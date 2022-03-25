Shottenkirk Honda Of Cartersville
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Shottenkirk Honda Of Cartersville
1 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating
Avoid Avoid Avoid
by 03/25/2022on
Avoid this place if possible.. 100% unprofessional .. not honest ..they promised everything until they make a sale .. Sales manager with careless attitude, sale associates will promise you anything to get the sale but nothing deliver ..definitively will not go back to that place .. and hope you all read reviews before entering this place ..good luck
about our dealership