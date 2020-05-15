Mall of Georgia Ford

4525 Nelson Brogdon Blvd, Buford, GA 30518
Today 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Mall of Georgia Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
(8)
Recommend: Yes (8) No (0)
sales Rating

Best Car Buying Experience Ever

by TeeJay60 on 05/15/2020

The salesmen were excellent. Attentive to my needs and wants, in trying to find a new vehicle. Took time to explain everything from all the new technology (which was a bit overwhelming) to everything included in the final cost. And I was assured that if I had any further question I would get the help I needed. The salesman and the sales manager were totally accommodating.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

48 Reviews
sales Rating

Very Satisfied

by J ferrell on 12/30/2019

Jordon was a pleasure to do business with. He was very polite and attentive to our needs. Follow up on the vehicle purchase was thoughtful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great dealer!

by James s on 06/05/2019

Amazing place, they were willing to stay after hours to get us a car at a great price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating
Yay!

Yay!

by MeganM. on 04/05/2019

Amazing! Just purchased my new F150 from MOG Ford and I was very happy with the level of service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating
F150

F150

by screen name on 03/07/2019

The process went well in 3.5 hrs I was driving away in my new truck

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

NEW F150

by BigJohn on 11/14/2018

Good selection of new trucks. Great experience with the sale.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Car Buying Experience

by Thanks a lot on 11/07/2018

Extremely good salesman.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Leasing a new car

by Mike&AnnG on 10/15/2018

The whole thing only took a couple of hours. Fasted time ever for leasing a car in my experience in the US! Very friendly staff and knowledgeable!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Good used car buying experience

by Conner o on 07/18/2018

Much better experience than I have had elsewhere. Jay, facilitated a low pressure reasonable environment resulting in an easy transaction.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

A pleasant buying experience

by newF350forme on 04/09/2018

Everyone I met was professional and courteous. It was a painless process and I am completely thrilled with my purchase!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Experience

by GHeeren on 01/22/2018

I was completely satisfied with all aspects of my service visit. Very friendly employees and the Service Manager (Sterling Oliver) made time to review my service visit with me and make sure I had 100% of my questions answered.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

F-250 service

by Jetbike on 01/05/2018

Great customer service. Fast and great quality work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

BEST BUY for the money

by LilsDad on 01/03/2018

Service was fast and efficient. The customer service provided by Alan Greene was exceptional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Good Work

by sethcmartin on 12/13/2017

Thorough. Was provided exactly what was promised.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Awesome Experience

by Kwatkins14 on 11/23/2017

I was very happy with the experience I had at Mall of Georgia Ford! From sales to financing they were very helpful and did everything they could to help us get into the car that we wanted! I was super many to drive off the lot with my brand new Escape!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Explorer 30k

by jparcells on 11/22/2017

Came in for 30k service. Met promptly, explained what services would be done. In and out in 10 minutes. Service writer was professional, direct, and to the point. Car was ready before commitment.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Ford Focus

by susanledet on 11/21/2017

Kara was very nice & sweet. I had not bought a new car in over 12 years. Kara made my experience stress free and easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Smelly Problem

by Budsbat on 11/15/2017

Had a problem with mice getting into air ducts. Took truck in on a Saturday to have it checked out. They found cabin filter (We couldn't find it or a listing on it in owners manual),removed it and then removed a large nest with 5 dead babies. They cleaned it up,replaced the filter and sprayed the system with a neutralizer. All the people involved were knowledgeable, helpful and very pleasant to deal with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Ford Taurus Key Misfunction

by ToeJoe1 on 11/10/2017

Excellent.......... correction made..........very professional service advisor..........timely

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Quick easy transaction

by Elenbaast on 09/17/2017

Brandon King and the whole team at Mall of Georgia Ford where great. I had already decided on the car. And was at the dealership only 2 hours. They are there if I need them for any reason

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Review of Cher Clark, service advisor, and Mall of Georgia Ford

by ECfordlexus on 09/15/2017

I dropped my car off, Cher got the work done, told me before service what to expect, and approximate charges when completed, answered all my questions, and was her usual competent, customer-friendly self!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
