1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My husband purchased our 2018 Corvette on April 6, 2018 with the terms that it would be delivered by flatbed to us with the 11 miles that were on it at his test drive. After several days and excuses about a chip that was ordered....then supposedly backordered.....we ended up having to drive up to the dealership to pick up the car the following Thursday. They gave my husband an IOU for (3) oil changes (at the Jim Ellis which is 100 miles away from us - one way) and a check for the $450 or so that they would have had to pay, had they actually delivered the car as promised. We STILL have not received the check. Then, about a week ago......we received an envelope that contained:1. A form (that evidently was not signed at closing) which needed his signature for the tag application and 2. A prepaid return envelope which he sent back the following day to Jim Ellis. Long story short.......we STILL have not received anything for the tag and the dealer tag expired yesterday May 21, 2018........so we cannot LEGALLY drive our new vehicle. My husband has made MANY calls to Jim Ellis concerning all of these issues, and all we get is 1. the promise of a return call which never comes......or 2. a connection to leave a message for someone that never resolves the issue. Our advise for anyone considering a purchase at Jim Ellis Chevrolet.......Find another dealership. I have taken a screenshot of this review to re-post on all Social Media.....and am anxious to see if this Review will actually be posted, as it does not paint Jim Ellis in a favorable light...... Read more