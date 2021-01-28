Alm Mall Of Georgia
Customer Reviews of Alm Mall Of Georgia
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
by 01/28/2021on
Worked with Kristen at this location. She is an amazing salesperson, helped me out seamlessly. Amazing to talk to and was very helpful with any small modifications i needed. Got the base payment I was looking for, signing for the paper work was easy. I was there less than 2 hours. Bout 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee, low miles great choice for me.
Great experience
by 12/10/2019on
Love my Subaru from ALM. Great car, great price and great service. Mat Hankins pulled a great deal together for me including a few $ for my 18 year old Outback. Thanks ALM & Mat.
Audi A 8
by 12/01/2016on
We would like to thank Josh Marshall and his Manager Danny. We are military stationed in SC we drove to all the way to ATL to purchase a Vehicle for my Husband. He test drove about 7 different A8 and finally he found the one he like and also our salesman Josh was very knowledgeable about the car which most of the other companies were not including a Audi dealership. We did have a small issue regards getting the car registered but Josh and his manager Danny helped us to get that resolved. Andrew and Sally
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Do not recommend, overpriced cars with hidden issues, lies from salespeople
by 11/28/2016on
My car search took me to ALM, one of three that had a specific vehicle I was shopping for. I ended up paying more then I wanted, but it was contingent upon fixing 2 issues with the vehicle, in addition to verfiying with CARFAX why the odometer readings were off. I now believe, they rolled it back, thus I paid much more than fair market value. I was promised a followup call/email/text within a day to schedule to service for the mainteannce issues (the ones the sale depended upon), and numerous attempts to contact the sales person has been ignored. Thsi dealership has just about every stereotype of a used car lot, including the quality. If you want a car that is not competitivly priced, has hidden issues, and altered reports (enough to be flagged with carfax) stop in! If you want a honest deal, with an honest dealership, there are plenty of other choices.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
DISHONEST
by 08/05/2016on
These people are [non-permissible content removed]. Do NOT PURCHASE FROM THEM. We purchased a truck less than 24 hours ago, drove it 5 hours home and then had the local Ford Dealership do an inspection. The entire underside of the vehicle is rusted and they attempted to paint over the rust and hide the vehicle's condition. I have called numerous times and it is impossible to speak to a GM. Additionally, Danny (the GM) tells me that they can only offer a trade-in and not a refund and he acted as if that was a huge favor. We are pursuing legal action against them, but in the meantime I will be writing about this experience everywhere possible so that other consumers are aware of their shady practices. DO NOT BUY A CAR FROM THIS DEALERSHIP
Superior used automobiles
by 10/26/2015on
Excellent all the way around! My daughter and I were shopping for a quality used car after she lost her vehicle due to an accident. We searched high and low for a dependable car. One night we stopped at ALM in Buford, GA. Although they didn't have what we were looking for that day I had a good feeling about the dealership. We returned there about 3 weeks later to see if they had anything new in stock. Mario was the sales person that we had dealt with before, so we spoke with him when we returned. He went above and beyond by helping us find what my daughter needed that could fit her budget. The next day she had the car inspected by a mechanic nearby. The car passed inspection, and ALM voluntarily agreed to fix the defects that were found during the inspection. ALM also detailed the vehicle after the inspection. Everyone who was involved with the sale was very professional, and very pleasant to deal with. They did not high pressure us into anything, and were attentive to our needs. If you want to buy a quality used car without worrying if you are being taken advantage of then I definitely recommend using ALM.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Our humble beginnings started back in 2006, where we started the journey of providing high-quality used vehicles for drivers around the Metro Atlanta area. Over time, we grew to eight locations around Georgia, allowing us to provide help all around the state without requiring drivers to make the trip to one location; Now, we offer an experience that allows us to help customers all around the country with our 100-percent online car buying experience.
No lineup has the perfect answer for every driver. Luckily, you don't have to limit your decision-making to one manufacturer. When you work with the ALM Cars, you'll find that we offer a huge selection of quality used vehicles that span a variety of OEMs. From conventional to luxury, you'll have the opportunity to explore our massive inventory of over 4,000 cars, trucks, and SUVs from many of the most popular auto manufacturers.
You'll get low mileage with high quality when you shop with ALM Cars.