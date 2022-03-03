1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I never post reviews but felt sharing my experience might help those looking for a Toyota dealership in the greater Atlanta area. After viewing the car on Friday PM, finalizing my offer on Sunday PM the sales rep emailed me Monday AM which read "Good morning sir, you have a deal! $14,500 before TTT and dealer fees. When can you be here?" I promplty replied that I would be there at 5:45PM to finalize the transaction as I was at the office and couldn't break away. 30 minutes later the sales rep sent me a text informing me that another purchaser was coming to the dealership to view the car and asked if I could inmediately fill out an online application or rush over to beat the other potential purchaser to secure the car. What????? We had an offer and acceptance of that offer. We have a "deal". I immediately called the sales rep and he told me he was unable to hold pre-owned cars. I reminded him that we had a "deal" and in that "deal" email he never informed me that the "deal" is not really a deal if someone comes right behind me and buys the car. I then called the sales manager who happens to have the last name Hendricks who informed me that under no circumstances are they allowed to hold pre-owned cars for customers. I informed him that I was emailed that we had a "deal" and they are now not honoring the deal. He asked me if he could investigate and call me back. An hour later he calls me back and tells me the car was sold. I emailed him and asked for Rick Hendrick email as I thought he might be interested to hear about my experience. Of course he never emailed me back not rven to apologize which I didnt expect anyway after what had happened. I was in disbelief. In all my years of buying cars I have never had this happen. I could understand if I didn't show up that day or had never set foot in the dealership to test drive the car. I had hours into this "deal." Never would I have thought that a Toyota dealership woukd treat a customer like this. Total bush league. They not only lost my business but repeat business from family members. If you are looking for a quality North Ga Toyota dealership then I highly recommend World Toyota (bought 2 cars from them) or Nalley Toyota for exceptional service. If you go to Hendrick Toyota "deal" at your own risk. Read more