I've owned 3 Acura vehicles since 2013 and have always taken my vehicle for service to the Columbus Dealership. I have never had anything but an above expectation experience. My Service Rep, Steve Britt, has been there every step of the way and goes above and beyond to make sure that I'm satisfied with my service experience. Any issues I have had (which have been very, very few) with my RDX's have been handled seamlessly. I wouldn't take my RDX anywhere else for service! Read more