Malcolm Cunningham Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Malcolm Cunningham Chevrolet
Satisfied
by 01/27/2022on
I was able to get an earlier appointment for an oil change, battery and tires checked. Was very pleased.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Satisfied
by 01/27/2022on
I was able to get an earlier appointment for an oil change, battery and tires checked. Was very pleased.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Horrible
by 03/23/2020on
I came to this location to purchase a vehicle @ the time I test drove the vehicle I was interested asked it I could put some type of holding fee and told them I would be back in a few days Later. They denied me and when I came back the vehicle was not there. I feel like they are not as caring and concerned with people that shows no interest in A financial gain for them. I was so hurt I could have cried, but I would not recommend this place to people with not so good credit or trying to get reliable transportation at a descent price
Excellent customer service
by 08/04/2018on
I will be definitely referring family and friends. Everyone was nice and i mean everyone well dressed employees and most of all i was satisfied with my purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First-Time Buyer- Great Experience!!!
by 06/26/2018on
Great Experience for First-Time Buyer As a first-time car purchaser, my experience with the staff of Malcolm Cunningham Chevrolet far exceeded my expectations. I had the pleasure of working with Ms. Donna Osborn, whose experience, expertise, and professional courtesy put me at ease and made me feel reassured throughout the car buying process. The employees were like a family, and the teamwork and camaraderie was palpable, making for an even more satisfactory experience. My encounters were quick, but not at all overwhelming, as I was given explanations and updates with ample opportunities to ask questions the entire time. The facilities are clean and neat, with plenty of refreshments and snacks, along with complimentary coffee and tea for clients and guests. Ms. Osborn went above and beyond in obtaining the best package and rates, and hooked me up with an awesome insurance plan. I couldn't have asked for a better experience! Thank you!!!
Wonderful car buying experience
by 06/09/2018on
Most wonderful car buying experience EVER!!! Choose this dealership for a wonderful experience when buying a vehicle to haul your most precious cargo - for me it's my family!!!!! Mr. Derrick and Mr. Darren were exceptionally professional!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 06/05/2018on
As usual they got me in and out in a timely and professional manner
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Shopper Friendly
by 05/21/2018on
There were no games. I told Omari exactly what I was looking for and he made sure that I got just that. They did everything to make sure I was completely satisfied. It turned out to be one of my best car buying experiences. I would definitely return again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Two for one
by 05/08/2018on
I came to get my son a car and ended up getting a new car myself. The representative was very polite and respectable. The only issue I had was there was not two keys for one of the cars I purchased.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great job
by 04/17/2018on
Couldn't have been easier, a great job. Got not only what I wanted, got the car I needed on the terms I needed. Thank you so much..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding experience
by 03/20/2018on
Awesome experience We had wonderful experience buying our new 2017 Tahoe. Staff was great and our salesman Byron was the best we have ever had. Ive bought many cars in the past but he truly made our trip worthwhile
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2018 Malibu Hybrid
by 12/27/2017on
All the staff were friendly and helpful. Even the finance manager was a pleasure to work with. How odd is that? Overall great experience. Oh, and the car is awesome as well. A special thanks goes to Brian Massey. He bent over backwards to make us happy customers.
Vehicle Cleaning Beyond Excellent
by 09/19/2017on
My car went into vacation hell with fast food crumbs and cigarette butts to show. The inside cleaning after the oil change left the car smelling and looking as if I just drove it off the lot. I am not sure who cleaned the car, but I know they did a thorough job with exceptional quality.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Enjoyable Experience
by 08/31/2017on
The entire process was the shortest one I've ever experienced when purchasing a vehicle. Johnny Toby was very knowledgeable and entertaining at the same time. I am very happy with my new Chevy Silverado crew cab.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buying Experience @ Malcolm Cunningham Chevrolet
by 07/05/2017on
I was very please at the professional staff and the awesome support that I received during my buying experience. They were very helpful in helping me with answering all my questions and was very supportive throughout the selection and the entire process. Thanks again everyone here at Malcolm Cunningham Chevrolet !!! I recommend all my friends and family to share this great experience with all their buying needs.
Excellent
by 05/02/2017on
Just thanks for better service than the other dealership across town.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Didn't follow up
by 09/17/2015on
Great car buying experience however,I purchased a vehicle in July was told if I referred customers that I would get a referral payment l. I referred a customer who purchased a vehicle a week later. I never received the referral fee. I have called and spoke with associates there and was told to speak with one of the managers of which I have contacted three times leaving messages that have not been returned. Great experience until they didn't follow up and follow through.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Hassle free sales experience
by 09/14/2015on
The actual buying experience and interaction with the sales representatives was mostly hassle free. I only had two instances that could have been handled better. The dealership had to replace two tires and a wheel on my car. It took seven days after the purchase before I received my vehicle. Once I did pick it up, the car was filthy. Detailing the vehicle was one of the things to be done during those seven days. The salesman noticed it also and did ask me to bring it back to be detailed. My thoughts regarding that solution is that it has already taken seven days to get the car. I certainly DO NOT want to come back for hours again waiting on a service that was suppose to be done previously. My suggestion is that they give you a voucher to use at a full service car wash at our convenience. Would I recommend the dealership? Yes because I was treated well during the purchase. No one tried to force me to buy anything and they met most of my requests.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes