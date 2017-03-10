1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

If I could give no star I would. Cody is a great salesman. Stir clear of Chuck if you dont buy the vehicle he wants you to buy he will tell you to take your business elsewhere and his upper manager will back him up. Chuck informed me that I had a bad attitude and never to return. Every cliche you have heard about car salesmen happens here. Drive the extra mile for a better deal. FYI the J and R financing is not a credit rebuilding deal. The only time it is reported to the credit bureau is when you are late, so it is not beneficial to rebuilding your credit. Have everything in writing. Read more