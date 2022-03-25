Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Shottenkirk Honda Of Cartersville

Shottenkirk Honda Of Cartersville

Visit dealer’s website 
539 E Main St, Cartersville, GA 30121
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Text Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Shottenkirk Honda Of Cartersville

1.0
Overall Rating
1 out of 5 stars(1)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
1 Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Avoid Avoid Avoid

by Pro on 03/25/2022

Avoid this place if possible.. 100% unprofessional .. not honest ..they promised everything until they make a sale .. Sales manager with careless attitude, sale associates will promise you anything to get the sale but nothing deliver ..definitively will not go back to that place .. and hope you all read reviews before entering this place ..good luck

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
156 cars in stock
0 new124 used32 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for