3 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I recently went to look at and drive the new CTS. Their offer of a deal was giving me the manufacturer's $1000 rebate, period. Needless to say-I walked away. They do have plenty of inventory (I understand why), and the Saturday I was there, not many customers. To top off their great deal, they offered me under trade in value on a consumers most wanted car with low mileage! Read more