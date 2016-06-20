5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

From the moment my husband & I pulled into the lot was an experience like no other, there were no "shark salesmen" swimming to come get you the moment you hit the lot, I was able to look on the lot in peace and able to make up my mind without having someone hovering over me. I could look and see the look, features and price of the vehicles without feeling pressured to decide on a dime. Then the moment I walk into the dealership and let someone know I wanted to test drive a vehicle David was there the whole step of the way. He was extremely knowledgeable of the vehicles they had to offer which impressed me beyond believe since I had learned more on the internet than from several other dealerships over the last few days. David went over every inch of the vehicle and features with us like a scholar. He was straight forward and for a car salesman is considered a rarity. We got into the vehicle that offered Everything I was looking for with the price and payments I was looking for with NO money down which was an added bonus!! I love this dealership the Whole experience was wonderful!! Read more