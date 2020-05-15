The salesmen were excellent. Attentive to my needs and wants, in trying to find a new vehicle. Took time to explain everything from all the new technology (which was a bit overwhelming) to everything included in the final cost. And I was assured that if I had any further question I would get the help I needed. The salesman and the sales manager were totally accommodating.
I was completely satisfied with all aspects of my service visit. Very friendly employees and the Service Manager (Sterling Oliver) made time to review my service visit with me and make sure I had 100% of my questions answered.
I was very happy with the experience I had at Mall of Georgia Ford! From sales to financing they were very helpful and did everything they could to help us get into the car that we wanted! I was super many to drive off the lot with my brand new Escape!
Had a problem with mice getting into air ducts. Took truck in on a Saturday to have it checked out. They found cabin filter (We couldn't find it or a listing on it in owners manual),removed it and then removed a large nest with 5 dead babies. They cleaned it up,replaced the filter and sprayed the system with a neutralizer. All the people involved were knowledgeable, helpful and very pleasant to deal with.
Review of Cher Clark, service advisor, and Mall of Georgia Ford
by ECfordlexus on 09/15/2017
I dropped my car off, Cher got the work done, told me before service what to expect, and approximate charges when completed, answered all my questions, and was her usual competent, customer-friendly self!
