Staff went over and beyond it appears to aasist me with obtaining the 2014 Toyota Yaris that I purchased. I am happy with the choice. I had one hiccup and that was taken care of well. I was so excited and overwhelmed that I missed a few questions. Yet; staff is still helpful with those questions. I n fact;I have forgotten a suggestion and will email shortly to ask to repeat what was suggested so I might continue being able to enjoy my new to me Yaris. Everything I asked was taken care of. Everything. Checked out well. One could not image such a used car experience. It is nice to also the car has been well kept and has positive history. One of my referrals bought a car the same day I referred. How about that for satisfied customers. Thank you Enterprise Car Sales Read more