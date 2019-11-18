service Rating

I work exclusively with Robyn M. whenever I need service performed on my Odyssey or when I have a question about it. I have worked only with Robyn for at least two years now. I trust her completely. When I needed new tires last year, but the cost was a real strain on me financially, she helped me to find a less expensive alternative to the Michelins that are typically put on the Odysseys. She carefully reviewed all the pros and cons of each brand with me so that I was able to make an informed decision. She is NOT someone who will try to sell you on the most expensive option! When I am checking out after a service, Robyn always prints out the details of my upcoming services so that I can budget for them. This is very helpful to me! I can also always count on her to find the current coupons/specials that are available. I was in for service last week and I had printed out a coupon that I had found on-line at home. God bless her, she had already found the coupon on-line and printed it out for me! She is very knowledgeable about ALL things Honda. I don't think I've been able to stump her yet. ;-) She is very easy to work with. Thank you, Robyn!! Read more