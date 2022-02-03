1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

They do not send the correct amount for taxes in order to register new vehicles - leaving the customer to cover later. Most likely a long-term scam. I had a wonderful experience purchasing my new car on 11/20/2020. I registered the car in AL, and when I went to pick up my new car tag the nightmare began... The dealership had sent not only the wrong amount, but they also wrote the check out to the wrong tax commissioner/department... I do not know how this is even possible when you run a business that consistently handles this regularly... They were quick to respond, and told me that they were overnighting a new check to the tax commissioner. However, this hiccup forced me to drive around with an expired tag for THREE weeks. It is a miracle I did not get pulled over... When I returned to the DMV, with full expectations that the new check for the correct amount had been received by the dealership, they informed me that not only had they sent it to the wrong person again but that they also sent an insufficient amount. I had to cover the remaining $1,070.00 on my personal credit card just to get my car tag and be done with it. Now they will not return my calls, and after some reading online of very similar experiences with their customers I am convinced that this is some sort of scam where they have figured out and premeditated a scheme to shift a portion of the taxes onto the consumer. I think this is ethically wrong and a complete violation of good-faith business practices. If I had my way I would take their business license away for how they have treated me. Again, I had an excellent experience buying the car, but if I cannot sort this out with them I am going to have to escalate the dispute to a higher level of mediation. Plain & simple - They preached an intangible level of service, but when push came to shove they treated me like absolute dirt. It is obvious that they are going to do everything in their power to not make this right, so I am going to do everything within my possible power to ensure that no other consumer EVER has to go through what I have been through the past few weeks. It has been hell, for lack of a better word. Read more