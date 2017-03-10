Duvall Ford
If I could give no star I would. Cody is a great salesman. Stir clear of Chuck if you dont buy the vehicle he wants you to buy he will tell you to take your business elsewhere and his upper manager will back him up. Chuck informed me that I had a bad attitude and never to return. Every cliche you have heard about car salesmen happens here. Drive the extra mile for a better deal. FYI the J and R financing is not a credit rebuilding deal. The only time it is reported to the credit bureau is when you are late, so it is not beneficial to rebuilding your credit. Have everything in writing.
We drove 3 hours to see a Ford Flex. In their ad it was listed to have 41,000 miles for 18,200. got there after a 3 hour drive and the car had 75,000 miles and the price jumped up 600 dollars. Plus the car was not in good condition and the seats were stained, after the sales man said this was a very clean car. Lies after lies. I can't believe these people are that desperate to make a dollar. Stay away!
