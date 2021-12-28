Acura of Columbus
Customer Reviews of Acura of Columbus
Outstanding Sales Associate
by 12/28/2021on
Working with Robbie was a breezing. He is very professional and his relationship with his customers are beyond exceptional. Having him at Acura of Columbus is outstanding and I enjoyed working with him.
Parker Swift
by 05/11/2022on
Great service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service
by 04/25/2022on
Excellent service and work!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 04/23/2022on
Just had my car serviced and received wonderful attention. Steve does a great job in keeping you informed. Great to have a loaner car available.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A/B service
by 04/20/2022on
Steve was courteous and explained all services performed. Loaner car was exceptional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 03/03/2022on
Excellent service appointment. It was made very easy by Steve. Loaner was ready when I arrived, everything was explained and it was completed very quickly!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Satisfied Acura Customer
by 01/22/2022on
I've owned 3 Acura vehicles since 2013 and have always taken my vehicle for service to the Columbus Dealership. I have never had anything but an above expectation experience. My Service Rep, Steve Britt, has been there every step of the way and goes above and beyond to make sure that I'm satisfied with my service experience. Any issues I have had (which have been very, very few) with my RDX's have been handled seamlessly. I wouldn't take my RDX anywhere else for service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service
by 01/20/2022on
Great service from Columbus Acura
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
B-1 Service
by 01/19/2022on
The service provided by Acura of Columbus was excellent. The staff was courteous, helpful, and efficient. The service was provided in a timely manner and the cost was very reasonable. I had a great experience at the Acura dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Replace battery
by 01/19/2022on
replace battery and positive battery cable (2 appointment)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Happy Acura Customer
by 01/18/2022on
Great experience! Unexpected necessary repairs found during an oil change. Was given a loaner to use for the unexpected delay to have car repaired.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Acura Service
by 01/11/2022on
Service was exceptional
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Dealership from Purchase to Service
by 01/10/2022on
I can not find fault in this dealership. From the purchase of our vehicle(s) to the service level - well, no comparison to other dealers of the past. We have not dealt with any others since we found Acura of Columbus.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome
by 01/09/2022on
As always great service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Not any fun sitting aside the road 😡
by 01/04/2022on
Spare tire kit was not in the vehicle and I spoke with previous owner and was told they never used it and was in vehicle on trade in. They purchased the vehicle new. I had a flat tire and sat on side of the road for 2hr waiting on tow truck because of the removal of the kit by dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Sales Associate
by 12/28/2021on
Working with Robbie was a breezing. He is very professional and his relationship with his customers are beyond exceptional. Having him at Acura of Columbus is outstanding and I enjoyed working with him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Always do a Great Job
by 12/13/2021on
Acura of Columbus does a great job with servicing our older vehicle. They are good at helping us prioritize which items need to be done. Communication is great and our car looks immaculate when we pick it up.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Acura Service
by 12/13/2021on
Larry was very nice and made sure I knew everything that they were doing to my vehicle. He answered any questions that I had and made me feel welcome. He is a very pleasant person to talk too!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service
by 11/21/2021on
Service was good and everyone was nice and professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
wonderful experience as always
by 11/21/2021on
Always friendly, great service, fully explain what the service entails and cost.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
Car repair
by 11/20/2021on
My car started shifting hard so I took it in and they fixed it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
Excellent service
by 11/13/2021on
From the customer service to quality of work, I am a satisfied customer. I will use this dealership again
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments