Mall of Georgia Ford
Customer Reviews of Mall of Georgia Ford
Great experience
by 12/22/2020on
They brought the vehicle to me for a test drive and ultimately a purchase. Jordan did an exceptional job with all parts of the purchase. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Unhappy buyer
by 07/20/2021on
I have had my truck for just a week 1 1/2 weeks and the air conditioner is not working. The service dept should have caught this before the sold the truck used or not. I feel like they should make this right and we should not have to pay for it. The truck only has 52,000 miles on it. Do they sell trucks knowing something is wrong with it?
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Great experience
by 12/22/2020on
They brought the vehicle to me for a test drive and ultimately a purchase. Jordan did an exceptional job with all parts of the purchase. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Ford Mustang
by 09/06/2020on
Mall of Georgia ford is amazing great service and excellent staff helped my find my dream car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Best Car Buying Experience Ever
by 05/15/2020on
The salesmen were excellent. Attentive to my needs and wants, in trying to find a new vehicle. Took time to explain everything from all the new technology (which was a bit overwhelming) to everything included in the final cost. And I was assured that if I had any further question I would get the help I needed. The salesman and the sales manager were totally accommodating.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Very Satisfied
by 12/30/2019on
Jordon was a pleasure to do business with. He was very polite and attentive to our needs. Follow up on the vehicle purchase was thoughtful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great dealer!
by 06/05/2019on
Amazing place, they were willing to stay after hours to get us a car at a great price.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Yay!
by 04/05/2019on
Amazing! Just purchased my new F150 from MOG Ford and I was very happy with the level of service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
F150
by 03/07/2019on
The process went well in 3.5 hrs I was driving away in my new truck
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
NEW F150
by 11/14/2018on
Good selection of new trucks. Great experience with the sale.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Car Buying Experience
by 11/07/2018on
Extremely good salesman.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Leasing a new car
by 10/15/2018on
The whole thing only took a couple of hours. Fasted time ever for leasing a car in my experience in the US! Very friendly staff and knowledgeable!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good used car buying experience
by 07/18/2018on
Much better experience than I have had elsewhere. Jay, facilitated a low pressure reasonable environment resulting in an easy transaction.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A pleasant buying experience
by 04/09/2018on
Everyone I met was professional and courteous. It was a painless process and I am completely thrilled with my purchase!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 01/22/2018on
I was completely satisfied with all aspects of my service visit. Very friendly employees and the Service Manager (Sterling Oliver) made time to review my service visit with me and make sure I had 100% of my questions answered.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
F-250 service
by 01/05/2018on
Great customer service. Fast and great quality work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BEST BUY for the money
by 01/03/2018on
Service was fast and efficient. The customer service provided by Alan Greene was exceptional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good Work
by 12/13/2017on
Thorough. Was provided exactly what was promised.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Experience
by 11/23/2017on
I was very happy with the experience I had at Mall of Georgia Ford! From sales to financing they were very helpful and did everything they could to help us get into the car that we wanted! I was super many to drive off the lot with my brand new Escape!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Explorer 30k
by 11/22/2017on
Came in for 30k service. Met promptly, explained what services would be done. In and out in 10 minutes. Service writer was professional, direct, and to the point. Car was ready before commitment.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford Focus
by 11/21/2017on
Kara was very nice & sweet. I had not bought a new car in over 12 years. Kara made my experience stress free and easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Smelly Problem
by 11/15/2017on
Had a problem with mice getting into air ducts. Took truck in on a Saturday to have it checked out. They found cabin filter (We couldn't find it or a listing on it in owners manual),removed it and then removed a large nest with 5 dead babies. They cleaned it up,replaced the filter and sprayed the system with a neutralizer. All the people involved were knowledgeable, helpful and very pleasant to deal with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments