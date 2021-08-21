Mall of Georgia MINI
Customer Reviews of Mall of Georgia MINI
Tesla Purchase Went Great
by 08/21/2021on
I purchased my Tesla from Mall of Georgia MINI and could not be more happy with the purchase. The car has 30,000 miles on it and they were very easy to do a deal with to make sure I walked out of there happy. I actually purchased the car online and flew to Georgia to pick it up then drove it back to South Florida, where I live. Patrick and Paul were the people I dealt with And they were very professional. Even followed up with me two weeks later to make sure I was happy with the car. Highly recommend the dealership and my new Tesla. I now understand why Tesla is 10 years ahead of all other electric vehicle competition.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience
by 03/28/2021on
I’ve been shopping online for a while for a new vehicle. I finally found what I was looking for (their inventory is unlike anything I’ve ever seen! Seriously, go take a drive through their lot!) I inquired online and spoke with Daniel and he helped guide me through the process and matched me with Zach, the salesman that helped me actually purchase my new car at the dealership. The entire team was easy to work with and I drove off in my dream car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Road Queen
by 05/23/2019on
When I feel passionate about something I like to post a review. Mind you, I can be your BEST cheerleader or your WORST enemy depending on my experience. I have to say I am cheering all the way to the SUPERBOWL for the Mall of Georgia MINI and my sales person, Cody Thomas!!! First let me tell you I have been in a VW Beetle since 2000 so it was hard to even think about making a change.....UNTIL I drove a MINI Countryman S. I have told/texted Cody half a dozen times in the past week that I have owned my new MINI about how much I LOVE THIS CAR:):):):):):) I cannot thank Cody enough for his patience, knowledge and professionalism during my visits that included a total of FIVE test drives. Cody drives a Countryman and he knows the product/brand forwards and backwards. Just about everything he said to me included "please and thank you"! I never felt pressured or rushed. Cody just wanted me to be happy with whatever I got!!!! I cannot stop smiling....I've become a Miniac:) The dealership, from the friendly,attentive receptionist to the finance manager, were beyond accommodating. The dealership had a HUGE inventory for me to peruse and inside the dealership was clean and pleasant to experience. I can't wait to attend their monthly "MINI events (i.e. cookouts, decorating the Christmas tree, etc). I briefly met Aaron in parts and Martin in service...I can tell I will be fast friends with them related to the ONE MILLION accessories/parts I can get to make my mini the "Road Queen" she is!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent
by 03/30/2019on
Great Staff members! The best salesperson there to me is Cody Thomas, boy he knows his stuff and can definitely keep a smile on your face... Appreciated you Cody 😊
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
The best customer service I have ever experienced
by 08/26/2018on
Hands down the best customer service I have ever experienced at a car dealership. Mall of Georgia Mini will have a customer for life. I live in South Florida. After locating the perfect Mini Cooper in Buford, Georgia. Shane (salesmen) was nothing less than top notch, he really went out of his way to make sure we were completely satisfied with our new mini. In fact the entire staff at Mall of Georgia was amazing. Here is a list of just few happy and helpful people we worked with that were outstanding! Matthew, Shane, and Daniel.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Advised towards illegal activity
by 08/06/2018on
I purchased a used BMW from this dealer in January 2017. Unfortunately, I'm an idiot when it comes to buying cars and I didn't really haggle the price at all, mainly because I found the exact same car in Charlotte for $5000 more, so I was OK with the price. However, they "threw in" an extra warranty for $3000, plus a $700 "dealer fee". In order to check their sources for financing, I walked away with SEVEN hard inquiries on my credit. They couldn't get me any lower than almost 10% interest, and I have good credit (~700). This is after I told them several times that I would use my own bank's financing. Again, like an idiot, I let them try to get me a better deal. After I bought the car, my local license plate agency didn't get the registration for the car until late March, well past the dates on the temporary tag I was given. I called the dealership six different times regarding this, they had a different excuse each time. Each time they told me they would call me back the next day, and they never did. When I spoke with the finance manager, they openly advised me to keep driving with the expired temporary tag, saying "it's fine, cops usually don't care if it's expired". Needless to say I won't be returning or recommending this dealership to anyone I know.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments