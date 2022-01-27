4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The actual buying experience and interaction with the sales representatives was mostly hassle free. I only had two instances that could have been handled better. The dealership had to replace two tires and a wheel on my car. It took seven days after the purchase before I received my vehicle. Once I did pick it up, the car was filthy. Detailing the vehicle was one of the things to be done during those seven days. The salesman noticed it also and did ask me to bring it back to be detailed. My thoughts regarding that solution is that it has already taken seven days to get the car. I certainly DO NOT want to come back for hours again waiting on a service that was suppose to be done previously. My suggestion is that they give you a voucher to use at a full service car wash at our convenience. Would I recommend the dealership? Yes because I was treated well during the purchase. No one tried to force me to buy anything and they met most of my requests. Read more