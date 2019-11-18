Honda Mall of Georgia

Honda Mall of Georgia

Visit dealer’s website 
3699 Buford Dr, Buford, GA 30519
Today 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Honda Mall of Georgia

2.7
Overall Rating
(6)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (4)
Write a review: Sales | Service
49 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Dishonest

by Dishonest on 11/18/2019

I went to this honda after i got info from sams club info on honda pilot I was given one price and then i was shown the pilot he went to talk to his manager and was told price Samsclub was good and then after i decided to go head and get it and i asked for the break down the price went from $36375 to $43810 MSRP i feel that was 2hr i lost going there

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Dishonest practices

by DavidBedford on 09/14/2019

Negotiated a price and was told afterwards they wouldn’t honor 2.9% as advertised even after the sales person said it was available. Manager was rude and said buy somewhere else. Don’t buy here!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Frustrating

by They_know_who_I_am on 05/20/2019

When buying the car I asked if the fast blinkers were an issue or normal. I was told it was normal and not to worry about it. When I got home with the car I noticed the back blinkers and windshield did not work. It’s been almost a month and we are still in the same boat. No one is able to help us, we keep playing phone tag with the service department, they tried to blame the blinkers on us saying we did something to ruin them, my wife was brought to tears after all this time of no headway. I’m not one to leave bad reviews but I am just appalled at the terrible service we’ve been rendered. I am so close to calling the BBB about how I’ve been treated. I live in Athens so I have to travel over an hour to get there, and my wife has to take off work in order to go. At this point it’s ridiculous because we are losing gas, time, and money on a problem that should have never been there if the “120 point inspection” had actually happened. I’ve talked to two manager and no leeway. I’m just so frustrated and how we have been treated.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Jim Clizbe is awesome!

by CynthiaR on 05/19/2019

I am very pleased with my Service Advisor, Jim Clizbe. After a long-standing relationship with Tecia Garrett, I was disappointed to hear she is no longer with Honda Mall of Georgia. I knew of Jim from an earlier issue I had that he resolved. I am pleased to have a new Service Advisor for my daughter and me. We are looking forward to having Jim help us both with our future car service visits. He is friendly, professional, and very respectful of my time. (My car was ready before promised). He is awesome!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Very poor follow up

by Joe-s on 05/18/2019

We bought an used vehicle for our 16 year old grandson. The actual sales process was very good. During the close the dealership offered an extended warranty at the close of the purchase or at a later date. My daughter declined and wanted to talk to me me about it. The sale was concluded on 5/9/19. On 5/10/19 I sent a text message to Mr. Michael Yang, Finance Representative, asking for details on the extended warranty. On 5/11 I left a voicemail for Mr. Yang and as of 5/18/19 no response. On May 10, 2019 I E- mailed Mr. Frederick Williams, Sales Manager, on the same subject without a response to date. On 5/13/19 I E-mailed Mr. Jim Tompkins, GM, on the same subject and as of 5/19/19 no response. The sales process was good but follow up and attention to customer service is extremely poor.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Positive Experience

by Suzie on 03/27/2019

I've always hated the car buying experience. I don't like feeling pressured to buy service contracts, having my trade undervalued or aggressive sales people who sometimes don't take me seriously because I'm a female. Last week, I went to the Honda Mall of Georgia to purchase an CRV. I met Johan, who was the nicest salesman I have ever met. He was courteous, helpful and informative. He guided me through the process of buying my car without being pushy and aggressive. He was able to get me the price I wanted and a fair trade in for my old car. I was also impressed with Mr. Jordan, who did my financing. Not only is this guy one of the most stylish men I've seen, but he got me out in a timely manner. That meant a lot to me since I had several hours to drive back home. This is my second new car buy with this dealership. They do a gteat job, and I recommend them to anyone looking for a new Honda. Ask for Johan.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great service:)

by violet10 on 09/21/2015

Lou Lamothe was great, we bought the new Honda Accord 2016, and it was a very pleasant experience I would recommend this dealership to my friends and family. -Violet

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Problem is solved

by upsetbuyer4 on 11/12/2014

Having some issue with the dealer, general manager called me and solved in between us. They do care about the customer's the shopping experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

oil change

by mipantalla on 07/18/2014

I was happy with the service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Very happy with service

by goyemin on 07/15/2014

No problems at all Service agent was very professional Thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Sarah and Terry's Ridgeline

by SoonerGA on 07/15/2014

Excellent experience at Honda Mall of Georgia. Our sales rep (Alex) and the sales manager (David) were very professional. Alex has called to follow up after as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Honda Service 2014

by new1york17 on 07/05/2014

I was very satisfied with the service at Honda, due to my service advisor Donna J. I have brought my cars to Honda the last 20yrs for service because of Donna. She has done a outstanding job and that is why I keep coming back to Honda, She is always very professional, friendly and has taken care of all my automobiles, thanks again Donna. JT

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Service

by flankre28 on 06/28/2014

Help me out on a Saturday afternoon and got me back on the road as promised.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service rendered

by cusa0216 on 06/25/2014

I took my 2007 Honda Civic LX for an oil change and coolant service. Although it took a little longer that day due to the Service Department being busy, they kept me informed of expected completion time. I really appreciated that. the customer service was great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great job!

by PreKChris on 06/10/2014

Honda Mall of GA did a great job! I didn't purchase my Civic here but was more than pleased with your service department! Thanks guys...will come again!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Still Loyal Customers

by ManyMillers on 06/08/2014

After 12 years and multiple ownership changes, we still go out of our way to return. I am looking forward to maintaining this relationship for many years.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service

by TDI_o on 06/05/2014

Very good Service, fair price

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Robyn M. will take good care of you!

by SWB2005 on 06/04/2014

I work exclusively with Robyn M. whenever I need service performed on my Odyssey or when I have a question about it. I have worked only with Robyn for at least two years now. I trust her completely. When I needed new tires last year, but the cost was a real strain on me financially, she helped me to find a less expensive alternative to the Michelins that are typically put on the Odysseys. She carefully reviewed all the pros and cons of each brand with me so that I was able to make an informed decision. She is NOT someone who will try to sell you on the most expensive option! When I am checking out after a service, Robyn always prints out the details of my upcoming services so that I can budget for them. This is very helpful to me! I can also always count on her to find the current coupons/specials that are available. I was in for service last week and I had printed out a coupon that I had found on-line at home. God bless her, she had already found the coupon on-line and printed it out for me! She is very knowledgeable about ALL things Honda. I don't think I've been able to stump her yet. ;-) She is very easy to work with. Thank you, Robyn!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent Service

by butterfly2427 on 04/04/2014

On short notice, Honda Mall of GA was able to fit my service in and get the work done in a shorter time frame than initially promised. Friendly as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Odyssey purchase

by RZ1985 on 03/25/2014

I want to commend Martha J. who was our sales person. She was extremely helpful, very nice and very professional. This is the second car we have purchased with her assistance. Also, Don K., was very helpful and explained our transaction very clearly. I hope you consider both of these employees great assets to your company.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Experience!

by Nip27 on 03/10/2014

Great Purchase experience. After going to several other dealers it was refreshing to go to a dealer with a professional sales staff. The dealership worked hard to earn my business and I appreciate it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
179 cars in stock
0 new83 used96 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

Being a part of the Penske Automotive Group, Honda Mall of Georgia is one of the highest volume Honda Dealers in Georgia with a cutting edge facility run by the most qualified professionals in the business. As a part of one of the Worlds largest automotive groups, we have access to all the manufacturers top tier incentives and rebates and can guarantee the lowest prices on your next vehicle whether new or used.

Google Map
Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes