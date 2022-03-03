Rick Hendrick Toyota Sandy Springs
Customer Reviews of Rick Hendrick Toyota Sandy Springs
Sam was a pleasure to work with! Definitely a returning customer
by 03/03/2022on
My experience at this Toyota dealership was an absolutely amazing one. Everyone was knowledgeable, friendly, and professional. This is especially true regarding my experience working with Sam. From the moment I walked in until after my car was delivered, Sam made me feel like family and went above and beyond to make sure my RAV4 car buying experience was an absolutely great one. Trading in my car was a smooth and straightforward process as well. Brian and Victoria were also a pleasure to work with. There is no doubt in my mind I will be revisiting this dealership when it is time to buy or lease a new car. Thank you for everything!
Sam was a pleasure to work with! Definitely a returning customer
by 03/03/2022on
My experience at this Toyota dealership was an absolutely amazing one. Everyone was knowledgeable, friendly, and professional. This is especially true regarding my experience working with Sam. From the moment I walked in until after my car was delivered, Sam made me feel like family and went above and beyond to make sure my RAV4 car buying experience was an absolutely great one. Trading in my car was a smooth and straightforward process as well. Brian and Victoria were also a pleasure to work with. There is no doubt in my mind I will be revisiting this dealership when it is time to buy or lease a new car. Thank you for everything!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
If I could give negative stars I would
by 11/28/2021on
DO NOT USE THIS DEALERSHIP. Take your money elsewhere !!!!!!! Dealing with this dealership has been the WORST customer service of my entire life. You’d think buying your first brand new car would be exciting! They have made it the most miserable experience. First, they sold the initial car agreed upon, out from under me after three months of waiting - blaming another dealership but doing nothing to make it right besides to “give me a discount”. I should’ve known better to take my business elsewhere but I had some faith. Not only did they get me a car that was different than originally agreed upon, they considered the features I didn’t want (nor asked for) my “discount”. (Thanks for the overpriced LED lights) 🥴 I say whatever since there was a shortage and the entire store aside from my sales rep, is essentially rushing me out the door as of my luxury vehicle purchase was not worth their time. During financing, it was just sign sign sign without proper explanation and signed me up for a service package I didn’t want. Once I realized, I immediately contacted them and wanted it cancelled. Was told it would take up to 6 weeks but it has been 6 months with no change. Not only are my payments higher than they should be, but they are useless when it comes to helping.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2 Comments
Above and Beyond
by 02/19/2021on
My first time going today and I was pleased the moment the service door went up automatically, greeted by a gentleman swooning over my Blue Flame TCHB. I am beyond pleased at the service I received from Matt the technician who worked and stopped at nothing today to fix my issue I had with my Remote Connect. Not only did Matt fix my car, he informed me throughout the process as to what was going on and exactly what he needed from me in order to get the car fixed. Not only Matt but the service manager (I forgot his name) was gracious enough to offer a loaner vehicle (which ended up not being needed because we got the issue fixed same day!). Greg Hawes was also very pleasant and took care of me today and I am forever grateful to everyone today. As minute as my issue was, it was as important to everyone here as it was to me. Won't name any names, but I'm glad I switched dealerships and chose Rick Hendrick Toyota. I will continue my service on my TCHB here. Greatness and communication are HERE.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Best customer service!
by 01/28/2021on
Quick, professional and nice poeple!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
oil change
by 01/21/2021on
took to long for an oil change, arrived at 7:20 left at 8:45
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Self assessment
by 01/11/2021on
On time, Good communication, Completed job in one visit.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Work performed at Hendrick automotive Sandy Springs
by 12/30/2020on
I am always pleased when I take my car in for Service. I always work with Daniel Pistillo.He is knowledgeable and kind. All the workers greet you with a hello and smile. I am very pleased with the work I receive at this location.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Quality service
by 12/18/2020on
I know I can depend on Daniel and the folks in the service department to take care of our vehicles.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
The Rav4 in the Fire Blue
by 12/15/2020on
Great experience, post sale customer service. Desmond did a lot of pre-work looking for the best car for me. Found one that didn’t even make it off the truck yet.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service representative
by 12/07/2020on
David Roth was extremely friendly, helpful and provided an excellent experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
David Roth is the best in service!
by 11/11/2020on
Finally, we found someone we can trust! We'll be taking our Toyotas to him from now on. We have so many choices in Atlanta and he's worth the drive!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Super Safe and Reliable Service Team
by 11/11/2020on
I only have my car serviced here !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Best price on brakes in the area
by 10/16/2020on
Shout out to Daniel in the service department. Received great service and the best price around for my front and rear brakes. Highly recommended.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bogus Deal
by 10/06/2020on
I never post reviews but felt sharing my experience might help those looking for a Toyota dealership in the greater Atlanta area. After viewing the car on Friday PM, finalizing my offer on Sunday PM the sales rep emailed me Monday AM which read "Good morning sir, you have a deal! $14,500 before TTT and dealer fees. When can you be here?" I promplty replied that I would be there at 5:45PM to finalize the transaction as I was at the office and couldn't break away. 30 minutes later the sales rep sent me a text informing me that another purchaser was coming to the dealership to view the car and asked if I could inmediately fill out an online application or rush over to beat the other potential purchaser to secure the car. What????? We had an offer and acceptance of that offer. We have a "deal". I immediately called the sales rep and he told me he was unable to hold pre-owned cars. I reminded him that we had a "deal" and in that "deal" email he never informed me that the "deal" is not really a deal if someone comes right behind me and buys the car. I then called the sales manager who happens to have the last name Hendricks who informed me that under no circumstances are they allowed to hold pre-owned cars for customers. I informed him that I was emailed that we had a "deal" and they are now not honoring the deal. He asked me if he could investigate and call me back. An hour later he calls me back and tells me the car was sold. I emailed him and asked for Rick Hendrick email as I thought he might be interested to hear about my experience. Of course he never emailed me back not rven to apologize which I didnt expect anyway after what had happened. I was in disbelief. In all my years of buying cars I have never had this happen. I could understand if I didn't show up that day or had never set foot in the dealership to test drive the car. I had hours into this "deal." Never would I have thought that a Toyota dealership woukd treat a customer like this. Total bush league. They not only lost my business but repeat business from family members. If you are looking for a quality North Ga Toyota dealership then I highly recommend World Toyota (bought 2 cars from them) or Nalley Toyota for exceptional service. If you go to Hendrick Toyota "deal" at your own risk.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
2 Comments
Clean Service
by 09/10/2020on
Everyone working in this service is very professional and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome and reliable service from Dan every time
by 08/25/2020on
Dan is the top reason for us having Toyota’s for the last 20+ years. Always professional, responsive, and a pleasure to work with!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
very fast
by 07/03/2020on
was able to get my service done very quickly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Service by Rick Hendrick Toyota
by 07/01/2020on
It was an excellent service done by Rick Hendricks Toyota Sandy Springs.... 😊😊 The staff were Awesome friendly 👍👍 Great job guys.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Prompt responses on Toyota Service and parts
by 06/22/2020on
Prompt responses on Toyota Service and parts
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
new to Toyota and to Hendrick
by 06/12/2020on
I recently bought a Highlander from Desmond Quinn at this dealership and felt that he listened to my requests in a vehicle and evaluation as a potential new Toyota buyer. I found that he answered all of my questions fully, and was professional and knowledgeable through the process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great service with Alex
by 05/22/2020on
Alex is a great service provider. He always goes above and beyond. I have used him for all routine maintenance on my 2012 Prius with 106,000 miles. I recommended him to my adult children for their recently purchased 4 runner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments