Did multiple credit inquiries without authorization. Lied to me about trade in. Added a service contract I didn't want.
Tax Scam
They do not send the correct amount for taxes in order to register new vehicles - leaving the customer to cover later. Most likely a long-term scam. I had a wonderful experience purchasing my new car on 11/20/2020. I registered the car in AL, and when I went to pick up my new car tag the nightmare began... The dealership had sent not only the wrong amount, but they also wrote the check out to the wrong tax commissioner/department... I do not know how this is even possible when you run a business that consistently handles this regularly... They were quick to respond, and told me that they were overnighting a new check to the tax commissioner. However, this hiccup forced me to drive around with an expired tag for THREE weeks. It is a miracle I did not get pulled over... When I returned to the DMV, with full expectations that the new check for the correct amount had been received by the dealership, they informed me that not only had they sent it to the wrong person again but that they also sent an insufficient amount. I had to cover the remaining $1,070.00 on my personal credit card just to get my car tag and be done with it. Now they will not return my calls, and after some reading online of very similar experiences with their customers I am convinced that this is some sort of scam where they have figured out and premeditated a scheme to shift a portion of the taxes onto the consumer. I think this is ethically wrong and a complete violation of good-faith business practices. If I had my way I would take their business license away for how they have treated me. Again, I had an excellent experience buying the car, but if I cannot sort this out with them I am going to have to escalate the dispute to a higher level of mediation. Plain & simple - They preached an intangible level of service, but when push came to shove they treated me like absolute dirt. It is obvious that they are going to do everything in their power to not make this right, so I am going to do everything within my possible power to ensure that no other consumer EVER has to go through what I have been through the past few weeks. It has been hell, for lack of a better word.
A Class Act
Classic Subaru is, hands down, the best car dealership my husband and I have ever done business with. Our Sales Professional was Liam. Liam is a great guy. He is personable, professional and has a great sense of humor. He answered all of our questions and never, ever made us feel rushed or pressured in any way. We also had a couple of conversations with Eric, who is the boss at Classic Subaru, and he was super nice and accommodating. In the weeks after we bought our new Forester, we had several requests that we asked of Liam. In each request, he was just as pleasant and kind as he was the first time we met him. That speaks volumes! How a dealership treats its customers after the sale is very important. I confidently recommend Classic Subaru, Liam and Eric to all.
Great Buying Experience!
When I began test-driving cars to replace my 10-year-old minivan, I stopped at Classic Subaru where Robert Hynson helped me with a Subaru. It took my several months to make a decision on a car, but throughout the process, Robert would check-in with me. He never pressured or pestered me, but was always patient, respectful, and informative. When I did decide to buy a Forrester, the buying process was easy and organized. This is the dealership and salesperson that all dealerships/salespersons should strive to emulate. This is my first Subaru and this has been the best car-buying experience ever!
Wonderful Car Buying Experience
I had a wonderful experience purchasing my first Subaru recently from Classic Subaru. I did some research online first to find the right dealership to visit, and I promise you the glowing reviews of Classic are accurate. I was helped by John Rigg throughout the entire process, and I would highly recommend anyone go see him if you're thinking about getting a Subaru. John made everything about the process enjoyable and easy, which was not an experience I'd had previously as a loyal driver of another make for over a decade. I felt zero pressure to buy on the spot or toward more expensive cars/options. John simply made conversation about my car needs and lifestyle, told me the features on the Crosstrek and Forester I was looking at, and responded to my questions in a clear and open manner. I actually visited on multiple days because I was so stuck on the hyper blue Crosstrek on day one, that I was concerned I'd make a rash decision even though the Crosstrek is a great car. John stayed in touch throughout the week emailing me pricing paperwork, info on my trade-in, and answering other questions I had. After my second test drive on my second visit, I actually decided on the 2016 Forester Limited to meet all the qualifications I had for changing cars. John again made the process easy - getting the papers together for the offer, getting the car ready for my pick up day, and even emailing updated papers over once they had my trade-in payoff info gathered. When I was passed over to someone else for the whole financing portion, that process also went very smoothly and I was not pressured toward buying more expensive warranties, which was again new for me. I was in my new car and leaving the dealership in what felt like no time, and have not regretted my purchase once. The Forester truly is a great car all around. Classic and Subaru have won me over as a Subaru driver for life. I look forward to visiting again when it's time for my first service. If you're just looking for a new Subaru or are someone like me who has never had one before, do yourself a favor and go to Classic. They'll treat you right. Definitely ask for John Rigg. He's awesome at what he does!
Easy, easy, easy purchase
John and Eric made our recent purchase of a Subaru Crosstrek as easy as it can get. I contacted the dealership, expressed interest in a car I found online, got a quote, and scheduled an appointment for a test drive. As customers from out of town, our time was limited. When we arrived at the dealership, the car and John were ready and available. John gave us an overview of the car and let us take our test drive without "overselling". Once we decided to purchase the car, Eric promptly evaluated our trade in and gave us a fair value. From there, the loan approval was quick and easy. Their in-house insurance agent even helped us get insurance cards so that we were fully prepared before we left the dealership. I would HIGHLY recommend Classic Subaru to anyone wanting a fair, straightforward, no haggling, and no high-pressure purchase experience. The Classic Subaru team was FANTASTIC!!
Quick, easy, pleasant
These days people expect a baseline of cleanliness and product presentation from a car dealership. Classic Subaru exceeds this baseline and then some. My interaction with this dealership was by far the most efficient and pleasant dealing I have ever had as a car buyer. From friendly, welcoming staff to helpful and efficient handling of my trade-in and new lease, Classic Subaru knocked it out of the park. I will certainly continue dealing with them even despite the longer distance from my house, and will also unabashedly recommend them to any family and friends in the future.
Great experience as prospective customer for a new car
I walked in at the end of the day to discuss a potential car purchase. I worked with Liam who immediately set out to find the specific model I was interested in. He was courteous and answered all my questions in a calm and respectful manner, and presented a very good offer on a new car. We exchanged notes over email as my wife and I discussed our options and he was very respectful over that medium as well. Although we did not end up buying this particular car, I would definitely go back to Classic Subaru for a future purchase and highly recommend it. It is our first time going through this process and this is the dealership we were best treated at.
Fantastic Service Team!
This has been, by far, the easiest purchase experience of my life. Last evening I emailed Classic Subaru of Atlanta to inquire about pricing for a 2016 Forester. Within 5 minutes, I received excellent, final pricing from Robert Hynson. I made an appointment with Robert to pick up the car at 10:30am this morning. When I arrived, the car was detailed and looked perfect. I was offered a test drive, and then was sent into financing with Khaled Haza. After being with Khaled for about 5 minutes, the deal was done. I went through a new car overview with Robert, and was on my way. Excellent, excellent experience! Ask for Robert, Khaled, and Eric (General Sales Manager) for a fantastic, easy buying experience! I look forward to being a repeat customer of this team!
Four foresters, four great experiences.
I bought four Subaru Foresters here over the years. Good deals, good service every time. They don't play games, no bs, no pressure. Liam was very helpful, took his time explaining the new features, made sure I had a thorough test drive. I wanted a particular color and Liam had it for me the next day. Signed a couple papers and we were done. I tried a different Subaru dealership (the one with the unrecommended reviews on Yelp) and they tried every trick in the book. People like that must have nothing but contempt for their customers. I scurried back to Classic. Always a great experience.
2016 Outback Purchase
I purchased a new Outback at Classic in late October. In trying to decide between a Legacy and an Outback and searching for the color combination I wanted, I visited and received offers from four Atlanta area Subaru dealers. Despite some initial problems in making contact, I was pleased with the overall experience in dealing with Classic and very pleased with Robert Hynson who handled my purchase. Robert was friendly, responsive, candid and professional. Although Classic differed from other dealers in the ordering process and there was some uncertainty in the time of delivery, Classic's offer was superior to other dealers and the wait ended up being only a week or so later than what other dealers were promising. The whole transaction went very smoothly and I am very glad I selected Classic.
Exceeded Expectations
Believe it or not, I was in an accident in my own car while coming to pick up a car that I had on hold for my daughter. Liam Bennett had already helped me find the exact car that I wanted but was so awesome and gracious to get my new car ready quickly and got me in and out in less than an hour. This car is AWESOME and love it. What a great deal with all the safety features and the "luxury" features.
Exemplary Experience with Robert Hynson
We were in the search for a 2015 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited. The entire Atlanta area was out of stock. We called Classic to see if they could meet our pricing and Robert Hynson took us from there. He guided us through the entire process of ordering. Everything took place via the phone and email. We never went into the dealership until it was time to get the vehicle. The price we agreed upon was excellent and Robert stayed 100% true to the quote. He kept us in the loop during our 7 week wait and always responded promptly to any questions we could come up with. The day came for us to pick up/pay for the vehicle and there were NO surprise price increases! We paid the exact, to the penny, amount agreed upon at order. Everyone we encountered at Classic was professional and kind. We never felt pushed or taken advantage of. It felt fun and exciting the whole way! We never had to play 'games' with a finance manager (who was quick to accept our "no thank you" to any add on's) or sales manager. We did get to met the Sales Manager Eric Fritsch, but it was only for him to introduce himself and welcome us to the Subaru family. After the sale, Robert spent time teaching us about the car and getting it all set up for us. This was an excellent experience. We will absolutely return to Classic and Robert for our next Subaru.
Great Car buying experience
Our visits with Robert Hynson was one of the best car buying experiences I have ever had. I hate the process of buying a car. Robert made this process a very simple and pleasant experience. He was patient with us and listened to what we were looking for and found us a car that met both my wives and my requirements. Robert was the only sales person at the seven different dealerships we visited that did not pressure us to make a decision and was extremely patient, which was quite an accomplishment with us. The entire time we worked with Robert we felt he was looking out for our best interest and not his. We've never owned a Subaru or even looked at them before but we are now sold on them. Robert helped us find the 2015 Forester that made us both happy. We will definitely be back when we are in the market to replace our other vehicle.
Great Dealership + Fantastic Salesman = Great Experience!
I just bought a new 2015 Subaru Forester from John H at Classic Subaru of Atlanta. John was straight forward and honest with me,and helped me get a great price on my dream car. John and his sales Manger Eric went above and beyond to ensured that my overall experience was fantastic . I would strongly recommended that anyone interested in a new Subaru start with Classic Subaru of Atalanta as they will not be disappointed.
In, Out, HAPPY!
Robert Hynson made what I feared would be a difficult process an easy one. After starting the day at a Subaru dealer south of Classic, I left not unhappy, but not impressed. Afterwards, I was referred to Classic by a friend. Robert greeted me at the door, and per my request, we got down to business. I told him what I was looking for, which was not on the lot. He immediately searched other dealers inventory and included me in the search process. We found a car and he had it the next business day. When we sat down to discuss price, I expected the games to start, but there was no back and forth with an imaginary finance manager, or sales manager. We made a deal quickly and easily. In fact, when I met the Sales Manager (Eric), it was only for him to introduce himself and welcome me to the Subaru family. After the sale, Robert spent time to make sure I was comfortable with all of the features and helped me set up the car. I was so happy I am trying to convince the wife to trade in her car and purchase a CrossTrek from Robert.
Just purchased a 2015 WRX
Had a great experience with Classic Subaru from start to finish. Robert Hynson and Eric Fritsch took great care of me. From the ordering process to the constant communication, This dealership took great care to make sure I was a satisfied customer. The car is great and i would recommend Robert to anyone looking to get into a new Subaru
Great Forrester and Experience
Great sales guy in John R. - a seamless transaction.
Straigh Shooters, no Hassles
After months of searching, and a couple of months trying to buy a Subaru from another local dealer, and being given the run around on a deal by said dealer, I switched to Classic. Started with, Eric, but a prior commitment for him had me meeting Robert instead. Robert was easy to get along with as he is straight forward, and wasn't a pushy salesman. Listened to my requests, and never tried to hard sell me anything beyond what I asked for. Took a few weeks for the car that I wanted to come in because it was a 2015, but when it did, Robert and Eric made the buying experience pretty smooth, and hassle free. Robert was very thorough in walking me through the new features of my car, and made sure I did not drive off the lot with any unanswered questions. Highly recommend seeing him if you are interested in a new Subaru, or any car that they have at the Classic dealership.
New Subaru Forester owner
We got a 2014 Forester Fri. night. It's beautiful, but beyond that is the feeling we got from our first step in the dealership, until we drove off the lot. Michael, the ower, has an awesome staff. When we walked in we were greated with a smile, and let know our sales man was expecting us, and would be with us in a little while. Everyone was friendly, offering water, & coffee. The showroom was cozy. When our salesman (John) was through with his previous appointment, he started with us right away. Not pushy, made suggestions, nice chit-chat. Then off to signing the papers with Eddy the finance guy. He wasn't pushy, either! Great guy..some stories...told us to stop by anytime, just to say "hi"! Then, back to John to show us about our new car. Even though everything was closed then, John took his time to show us everything on the new car & answered all of our questions! I'd had some problems with another dealership before, and when I talked to John, his comment was "Purchasing a car should be fun & exciting, not scary & frustrating". Thanks, John, Eddy, & Michael for making this a fun experience!
Amazing! Will return!
by 02/02/2014on
This experience shopping at Subaru of Atlanta was the best i have ever had! Other car manufactures dealerships left a very bad taste in my mouth after dealing with them, which is why I didn't buy a car from them. After 2 days of dealing with Robert H. I knew i was going to end up getting a Subaru from him. His experience and willingness to find answers for me was very refreshing. He did not once try to get me into a car i didn't want and he worked very hard to find the exact car i requested. When other dealerships has trouble finding the car i wanted they would try to persuade me into a car with features i didn't want or need just to get their sale. Robert and the whole team at Subaru of Atlanta (Classic Subaru) were very helpful and friendly and i will be returning to them even though its a 2 hour trip.
