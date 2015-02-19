Skip to main content
Blue Ridge North Georgia Ford

7525 E Appalachian Hwy, Blue Ridge, GA 30513
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Blue Ridge North Georgia Ford

2 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Tim Ford's Blue Ridge North Georgia Ford

by BarryKennedy on 02/19/2015

I had the best experience of all the years of buying a vechicle. The Customer Service, Attention I recieved, price and overall experience was Fantastic! Noone likes to go buy a car but Tim and his staff made it easy. 5 Stars from me out of 5. 10 out of 10 overall ratings..Thanks, Barry Kennedy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4.8 out of 5 starssales Rating

sales

by lifted2008 on 01/07/2008

great dealer slow process they seem to have alot going on and not enough help to carry the load

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
