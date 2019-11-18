I went to this honda after i got info from sams club info on honda pilot I was given one price and then i was shown the pilot he went to talk to his manager and was told price Samsclub was good and then after i decided to go head and get it and i asked for the break down the price went from $36375 to $43810 MSRP i feel that was 2hr i lost going there
When buying the car I asked if the fast blinkers were an issue or normal. I was told it was normal and not to worry about it. When I got home with the car I noticed the back blinkers and windshield did not work. It’s been almost a month and we are still in the same boat. No one is able to help us, we keep playing phone tag with the service department, they tried to blame the blinkers on us saying we did something to ruin them, my wife was brought to tears after all this time of no headway. I’m not one to leave bad reviews but I am just appalled at the terrible service we’ve been rendered. I am so close to calling the BBB about how I’ve been treated. I live in Athens so I have to travel over an hour to get there, and my wife has to take off work in order to go. At this point it’s ridiculous because we are losing gas, time, and money on a problem that should have never been there if the “120 point inspection” had actually happened. I’ve talked to two manager and no leeway. I’m just so frustrated and how we have been treated.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
I am very pleased with my Service Advisor, Jim Clizbe. After a long-standing relationship with Tecia Garrett, I was disappointed to hear she is no longer with Honda Mall of Georgia. I knew of Jim from an earlier issue I had that he resolved. I am pleased to have a new Service Advisor for my daughter and me. We are looking forward to having Jim help us both with our future car service visits. He is friendly, professional, and very respectful of my time. (My car was ready before promised). He is awesome!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
We bought an used vehicle for our 16 year old grandson. The actual sales process was very good. During the close the dealership offered an extended warranty at the close of the purchase or at a later date. My daughter declined and wanted to talk to me me about it. The sale was concluded on 5/9/19. On 5/10/19 I sent a text message to Mr. Michael Yang, Finance Representative, asking for details on the extended warranty. On 5/11 I left a voicemail for Mr. Yang and as of 5/18/19 no response. On May 10, 2019 I E- mailed Mr. Frederick Williams, Sales Manager, on the same subject without a response to date. On 5/13/19 I E-mailed Mr. Jim Tompkins, GM, on the same subject and as of 5/19/19 no response. The sales process was good but follow up and attention to customer service is extremely poor.
I've always hated the car buying experience. I don't like feeling pressured to buy service contracts, having my trade undervalued or aggressive sales people who sometimes don't take me seriously because I'm a female.
Last week, I went to the Honda Mall of Georgia to purchase an CRV. I met Johan, who was the nicest salesman I have ever met. He was courteous, helpful and informative. He guided me through the process of buying my car without being pushy and aggressive. He was able to get me the price I wanted and a fair trade in for my old car. I was also impressed with Mr. Jordan, who did my financing. Not only is this guy one of the most stylish men I've seen, but he got me out in a timely manner. That meant a lot to me since I had several hours to drive back home.
This is my second new car buy with this dealership. They do a gteat job, and I recommend them to anyone looking for a new Honda. Ask for Johan.
I was very satisfied with the service at Honda, due to my service advisor Donna J.
I have brought my cars to Honda the last 20yrs for service because of Donna.
She has done a outstanding job and that is why I keep coming back to Honda,
She is always very professional, friendly and has taken care of all my automobiles, thanks again Donna.
JT
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I took my 2007 Honda Civic LX for an oil change and coolant service. Although it took a little longer that day due to the Service Department being busy, they kept me informed of expected completion time. I really appreciated that. the customer service was great.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I work exclusively with Robyn M. whenever I need service performed on my Odyssey or when I have a question about it. I have worked only with Robyn for at least two years now. I trust her completely. When I needed new tires last year, but the cost was a real strain on me financially, she helped me to find a less expensive alternative to the Michelins that are typically put on the Odysseys. She carefully reviewed all the pros and cons of each brand with me so that I was able to make an informed decision. She is NOT someone who will try to sell you on the most expensive option! When I am checking out after a service, Robyn always prints out the details of my upcoming services so that I can budget for them. This is very helpful to me! I can also always count on her to find the current coupons/specials that are available. I was in for service last week and I had printed out a coupon that I had found on-line at home. God bless her, she had already found the coupon on-line and printed it out for me! She is very knowledgeable about ALL things Honda. I don't think I've been able to stump her yet. ;-) She is very easy to work with. Thank you, Robyn!!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I want to commend Martha J. who was our sales person. She was extremely helpful, very nice and very professional. This is the second car we have purchased with her assistance.
Also, Don K., was very helpful and explained our transaction very clearly. I hope you consider both of these employees great assets to your company.
