David W.!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tim F.-Salesman
by 03/11/2013on
Tim F. is the salesman for anyone who does not want pressure, the run-around or price changing in their car buying process. My husband and I have been looking for 3 months for a car. We were hesitant to buy in Columbus and to even change car companies. Mr. F. treated us as buyers even though we were just looking and doing research. In the end we decided to buy from Mr. F. because we know that he will be there in the long run for us and I would recommend him to anyone who is hesitant to buy a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Headquarters Nissan Has A Return Customer
by 03/09/2013on
I had expressed an interest on seeing a car on the internet, when a very friendly person from IT named Frankie called me 5 minutes later to set up an appointment to come in and look at the model I was looking for. After seeing 3 Mustangs sell out in front of me, the salesman David W. worked some numbers for me and found out what I could afford. He was very knowlegeble about the model, and after taking a test drive, I was very impressed with the 2009 Hyundai Azera so much that I decided to take it. David worked with the financial department, and got my payments where I could afford it, finalized the paperwork, and I ended up taking it home that evening. A very nice experience and I will be a return customer. EVERYONE was very friendly!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments