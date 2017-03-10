Skip to main content
Duvall Ford

396 Hwy 441 S, Clayton, GA 30525
Today 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Duvall Ford

2 sales Reviews
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buyer beware

by bkbsbryan on 10/03/2017

If I could give no star I would. Cody is a great salesman. Stir clear of Chuck if you dont buy the vehicle he wants you to buy he will tell you to take your business elsewhere and his upper manager will back him up. Chuck informed me that I had a bad attitude and never to return. Every cliche you have heard about car salesmen happens here. Drive the extra mile for a better deal. FYI the J and R financing is not a credit rebuilding deal. The only time it is reported to the credit bureau is when you are late, so it is not beneficial to rebuilding your credit. Have everything in writing.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Biggest [non-permissible content removed] I ever met.

by angercustomer on 02/07/2016

We drove 3 hours to see a Ford Flex. In their ad it was listed to have 41,000 miles for 18,200. got there after a 3 hour drive and the car had 75,000 miles and the price jumped up 600 dollars. Plus the car was not in good condition and the seats were stained, after the sales man said this was a very clean car. Lies after lies. I can't believe these people are that desperate to make a dollar. Stay away!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
