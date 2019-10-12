sales Rating

Excellent all the way around! My daughter and I were shopping for a quality used car after she lost her vehicle due to an accident. We searched high and low for a dependable car. One night we stopped at ALM in Buford, GA. Although they didn't have what we were looking for that day I had a good feeling about the dealership. We returned there about 3 weeks later to see if they had anything new in stock. Mario was the sales person that we had dealt with before, so we spoke with him when we returned. He went above and beyond by helping us find what my daughter needed that could fit her budget. The next day she had the car inspected by a mechanic nearby. The car passed inspection, and ALM voluntarily agreed to fix the defects that were found during the inspection. ALM also detailed the vehicle after the inspection. Everyone who was involved with the sale was very professional, and very pleasant to deal with. They did not high pressure us into anything, and were attentive to our needs. If you want to buy a quality used car without worrying if you are being taken advantage of then I definitely recommend using ALM. Read more