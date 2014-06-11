Classic Cadillac
Customer Reviews of Classic Cadillac
Bill Khatib is the best salesman EVER!!!
by 11/06/2014on
Initially, my trip was to get service done on my cts sedan. I was contemplating the purchase of a new car as well. Sure enough, I drove off the lot with a new cts coupe! I love this car!!! Bill was patient and kind and combed through everything with me! I love that everyone was attentive..I did get a really great deal!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
GREAT Car buying Experience!
by 10/12/2014on
I recently bought a Cadillac from Classic Cadillac of Atlanta. Tony Monachese was my Sales Consultant and was outstanding! I am an out of state buyer and Tony was very helpful and did a fantastic job. Khaled Haza helped with my financing and also was great. I would highly RECOMMEND!!! Thanks again!
Don't wate your time
by 02/25/2008on
I recently went to look at and drive the new CTS. Their offer of a deal was giving me the manufacturer's $1000 rebate, period. Needless to say-I walked away. They do have plenty of inventory (I understand why), and the Saturday I was there, not many customers. To top off their great deal, they offered me under trade in value on a consumers most wanted car with low mileage!
