Scott Evans Nissan
Customer Reviews of Scott Evans Nissan
We'll see what happens
by 10/25/2021on
In Carrollton GaI bought a car a Scott's Nissan dealership. The car is now smoking. Shaking and smells horribly of antifreeze. The mechanic was repairing these problems when I arrived. After being assured these issues were addressed and fixed I purchased car. Don't get me wrong I was treated very well by the cells that they did an excellent job when I got the car home in less than 24 hours is smoking shaking and hesitating and it's really not safe to drive I'm taking the car back tomorrow morning to see if they will do the right thing and correct these items also the air conditioning fan is so loud you can't turn it on inside the car right we'll see what the dealership is made of when I arrive tomorrow morning around 10:30 but like I say up to this point it's been an excellent experience but we'll see how this is handled I'll report again thank you if they fix the car as promised this would have been one of the best to carbine expenses I've ever had but there's got to be honesty and what's wrong with the car and whether it was fixed or not so I expect him to do the right thing based on meeting all of them but we'll see we'll talk soon I checked yes on referring the dealership to a family or friend will see if that answer changes to no tomorrow I hope not
Shelby moore
by 02/03/2020on
If you need a vehicle without the stress and complications this is the place to go! I have to give Shelby credit where it is due. She was quick and reliable. She played a very big role in making this experience enjoyable!
Awesome service!
by 11/21/2019on
Mr. Daniel Kerry went above and beyond to make sure my car was repaired promptly and reasonably! Thanks Scott Evan's Nissan and Mr. Kerry!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service!
by 11/21/2019on
I brought my vehicle in for service and received great service! My advisor was Daniel Kerry Martin. He treated me with respect and made sure my vehicle was repaired in a timely manner. I was very surprised as I have been to other dealerships and was not treated so well. He is very knowledgeable and knows how to make you feel welcome. I highly recommend him in service. My vehicle is running perfectly now. Thank you Mr. Martin!! I will return anytime I need further repairs!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
SCAM RUDE
by 05/20/2019on
This is the worst experience I've ever had at a dealership. [non-permissible content removed] Fox Five should put cameras on the vehicles so they can catch mr. Coy not performing any of the maintenance that you paid for these people will take your money in a heartbeat and promise you the world but at the end of the day it will all be a lie. I've been coming to this place to service my vehicle now for maybe 2 years and the last time I came I paid $300 for a belt pulley tensioner that cost 20 bucks at AutoZone. They told me that was the problem so I take care of my stuff and decided to have it fixed. While waiting a salesperson talked me into trading my car in on a newer model. I fell for it 5 lines 5 minutes is what he told me. Lo and behold I took the car home and that the next day I came to fill out the rest of the paperwork and they said they did not want to do business with me and they would not take my car after they left it in the rain all night and let my vehicle flood. All of my family have bought their vehicles here and that will never happen again. I trusted Nissan because they were the manufacturer of our vehicles. But none of the work was really getting done after we were paying for it. After they said they didn't want my vehicle and I would have two car payments I decided I wanted my money back because I couldn't afford two car payments they became real distraught and childish and refused to give me my refund. They refuse to reimburse me for my gas money then I put in the vehicle premium only. Not sure how the manager got his job being 3 years old. Fox 5 needs to be sent there with their hidden cameras so they can see the Shady business that this place practices.
Worst experience ever
by 06/27/2018on
After being assured over the phone that the vehicle I was interested in was immaculate inside and out and my trade in was of value as a trade, I scheduled an test drive. I drove over 3 hours to find the vehicle was at another location, dealt with a salesman who spent more time telling jokes and socializing with other people to find out the truck I had been assured was in excellent condition with no record of accidents had a very poorly done repaint job (vin listed as Patriot Blue but had been repainted maroon and flat black), had a large scratch about a foot long in front of rear wheel that went through all layers of paint and was already rusting, and small dents every three or four inches around the entire perimeter of the vehicle. I was never told any of the finance outcome, value of my trade in or what payments they expected. I was told that the vehicle hadn't been cleaned up yet. Washing would not remove dents, rust or improve a poor paint job. In all, the entire trip took 2 tanks of gas and 11 hours for the call center rep and salesman to lie about the vehicle. I was not misled nor misunderstanding, I was lied to. This dealership offers bait and switch. I wish I could recoupe 2 tanks of gas at least because I cannot rewind time. No effeort was made to sell me a clean vehicle in good condition.
Best ever!!!
by 09/17/2017on
Thank you Daniel and Steve so much for everything this weekend!! It's very seldom that you don't have even one complaint in a car transaction much less two!! You guys went above and beyond and made it so simple and stress free and made us both so very happy!!! So again thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Terrible customer service
by 05/11/2017on
Honestly I wish I could give them 0 stars because this place is terrible. We spoke to our financier agreed on a price and came to the dealership. During the test drive we saw that the car came with a DVD player and when we asked if we could go without we were told that it "just came with the car." After a day of not being able to lower the price to where we wanted it we left. We called our financier and they told us that the dealership should have agreed on the price they quoted us. We returned the next day with a new salesman who told us the reason they couldn't lower the price was because of the DVD. When we asked them to remove it they said they couldn't. Meanwhile this amenity wasn't reflected in their website or anywhere or even by the salesman when we came into the dealership! There was no negotiation or anything they just told us that this was how it is. Even though it was the dealerships error and false advertisement, still they refused to accommodate. Aside from one worker, they have terrible costumer service and make it pretty obvious they don't care if you buy from them or not.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Fantastic Experience
by 12/06/2016on
I love this dealership. They treat you like part of the family. I have received amazing service from every aspect of the dealership several times.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Incompetent or [non-permissible content removed]
by 01/20/2016on
Using true car I thought I had made a fair deal. Asked them for Nissan finance deal and was told I was a shoe in....got to dealership. Car was correct but not financing. Was told you "take the car home anyway". We declined. Next day sales called with correct deal . Had them email the details. Said I'd take it and would be in the following day. Following day salesperson called and said it was $4k more!!!! I had put $500 on my amx to get them to hold the original auto. After telling them no deal... I had to file with amx to get my deposit back. They had to "work" on getting the refund processed. I purchased the same car from town center Nissan with no problem and at a better finance rate. A week later I started getting notices from banks about the financing Evans tried to use! It wasn't Nissan as I was told! Don't go to this dealership
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
The Worst Dealership Experience EVER!!!
by 03/11/2015on
My name is Kelsi Billings and my boyfriend bought a 2014 Nissan Sentra for me for a Valentine's gift on February the 12th. Since then, I have had nothing but trouble from these people. It all started when about 3 weeks from purchase, they call me and tell me that my deal isn't going to be funded because I owe them $150. The $150 that was owed was already paid to the dealership in form of a deposit from a rental car that was going to rent. Instead of the rental department applying the money to the down payment, she refunded the money back to my credit card. It took them T-W-O weeks to let me know of the mix up. They told me that my deal wasn't going to be funded. So I called Nissan Acceptance (who houses my loan) and they tell us that there is no problem with the loan. Which brings me to today (3/11/15). I went up to the dealership to get my key molded for my vehicle because I lost the key. I purchased a key replacement plan with the vehicle so the cost of replacing it is covered. So when I arrived, John (service guy) tells me that the insurance hasn't paid him and that he can't give me the keys. So, a couple of moments later, a fax arrives with the credit card info from the insurance company for payment and he places the key on the table in front of me. At that time, the finance guy comes out and tries to explain to me what happened to my deal that "hasn't gone through" even though I got a statement for payment from the lienholder today. While doing this John grabs the keys and hides them. That's when they tell us that they are not releasing the car to me til I pay them the $150. First off, this is not my fault. I paid what I was supposed to pay. Secondly, no one told me that something was wrong until more that 14 days later. Thirdly, they are now holding my vehicle illegally (it is registered to me) and refuses to give me the keys that they insurance has already paid for until they get another $150 from me even though it was their mistake that they deal wasn't done properly. They were extremely ugly to me and do not care that I need my vehicle to get to work in a couple of hours. These people: Darryl, Kristi, John, and Ashley are the worst people in the world and I will never go there again and suggest that you don't either.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Sales experience
by 09/13/2012on
My experience here was not pleasant. The salesman gave me an appoitment but did not see me. I was rushed by the sales manager and was told about a car I was not interested in. It appeared that they did not want me to look at their cars. I went to another dealer who was very helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Pleasant Experience at Scott Evans Nissan
by 05/30/2011on
I leased a Nissan Altima from this dealership three years ago and was satisfied with that deal. So, when my lease was near its end, I decided to look to Scott Evans Nissan first for a new Altima. I had done my homework before arriving on the lot, so I knew how much I was willing to spend and knew what options I wanted in a new Altima. I also decided I was going to buy this time and not lease. One of the car sales reps, Sharon, had sent me a friendly letter offering a free year of oil changes if I asked for her when I arrived. However, when I arrived at the dealership, Sharon was closing a deal, so she asked her sales associate, Sonny, to help me out. Sonny showed me the Altimas on the lot. They had several; however, there was only one that had the features I wanted, and it also had a few extras that didn't interest me, but I liked the the color (Tuscan Sun Red), and Sonny was willing to deal. There was absolutely no hype and no high-pressure sales nonsense, and that is how I like to do business. I was treated with the kind of respect that I feel every customer deserves. Once I arrived in the sales office with Sonny, I met the sales manager, Ed. Again, no high pressure or sales hype. After we chatted a bit, he cut to the chase and made me a bottom-line offer. To my surprise, it was pretty close to my price point. I was interested in moving forward with the sale, but a lot had to do with how the dealership would handle the termination of my lease. I was slightly over on mileage, and still had three months of notes and a disposal fee. Ed then offered to buy out the remainder of my lease, so we closed the deal. Although I didn't get exactly what I had targeted to pay for the new Altima, the lease buy out more than made up the difference. I felt it was a win-win situation for both parties. The next step was going through the finance manager, Daniel. This part of the process took a little bit of time, but Daniel was not difficult to deal with. He did try to sell me the extended warranty which I turned down. However, I was able to get 0% financing for 60 months and the rebates went toward my down payment, so I was very pleased with the deal at the end of the day. I can only speak for myself, but Scott Evans Nissan has treated me well once again, and for the most part, they made the car-buying process enjoyable. They definitely earned my business.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great buying experience!
by 05/09/2011on
I had a great experience at Scott Evans Nissan. The sales associate Steve helped me find the right vehicle for me and answered all my questions. He let me drive the vehicle home to show my family before I made a buying decision. The finance manager Daniel went out of his way to find me a special financing rate and to get me the lowest payment. Even the owner Scott came over and spoke with me to make me feel welcome. I would definitely buy from Scott Evans Nissan again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes