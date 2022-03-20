2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Worst experience I ever had while purchasing a car. This is my 5th car purchase and the most horrible. I understand that due to various issues things changes but I guess considering such a huge brand they should have proactive measure laid out to take care of them. I don't know if it is BMW's, Showroom's or Agent's mistake but ultimately it is the customer who goes for the toss and have to bear all the pain. Just because you are having huge sales doesn't mean you can be so lame in you processes. Too much said here are the frustration I went through (yeah not just one) - Setting the right expectation. Bought a 2015 Fully Loaded X5 CPO on 7/21, was told that I will have the delivery by 24th. But then the series of frustration started due inability of people to estimate things. Everyday I was told tomorrow. This went on until 8/1. - While taking the day of delivery found the box in the boot was left unscrewed. What kind of check they do before giving delivery to the customer? May be it is customer who has to do all the checks for them. - I was promised excellent detailing will be done before delivery, I think it was just washed I could still find dust in the boot storage boxes. Not sure if that is what they mean by excellent detailing. - I did not get second key at the time of delivery. I was told it will be ordered new and mailed to me overnight. Well thankfully they ordered it on time, but second disaster My name and address was given wrong on the package. WOW! Till date haven't received (8/8). - This one I wont say is an issue but please do not think customer is fool. As the delivery was getting delayed I was being told, "we will make it up, will give gifts". Come on you give gift to everyone who buys a car. So, it was not something you were making up for late delivery. I don't want any gifts by please do not set or present expectations in wrong. Guys understand who have a good turn over but every customer is important so PLEASE! DO NOT TAKE THINGS FOR GRANTED. Read more