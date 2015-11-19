Skip to main content
Enterprise Car Sales Augusta

3208 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 30909
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Augusta

1 sales Reviews
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service

by YarisOwner7881 on 11/19/2015

Staff went over and beyond it appears to aasist me with obtaining the 2014 Toyota Yaris that I purchased. I am happy with the choice. I had one hiccup and that was taken care of well. I was so excited and overwhelmed that I missed a few questions. Yet; staff is still helpful with those questions. I n fact;I have forgotten a suggestion and will email shortly to ask to repeat what was suggested so I might continue being able to enjoy my new to me Yaris. Everything I asked was taken care of. Everything. Checked out well. One could not image such a used car experience. It is nice to also the car has been well kept and has positive history. One of my referrals bought a car the same day I referred. How about that for satisfied customers. Thank you Enterprise Car Sales

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
